ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awful Announcing

NFL TV partners reportedly seeking Sean McVay for broadcasting role

By Phillip Bupp
Awful Announcing
Awful Announcing
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lX2qt_0k4htdGx00

At the end of the 2021 NFL season, Sean McVay was in demand by networks looking to strengthen their NFL broadcasting lineup. The 36-year-old Super Bowl -winning coach turned down a broadcasting opportunity to remain head coach of the Los Angeles Rams .

Now, networks are reportedly trying again to obtain McVay’s services.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports , the NFL’s TV partners are reportedly looking at McVay in either a game or studio analyst role starting in the 2023 season.

A source told McCarthy, “The (Rams) just had an abysmal year. I don’t know how optimistic that team is about the future. It could be an ominous situation. I would expect networks to call (McVay) and gauge his interest again. I’m sure some already have.”

One year ago, McVay downplayed the possibility of a TV role, reportedly turning down a meeting with Amazon and expressing his commitment to the Rams after winning the Super Bowl. A year ago, the Rams won Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals , but their Super Bowl defense was derailed with a litany of injuries, especially to star players Matthew Stafford , Cooper Kupp , Van Jefferson , and Aaron Donald . Not to mention injuries to many on the offensive line. That has LA at 5-11 entering the final week of the regular season but with all the injuries, McVay may not want to leave too soon because they could bounce back. That being said, Rams players are getting older and a rebuild might be on the horizon. Is McVay willing to undergo that rebuild?

Honestly, McVay is in a pretty good situation right now. Networks view McVay so highly that, if he stays with the Rams next season, broadcasting will be there as a possibility. Even if it winds up that the Rams suffer another five-win season next year, McVay will still be in demand. And as he enters the final year of his contract, McVay could have a variety of options after 2023. From the coaching side and the TV side.

[ Front Office Sports ]

The post NFL TV partners reportedly seeking Sean McVay for broadcasting role appeared first on Awful Announcing .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Ponders Intriguing Scenario About Entering College Transfer Portal If It Existed in 2000’s

Roethlisberger, who played wide receiver until his senior year in high school, attended and played for Miami University (OH). He played his first game in 2001 and was drafted by the Steelers in 2004. During the time that he played, the college transfer portal did not exist and players did not typically sit out of bowl games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Awful Announcing

Awful Announcing

368
Followers
531
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2006, Awful Announcing has been an invaluable source of news and commentary related to the sports media industry, along with sports in pop culture. We focus on covering stories large and small, obscure and mainstream, absurd and emotional. Awful Announcing has continued to grow, reaching over three million people a month and is widely cited and read by both fans and those within the industry.

 https://awfulannouncing.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy