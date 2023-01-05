Read full article on original website
Beloved local restaurant celebrates grand opening of new location in MississippiKristen WaltersOcean Springs, MS
Woman's Boyfriend Charged in Death of Her 4 Month Old Daughter: "I Thought I Could Trust Him"Briana B.Biloxi, MS
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOcean Springs, MS
WLOX
Division Street corridor to KAFB now open in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All roads lead to the completion of a major stretch of Division Street from Interstate 110 west to the Forrest Avenue Keesler Air Force Base gate. “This has been a project that’s been in the works. We’re happy that it’s open, we’re happy that the roadway’s been paved, bike lanes have been put in,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton, Biloxi public affairs specialist. “Striping is going down, that should be done by next week.”
WLOX
Development in Ocean Springs leaves areas with flooding, storm drainage issues
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - New development is happening in the City of Discovery; it’s leaving some Ocean Springs residents having to face flooding issues. Recreational activities and access to nature are vital for some residents in Ocean Springs... Community leaders worked to identify current and future flooding concerns in the city following growth and development expansions.
WLOX
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Jackson Co. Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was found dead in a St. Martin hotel room Monday; now the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman in regard to the crime. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann Slaughter,...
WLOX
Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Starting on Feb. 1, the entirety of Hanshaw Road in Ocean Springs will begin an 8-week closure, spanning from Highway 90 down to Old Spanish Trail. The reason? Jackson County Utility Authority crews will be doing sewer repair work by the bridge over Davis Bayou.
WDAM-TV
1 dead in 3-vehicle accident in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 near the Alabama state line in George County Thursday wound up taking the life of one of the drivers. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to an accident call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old...
WLOX
State, federal scientists begin examining dead Fin whale found on Pass Christian beach
Drying up from yesterday's showers. Today looks like a nice day with typical temperatures for January. Click and watch the forecast video for details. A little cooler Monday, tracking late-week cold front. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Eric's First Alert Forecast 1.8.23. Slightly cooler Monday, warmer mid-week, colder by the...
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-12 After Colliding with a Car and Crashing into a Tree
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-12 After Colliding with a Car and Crashing into a Tree. Louisiana – An unrestrained 56-year-old Louisiana woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash on January 6, 2023, on Interstate 12 after the vehicle she was driving collided with the rear of a car, was then hit by an 18-wheeler, and collided with a tree.
WLOX
Gautier PD receives $510K in funding for new body camera systems, technology
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier’s police department can expect to see some major equipment upgrades in the coming month. More than $500,000 through federal funding will be awarded to the city because of an appropriations bill signed into law in December last year. GPD’s current dispatch control system is...
WLOX
Six ton whale moved from the beach in Pass Christian
The I-110 bridge is the most traveled drawbridge in South Mississippi. And it won't be opening for boats until damage to the locking system is fixed. Gautier Police are getting half a million dollars for new equipment like car and body cameras to help improve safety for officers. Division Street...
WDAM-TV
U.S. 49 south construction causes concern among some in nearby community
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction along U.S. 49 south has some residents in a nearby community concerned. Some in the Brooklyn community were left searching for answers as highway structures interrupted their normal traffic patterns. “People are just getting confused with all of the construction,” said retired educator Carol...
WLOX
Take a look at WLOX's new set with our anchors, meteorologists
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
Mississippi Press
Traffic nightmare: Sewer main break will close busy Ocean Springs road for two months
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Ocean Springs school superintendent Bonita Coleman has already announced her intention to retire at the end of the school year, but this wasn’t quite the kind of going away present she needed. Thanks to an engineering team accidentally breaking a force sewer main, Hanshaw Road...
WLOX
Mayor Billy Hewes weighs in on what's ahead for Gulfport in the new year
Coastwide MLK Celebration kicks off this week; battle of the bands, parade take to Biloxi streets. From Battle of the Bands to a parade and a financial series, Ja'Leasa Bolden and Allystra Perryman give us the rundown on all events taking place as part of the Coastwide MLK Celebration. Gulfport...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi felon with AR-15 rifle, drugs
A traffic stop in Pearl River County ended with arrest of a Mississippi felon on weapons and drug charges,. On Friday, January 6, at around 1:15 a.m. a PRSD deputy was patrolling the area of Hwy 26 between Hwy 11 and Hwy 53. The deputy observed a vehicle traveling towards...
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. — (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
WLOX
Officials perform necropsy on Pass Christian beach where fin whale washed ashore
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A dead whale was spotted offshore in Pass Christian Saturday morning. Researchers with the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS) initially believed it was a Rice’s whale, a highly endangered species and a rare find. However, further investigation found that it was actually a fin whale.
Beloved local restaurant celebrates grand opening of new location in Mississippi
A beloved local eatery recently celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant location in Mississippi. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, the popular local eatery Rosita's Dipping Tacos celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant location in Mississippi after working out of a food truck for the past year, according to local reports.
WLOX
Mississippi cannabis dispensaries still waiting for product
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Feb. 2nd, it will be one year since the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law, but as of now, dispensaries still do not have a product to sell. When they do, one dispensary in Biloxi plans to be the first in the market.
WLOX
Long Beach to launch new Pre-K classes, expand career technical opportunities
