‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Jessica Batten & Husband Expecting Their 1st Child Together

Image Credit: Netflix

It’s going to be a big year in 2023 for Jessica Batten and her new husband Dr. Benjamin McGrath! The former Love is Blind star took to her Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 5 to announce the happy couple are expecting their first child together! Alongside a gorgeous photo album of the couple, Jessica wrote, “New Year, Same Me, New Mom! We’re excited and humbled to share we will welcome our baby into the world and into our growing family in early June ♥️ Ahh!!!” The sweet snaps, below, were photographed by Carrie McGrath.

Rocking a very revealing cut out dress for the snaps, Jessica stood in front of Ben as he wrapped his arms around her waist. Their hands came together in the shape of hearts on top of her soon-to-be-growing baby belly in a very sweet pose. In another snap, Ben lovingly places a kiss on the top of Jessica’s head.

The exciting news was met with love and support from her reality star friends. “Omggggg yayyyy congrats!!,” wrote Love is Blind vet Giannina Gibelli, while Kenny Barnes also wished the couple luck, writing, “No way! Congratulations!!! ❤️” Ben even joined in on the comment section, posting “Ahhh!! 😂 love you! You’re the cutest little 🤰.”

Back in 2021, Jessica revealed how the love birds first met. “He actually contacted me on Instagram, and at the time, Instagram was such a tough place for me to go, so I had handed it off to a good girlfriend of mine,” she told Refinery 29. “She was on there kind of swiping left, swiping right on different guys who were coming into the DMs. We ended up meeting up one night, and the next day we went on a bike ride, and the rest is history. This was back in March of last year, so it’s been about a year and a half. And it’s been really amazing.”

One year later, the couple revealed on Instagram that they’d secretly got married in August 2022. With a fabulous photo of the happily married couple, Jessica simply wrote, “Mr. & Mrs.”