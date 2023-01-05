ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

Division Street corridor to KAFB now open in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All roads lead to the completion of a major stretch of Division Street from Interstate 110 west to the Forrest Avenue Keesler Air Force Base gate. “This has been a project that’s been in the works. We’re happy that it’s open, we’re happy that the roadway’s been paved, bike lanes have been put in,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton, Biloxi public affairs specialist. “Striping is going down, that should be done by next week.”
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Development in Ocean Springs leaves areas with flooding, storm drainage issues

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - New development is happening in the City of Discovery; it’s leaving some Ocean Springs residents having to face flooding issues. Recreational activities and access to nature are vital for some residents in Ocean Springs... Community leaders worked to identify current and future flooding concerns in the city following growth and development expansions.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Starting on Feb. 1, the entirety of Hanshaw Road in Ocean Springs will begin an 8-week closure, spanning from Highway 90 down to Old Spanish Trail. The reason? Jackson County Utility Authority crews will be doing sewer repair work by the bridge over Davis Bayou.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WDAM-TV

1 dead in 3-vehicle accident in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 near the Alabama state line in George County Thursday wound up taking the life of one of the drivers. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to an accident call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-12 After Colliding with a Car and Crashing into a Tree

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-12 After Colliding with a Car and Crashing into a Tree. Louisiana – An unrestrained 56-year-old Louisiana woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash on January 6, 2023, on Interstate 12 after the vehicle she was driving collided with the rear of a car, was then hit by an 18-wheeler, and collided with a tree.
SLIDELL, LA
WLOX

Six ton whale moved from the beach in Pass Christian

The I-110 bridge is the most traveled drawbridge in South Mississippi. And it won't be opening for boats until damage to the locking system is fixed. Gautier Police are getting half a million dollars for new equipment like car and body cameras to help improve safety for officers. Division Street...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

U.S. 49 south construction causes concern among some in nearby community

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction along U.S. 49 south has some residents in a nearby community concerned. Some in the Brooklyn community were left searching for answers as highway structures interrupted their normal traffic patterns. “People are just getting confused with all of the construction,” said retired educator Carol...
BROOKLYN, MS
WLOX

Take a look at WLOX's new set with our anchors, meteorologists

BILOXI, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WSB Radio

Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. — (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Mississippi cannabis dispensaries still waiting for product

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Feb. 2nd, it will be one year since the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law, but as of now, dispensaries still do not have a product to sell. When they do, one dispensary in Biloxi plans to be the first in the market.
BILOXI, MS

