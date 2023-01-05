BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All roads lead to the completion of a major stretch of Division Street from Interstate 110 west to the Forrest Avenue Keesler Air Force Base gate. “This has been a project that’s been in the works. We’re happy that it’s open, we’re happy that the roadway’s been paved, bike lanes have been put in,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton, Biloxi public affairs specialist. “Striping is going down, that should be done by next week.”

