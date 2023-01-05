Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
When Does the Next Episode of Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Air?
After a tragic death and a tension-filled cliffhanger at the end of last week's episode of the Yellowstone prequel 1923, this week's episode, "War and the Turquoise Tide" answered the questions around the fate of Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) as well as saw the arrival of a new antagonist for the Duttons, not to mention saw Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) finally have to face some things he had been avoiding for some time as his story prepares to intersect with that of the Duttons back home. However, while the episode certainly set the stage for the next big challenge in the series, fans will have to wait a little bit to see how things move forward from here. There's no new episode of 1923 until Sunday, February 5th. Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of 1923 beyond this point.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Launches on Rotten Tomatoes With Rare Perfect Score
Reviews for HBO's The Last of Us are in, and as of now, the show boasts a pretty incredible score on Rotten Tomatoes. With 29 critic ratings in at the time of publishing, the TV show adaptation of The Last of Us currently has a score of 100%. That'll likely change as more reviews start coming in for the series, but as it stands, it's an impressive score to start with for the show that's less than a week away now.
ComicBook
AMC Cancels Another Series Already Set for Season 2
There's a new trend in Hollywood that's starting to make TV fans quite anxious. Show renewals aren't the guarantee they used to be as networks continue to scrap shows that have already been renewed or even filmed. Recently, AMC canceled the sci-fi comedy series, Demascus, in the middle of production alongside Moonhaven, 61st Street, and Invitation to a Bonfire. According to previous reports, AMC Networks is scrapping shows as part of a major write-down to save the company $400 million in content production costs. Today, Deadline has reported that Pantheon is the latest series to get the axe despite its season two renewal.
ComicBook
Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Episode Count Revealed
Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is back and toying with fans all over again with the new airing Season 2 of the series as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the series is celebrating by revealing how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for! The anime taking on Nanashi's original manga series was a pretty sizable success among fans when it debuted a couple of years ago, so the fact that a second season was in the works was pretty much a no-brainer. With the anime back in action, Season 2 is already looking to be just as fun.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Reveals New Poster Featuring The Next Generation Cast
Paramount+ has released a new poster for Star Trek: Picard Season 3. The poster debuted on Monday during the show's panel at the TCA winter 2023 press tour. Both featured the returning cast from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The poster includes Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverley Crusher, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as the now-pacifist (sort of) Worf, Marin Sirtis as Deanna Troi, and Brent Spiner not as Data, but his evil brother Lore. The poster also features returning Star Trek: Picard stars Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Prizes Give Makima and Power Playboy Bunny Makeovers
Here we go again. Chainsaw Man may be done with season one, but the fandom is not letting Makima or Power out of its sights. After all, it looks like new merchandise for the girls is on the way, and it promises to turn the pair into Playboy bunnies. As...
ComicBook
Adam Rich, Eight is Enough and Dungeons & Dragons Star, Dies at 54
Adam Rich, who was best known for his role in the television dramedy Eight Is Enough, has died at the age of 54. Rich was found lifeless on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, as a family member confirmed to TMZ. They did not provide a cause of death, but the police do not suspect foul play. Eight is Enough followed a family with eight children, the Bradfords, chronicling their lives as they grew and met familiar milestones, from dating to marriage to children of their own. Rich played the character Nicholas Bradford, the family's youngest son. Dick Van Patten, Lani O'Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve also starred in the ABC series, which ran from 1977 until 1981.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale
Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Teases More Returning Next Generation and "Adjacent" Characters
Star Trek fans can expect a few more returning Star Trek: The Next Generation and "adjacent" characters in Star Trek: Picard Season 3. Showrunner Terry Matalas teased the returns during Monday's Star Trek: Picard Season 3 panel at the TCA 2023 winter press tour. Fans have known for months that the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast will reunite in Star Trek: Picard's final season (Or is it?). However, the NYCC trailer for the season brought some surprises, including that Brent Spiner isn't playing Data (who died in Star Trek: Nemesis), but Data's evil brother, Lore. The trailer also revealed that Dr. Moriarity (played by Daniel Davis) is back, which few if any fans saw coming. But there may be more on the way.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner, Michael Dorn Explain Worf's Pacifism
Star Trek fans weren't exactly thrilled when they learned that Worf was getting a big change for his return in Star Trek: Picard Season 3. As one of the early Picard Season 3 trailers revealed, Worf has entered a phase of pacifism in his older years – a code of non-violence that couldn't be more ill-timed, as Jean-Luc Picard and his former Enterprise crew are being hunted by the villain Vadic (Amanda Plummer), who commands the mighty warship The Shrike.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Might Bring Back One of the Franchise's Best Characters
The remake of Resident Evil 4 is one of 2023's most highly-anticipated games. After all, the 2005 original is often considered one of the greatest video games of all-time. The game features some of the most beloved characters in the franchise, including Leon S. Kennedy and Ada Wong. The original version of the game did not feature series antagonist Albert Wesker, but it seems the villain might be playing some kind of role in the remake. According to the game's IMDB page, Wesker will be voiced by Connor Fogarty, the same actor that voiced him in Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil content.
ComicBook
Magnum P.I. Season 5 Debuts First Teaser After Being Saved From Cancellation
Magnum P.I. just debuted the first look at the show after it got saved from cancellation by NBC and Peacock. It was a long road here, but the co-production deal between Universal and CBS Studios ended up saving the show. Last year, in May, the show got cancelled and the Internet erupted with calls to bring the show back. Well, both sides hit the negotiation table and there was a deal hammered out. For a second there, it looked like USA Network might enter the fray as the entity to save Magnum. But NBC decided that it's streaming service could use another beloved show with instant name recognition. Now, fans can look forward to getting their fix on February 19 on both the network and Peacock. Check out the new teaser for yourself down below!
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Hits a Home Run With Nobara
Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up to come back for Season 2 of the anime's run later this year, and now one awesome cosplay is really hitting it out of the park by highlighting one of Nobara Kugisaki's best looks from the anime's first season! The first season taking on Gege Akutami's original manga series was one of the biggest instant successes of the last few years as fans were quickly drawn to the main characters at the center of it all. Nobara provided a much different kind of heroine that fans were used to, and now she's one of the most anticipated returns in the upcoming season.
ComicBook
Doctor Who Confirms Return of Another Fan-favorite, Adds Mysterious New Member To Cast
Another fan-favorite actor is reprising her role in the upcoming season of Doctor Who, and a mysterious new character will also join the series. Jemma Redgrave will return as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, as will UNIT, the organization that seeks to defend Earth from extraterrestrial threats. Aneurin Barnard joins the series Roger ap Gwilliam. The BBC offered no details about how Gwilliam is or what his role will be in the Doctor's future. Both will appear in the fourteenth season of Doctor Who, which sees Ncuti Gatwa debuting as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson playing the Doctor's newest companion, Ruby Sunday.
ComicBook
Doctor Who Showrunner Breaks Silence on Disney's Involvement With Series
News that The Walt Disney Company was going to become involved with the future of Doctor Who took fans of the franchise by surprise in a big way. The deal was announced as collaboration between the BBC and Disney Branded Television, bringing the upcoming new season of the show to the Disney+ streaming platform around the globe and noting their work together would "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world." Rumors quickly began to swirl that Disney would have a big hand in shaping the series and its content, including murmurs of a super-sized budget that could have the show compete with the likes of The Rings of Power.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Review: Gaming's Most Faithful Adaptation Yet
HBO's The Last of Us is likely the most faithful video game adaptation we've ever seen in TV or film – which is a very good thing that also comes with some notable downsides. Quality-wise, The Last of Us is outstanding. It features great performances from its leads, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, along with the rest of the members of its expansive cast. And while it's clear that HBO spared no expense to bring this critically acclaimed game to life, I think some of what made The Last of Us special in the first place has been lost through this retelling.
ComicBook
Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Suits Up as James Gunn’s Batman in DCU Fan Art
Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran came aboard as DC Studios co-CEOs, everything has been in flux. Henry Cavill was once again forced to exit his role as Superman and Gunn is penning a new film following the Last Son of Krypton. The new Superman film will follow the character as he comes to Metropolis for the first time. Patty Jenkins also announced her exit from Wonder Woman 3 and Gal Gal Gadot's future as the character may or may not be in doubt. Batman, on the other hand, is a stickier situation due to the Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson The Batman franchise. Pattinson's Batman is in a totally separate universe and is expected to stay that way, so the DC Universe is in need of a Batman. One fan seems to have an idea for who should be the DCU's Batman and it's a Supernatural star. An artist recently released a new piece of fan art that shows Jensen Ackles as the Dark Knight for the DCU.
ComicBook
New Ezra Miller The Flash Suit Revealed
Next up on the release slate for DC Studios is Ezra Miller's The Flash, a film that has been mired in an incredible amount of controversy throughout the pandemic. With new reports suggesting Miller could return as the Scarlet Speedster despite a slew of run-ins with the legal system, new marketing materials in support of the film continue to surface online. One of the latest, a comic book cover featuring the character, features a full-body look at the fan-favorite Justice Leaguer.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Adult Cartoon After Just One Season
Netflix is continuing its recent string of notable cancellations by cancelling a fan-favorite adult animated program after just one season released! Adult animation has been enjoying some success with Netflix's streaming service, and even franchises like Big Mouth have gone to on to be such big hits that they have spawned multiple seasons and spin-offs all their own. But not every animated series has that same luck, and unfortunately despite a cult fan following anxiously waiting to see what happens after that cliffhanger, Inside Job will not be returning for a second season.
ComicBook
Gerard Butler Reveals Long-Awaited Update to Angel Has Fallen Sequel (Exclusive)
Gerard Butler has become one of the premiere action stars of the 21st century, appearing in a wide array of high-octane scenarios. One of the actor's most buzzed-about franchises might be the Has Fallen series, a string of action movies starring Butler as Secret Service agent Mike Banning. The franchise has been a financial success, grossing a combined total of over $500 million at the box office, and with plans to do three more films and even a possible television spinoff. Next on the list is set to be Night Has Fallen, which has been in development for several years now — and in a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about his role in Plane, Butler gave an update on the film's progress.
Comments / 0