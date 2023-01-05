Read full article on original website
Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale
Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
Doctor Who Confirms Return of Another Fan-favorite, Adds Mysterious New Member To Cast
Another fan-favorite actor is reprising her role in the upcoming season of Doctor Who, and a mysterious new character will also join the series. Jemma Redgrave will return as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, as will UNIT, the organization that seeks to defend Earth from extraterrestrial threats. Aneurin Barnard joins the series Roger ap Gwilliam. The BBC offered no details about how Gwilliam is or what his role will be in the Doctor's future. Both will appear in the fourteenth season of Doctor Who, which sees Ncuti Gatwa debuting as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson playing the Doctor's newest companion, Ruby Sunday.
The Last of Us Movie Nearly Cast Fan-Favorite Actress for Ellie
Before it was a TV series, The Last of Us was very nearly a movie and almost cast a fan-favorite actress for the role of Ellie. After the meteoric success of The Last of Us on PS3, Hollywood began trying to figure out how it could adapt it and bring the beloved story to an even wider audience outside of games. It didn't take long for a movie with Sam Raimi at the helm to get greenlit, but unfortunately, it fell apart. Eventually, it turned into an HBO series that seems to be on track to do the series justice, even with the various changes it has made to bring it to life.
Fan-Favorite Marvel Star Playing Brand New Character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is on the forefront of many Marvel fans' minds, especially as its final trailer has been scheduled to debut on Monday night. Prior to that trailer's release, Marvel Studios released a brand-new synopsis for the upcoming blockbuster film, and it confirmed a surprising return from the larger franchise. As the synopsis reveals, David Dastmalchian will be returning in Quantumania — but he will not be playing Kurt, the character he portrayed in the previous two Ant-Man films. Instead, he will be portraying a new character named Veb, who does not appear to have a Marvel Comics counterpart.
Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Breaks Silence on Season 2 Announcement
Development on another batch of Wednesday episodes is already underway with Netflix renewing the series for a second season earlier this month. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has finally spoken out on the renewal, thanking the fans of the wildly popular show for watching it and helping get it renewed. "Thanks...
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Suits Up as James Gunn’s Batman in DCU Fan Art
Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran came aboard as DC Studios co-CEOs, everything has been in flux. Henry Cavill was once again forced to exit his role as Superman and Gunn is penning a new film following the Last Son of Krypton. The new Superman film will follow the character as he comes to Metropolis for the first time. Patty Jenkins also announced her exit from Wonder Woman 3 and Gal Gal Gadot's future as the character may or may not be in doubt. Batman, on the other hand, is a stickier situation due to the Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson The Batman franchise. Pattinson's Batman is in a totally separate universe and is expected to stay that way, so the DC Universe is in need of a Batman. One fan seems to have an idea for who should be the DCU's Batman and it's a Supernatural star. An artist recently released a new piece of fan art that shows Jensen Ackles as the Dark Knight for the DCU.
Glass Onion Dethroned as #1 Netflix Movie by Christian Bale's Latest
Ever since it became available for streaming, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been the #1 movie on Netflix for two weeks. The Rian Johnson murder mystery has been pulling in huge viewership numbers since it premiered right before Christmas, but a new film has arrived and very quickly stolen the crown, the new Christian Bale-starring movie The Pale Blue Eye. Bale stars as a retired detective in 1830 who is hired to solve a murder at West Point, New York, and is lent a hand by none other than Edgar Allan Poe, a cadet at the military academy. This new movie just premiered on Netflix on Friday but audiences are already flocking to it in a big way.
When Does the Next Episode of Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Air?
After a tragic death and a tension-filled cliffhanger at the end of last week's episode of the Yellowstone prequel 1923, this week's episode, "War and the Turquoise Tide" answered the questions around the fate of Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) as well as saw the arrival of a new antagonist for the Duttons, not to mention saw Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) finally have to face some things he had been avoiding for some time as his story prepares to intersect with that of the Duttons back home. However, while the episode certainly set the stage for the next big challenge in the series, fans will have to wait a little bit to see how things move forward from here. There's no new episode of 1923 until Sunday, February 5th. Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of 1923 beyond this point.
Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Movie is Finally Happening
When Grindhouse was released in 2007, the Robert Rodriguez/Quentin Tarantino double feature was packed with fake trailers for exploitation movies that didn't actually exist. One of them would become a reality, the Danny Trejo-starring Machete, and though fan hopes for the others has carried on for the past sixteen years they've only existed as the fake trailers, until now. Filmmaker Eli Roth, who contributed the fake trailer for holiday slasher Thanksgiving, is set to finally see his two and a half minutes of footage expanded into a full feature film. Production on the movie is set to begin very soon.
Chainsaw Man Prizes Give Makima and Power Playboy Bunny Makeovers
Here we go again. Chainsaw Man may be done with season one, but the fandom is not letting Makima or Power out of its sights. After all, it looks like new merchandise for the girls is on the way, and it promises to turn the pair into Playboy bunnies. As...
Star Wars' Legendary Composer John Williams Writes Surprising New Theme
Though Oscar-winning composer John Williams is best known to some fans for providing the music that accompanies the likes of Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Superman, Harry Potter, and countless others, but much like when he provided music for the Olympics the man is lending his talent to another sporting event. Variety confirms that Williams has composed an original track titled "Of Grit and Glory" which will be used in an companying video on Monday, January 9th ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship between the TCU Horned Frogs.and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Magnum P.I. Season 5 Debuts First Teaser After Being Saved From Cancellation
Magnum P.I. just debuted the first look at the show after it got saved from cancellation by NBC and Peacock. It was a long road here, but the co-production deal between Universal and CBS Studios ended up saving the show. Last year, in May, the show got cancelled and the Internet erupted with calls to bring the show back. Well, both sides hit the negotiation table and there was a deal hammered out. For a second there, it looked like USA Network might enter the fray as the entity to save Magnum. But NBC decided that it's streaming service could use another beloved show with instant name recognition. Now, fans can look forward to getting their fix on February 19 on both the network and Peacock. Check out the new teaser for yourself down below!
Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Set For Televised Interview
2022 stands as one of the most newsworthy years in professional wrestling history. From "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning to the ring to Vince McMahon (briefly) retiring from WWE, the global leader in sports-entertainment made headlines throughout the calendar. The year was capped off with the surprise release of Mandy Rose just hours after she lost the NXT Women's Title. Rose had been employed by WWE for over seven years and was coming off one of the longest title reigns in modern WWE history. The decision to cut Rose reportedly stemmed from the fact that she was sharing explicit content of herself on her FanTime account.
Dungeons & Dragons Movie Character Is Descendent of Iconic Forgotten Realms Legend
Toys for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie has revealed a key connection between one movie character and one of the most iconic characters of the Forgotten Realms. According to the description of a new action figure found on Amazon, Justice Smith's character Simon the Sorcerer is a descendent of the famed wizard Elminster Aumur. Simon is also described as a half-elf in the description. Simon's action figure comes with several accessories, including a mysterious helm which seems to be a key item in the movie.
Avatar: The Way of Water Loses First Friday Box Office Since Premiere
Avatar: The Way of the Water was released in theaters last month, and this week it beat Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-grossing film of 2022. The James Cameron-directed sequel is expected to win the box office again this weekend, but it did lose its first Friday yesterday thanks to a special little doll named M3GAN. M3GAN is the new Blumhouse horror movie that became an instant hit on social media back when the trailer was released. Now it's finally in theaters, and fans are loving it. According to Collider, M3GAN is the first movie to beat Avatar: The Way of the Water at the Friday box office.
Gerard Butler Reveals Long-Awaited Update to Angel Has Fallen Sequel (Exclusive)
Gerard Butler has become one of the premiere action stars of the 21st century, appearing in a wide array of high-octane scenarios. One of the actor's most buzzed-about franchises might be the Has Fallen series, a string of action movies starring Butler as Secret Service agent Mike Banning. The franchise has been a financial success, grossing a combined total of over $500 million at the box office, and with plans to do three more films and even a possible television spinoff. Next on the list is set to be Night Has Fallen, which has been in development for several years now — and in a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about his role in Plane, Butler gave an update on the film's progress.
Inside Job Cancellation Sparks Viral Petition For Its Renewal
It looks like Netflix is at it again. This week, reports confirmed the worst kind of news as Inside Job has been axed. The popular animated series was expected to move into season two after its finale, but alas, that is no longer the case. Series creator Shion Takeuchi confirmed the comedy has been canceled, and the news has sparked a viral petition to renew the cult favorite.
Stephen Amell Addresses "How" Oliver Queen Can Return for The Flash Final Season
Warner Bros. Discovery has sold off their part of The CW and has been slowly ending series that their production house developed for the network. Among the series ending their run is their hit DC TV series, The Flash. Some believe that this is due to the studio finally deciding to have synergy in their DC properties as opposed to the bifurcation we're used to and hiring James Gunn and Peter Safran to head DC Studios only adds to this theory. The Flash will come to an end after the upcoming ninth season and a bunch of Arrowverse stars are returning for at least an episode. David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale and Stephen Amell have all signed on to return in an upcoming episode of the series, but how the latter comes back is a bit of a head scratcher. Amell's Oliver Queen / Green Arrow perished during the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, so his coming back is a bit confusing. The Arrow star recently made a video breaking his silence on his return, and he also addressed how his character is back from the dead. You can check out the full video below!
Doctor Who Showrunner Breaks Silence on Disney's Involvement With Series
News that The Walt Disney Company was going to become involved with the future of Doctor Who took fans of the franchise by surprise in a big way. The deal was announced as collaboration between the BBC and Disney Branded Television, bringing the upcoming new season of the show to the Disney+ streaming platform around the globe and noting their work together would "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world." Rumors quickly began to swirl that Disney would have a big hand in shaping the series and its content, including murmurs of a super-sized budget that could have the show compete with the likes of The Rings of Power.
