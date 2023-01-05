Read full article on original website
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shuts Down Starring in a ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot: ‘It Doesn’t Need to Be Done’
Sarah Michelle Gellar is returning to supernatural television in the upcoming Paramount+ series “Wolf Pack.” It’s a long time coming for Gellar, who became an icon of supernatural teen television with her role as Buffy Summers on The WB’s long-running series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” The show ran for seven seasons and 144 episodes between 1997 and 2003, making Gellar an instant teen idol. The actor recently told SFX Magazine (via IndieWire) that she’s not interested in reviving Buffy Summers in a “Buffy” reboot. “I am very proud of the show that we created and it doesn’t need to be done,”...
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
Chuck Lorre Convinced Jim Parsons That Young Sheldon Was An Origin Story And Not A Spin-Off
It's safe to say that the character of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on "The Big Bang Theory" is unlike any other on TV. On the one hand, this theoretical physicist can be extremely pompous and insulting, given his high intelligence. On the other hand, thanks to Parsons' Emmy Award-winning portrayal, there's a loveable quality to Sheldon and his many quirks, from his repetitious door-knocking to his deep passion for trains.
Zoey Deutch’s Famous Parents: Everything To Know About Her ‘Back To The Future’ Star Mom & Director Dad
Zoey Deutch first broke out on the Hollywood scene with her role of Maya on the Disney Channel original series The Suite Life on Deck. The actress made a name for herself in ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ and ‘Something From Tiffany’s’. Zoey’s father is ‘Some Kind of...
REVEALED: Jim Parsons' Sky-High Residual Earnings From 'Big Bang Theory' As Tell-All Exposing Castmates Awaits
Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' beloved portrayal of the fictional character Sheldon Cooper had the actor raking in the big bucks, especially when it came to his residual earnings, RadarOnline.com can report.Parsons, who sources claim is on the verge of exposing his former castmates in an upcoming tell-all written from his very own perspective, started off earning a cool $60k per episode.As the seasons kept being greenlit and the show continued to be a success, his pockets became even fuller, topping out at $1.2 million per episode over the course of the series. The Houston, Texas-born star still earns...
Collider
‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Creator Says It's “Basically Season 7” of the Show
Teen Wolf garnered positive reviews and a large fan base during its five-year run on television, creating household names out of Tyler Posey and Dylan O'Brien, to name only a few of the incredibly talented ensemble cast. Although it has been six years since the last season of Teen Wolf, fans won't have to wait much longer as Teen Wolf: The Movie will be arriving at Paramount+ on January 26, with the show's creator revealing that the upcoming film is "basically season seven all in one movie."
Step Inside Pregnant Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Shower—Featuring a Drone Show
Watch: Kaley Cuoco's Baby Shower Featured a Drone Show. Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey honored their upcoming arrival with a big bang. The couple, who announced in October 2022 that they're expecting their first child, celebrated with a lavish baby shower on Jan. 7. After the festivities, the Flight Attendant star reflected on the highs of the evening honoring their baby girl.
