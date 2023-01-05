Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Shifts to LTIR
Carlson (face) was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson, who has been out since Dec. 23, is expected to be unavailable for months, so the shift from regular IR to LTIR won't change his timetable. The 32-year-old blueliner has eight goals, 21 points, 101 shots on net, 70 blocks and 34 hits in 30 games this season. The Capitals moved Carlson to LTIR because Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee) are slated to return to the lineup Sunday versus Columbus.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Returning Sunday
Backstrom (hip) will make his season debut against the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Backstrom has come a long way since undergoing offseason hip re-surfacing surgery to return from an injury that was speculated to keep him out of the lineup for most of the season. The 35-year-old is likely to reclaim his spot in the top six and on the top power-play unit, but line combinations are still in flux with Tom Wilson (knee) set to return to action Sunday versus Columbus as well. Fantasy managers should keep short-term expectations in check as Backstrom will likely need some time to shake the rust off given his lengthy absence, but get ready to plug him into your lineups.
CBS Sports
Blues' Nick Leddy: Out again Sunday
Leddy (upper body) won't play Sunday against Minnesota, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Leddy also wasn't available for Saturday's contest against Montreal. He has accounted for 11 assists, 43 shots on goal, 48 blocks and 30 hits in 39 games this season. With defensemen Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) out, the Blues will have recent call-ups Steve Santini and Tyler Tucker in the lineup Sunday versus the Wild.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Remains with family
Letang (personal/lower body) is still home in Montreal, and he isn't expected to play in Arizona on Sunday, Penguins' reporter Michelle Crechiolo reports. Letang has not been in the Pittsburgh lineup since Dec. 28 as he suffered a lower-body injury and then returned to his hometown upon the passing of his father. He could return Tuesday when the Penguins return home to face Vancouver. Letang has two goals and 16 points in 29 games this season.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
CBS Sports
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Not playing Sunday
Jackson (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Jackson's inability to suit up doesn't come as a surprise, considering he was doubtful coming into Sunday. Also, with the team locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs, there is little reason for them to get him back onto the field for their regular-season finale. He'll work to be ready to play next weekend in the wild-card round.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Dominates glass in victory
Adams finished Monday's 121-113 victory over San Antonio with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-11 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 28 minutes. Adams continues to provide elite rebounding numbers, grabbing 15 boards Monday. He has actually been a pillar of consistency of late, racking up multiple double-doubles, while chipping in on the defensive end. Unfortunately, he was woeful from the line, shooting 3-of-11. Anyone rostering him should be fully aware of his flaws, meaning a night like this should come as no surprise.
CBS Sports
Lions' Kalif Raymond: Plays through broken ribs
Raymond told reporters Monday that he played the second half of Sunday's win over the Packers with broken ribs, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. It's unclear when Raymond suffered the injury, but he said it happened sometime during the first half, which means he made arguably the play of the night -- a 43-yard catch in the third quarter to set up the first touchdown of the game -- with broken ribs. The big play helped pave the way for the undrafted wideout out of Holy Cross to lead the Lions in receiving as they upset their divisional rival and kept Green Bay out of the playoffs. Raymond, who has one year remaining on his contract with the Lions, will presumably have plenty of time to recover during the offseason and should be ready for the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Has sixth touchdown catch
Thielen logged two receptions (on three targets) for eight yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 29-13 win versus the Bears. Thielen had a touchdown catch in the first quarter and then sat in the second half as Minnesota rested most starters ahead of the playoffs. Thielen finished the season with six touchdowns, down significantly from the 14 and 10 touchdown seasons he posted the prior two years, even though his other receiving stats were mostly similar to his previous two seasons.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Available Monday
Adams (illness) is available for Monday's contest against San Antonio, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports. After missing the Grizzlies' last contest, Adams is officially available for Monday's matchup against the Spurs. The veteran center is averaging 8.0 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 26.8 minutes throughout his first 35 appearances this season. Xavier Tillman figures to return to his typical reserve role with Adams back in action.
CBS Sports
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns
Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Season high rushing yards Week 18
Kamara posted 23 carries for 107 yards and gathered in one of two targets for three yards during Sunday's 10-7 defeat to Carolina. Kamara closed out his 2022 campaign with his second 100-yard rushing game of the season. He also matched his season high for rushing attempts, and he finished with three games of 20 or more carries over the final four weeks of the regular season. Over 15 contests, Kamara recorded 223 carries for 897 yards and two rushing touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions (on 77 targets) for 490 yards and two receiving touchdowns. While he didn't come close to matching his usual standard as a scorer, the 27-year-old running back still accumulated over 1,300 total yards for the sixth time in as many seasons. Kamara also started the 2022 campaign hampered by a rib injury, though he still handled 280 touches. These are both encouraging signs for his status as one of the top fantasy running backs heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Forced out versus Atlanta
Rudolph has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons with a knee injury. Rudolph logged his first receiving touchdown of the season with an eight-yard score in the first half. However, his day will come to an early end after he was ruled out midway through the third quarter, leaving Ko Kieft, Cameron Brate and Cade Otton as the Buccaneers' three available tight ends for the remainder of this contest. With Tampa Bay scheduled to play during the first round of the playoffs starting next week, it will be worth monitoring Rudolph's practice activity for more clarity on this knee issue.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable vs. Jazz
Adams is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Adams hasn't missed a game since Dec. 12. Since then, he's averaged 8.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Xavier Tillman, especially since Brandon Clarke (hip) is out.
CBS Sports
49ers' Ambry Thomas: Out for finale
Thomas (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Thomas has been nursing an ankle injury since Dec. 15. He has suited up the last two games, but the 49ers will ultimately err on the side of caution in their final game ahead of the playoffs. He is primarily a special teams contributor for San Francisco.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Sunday
Rubio (knee) is out for Sunday's matchup with the Suns. Rubio is still waiting to make his season debut while recovering from offseason surgery. His next chance to suit up is Tuesday's game versus the Jazz.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Ra'Shaun Henry: Sticking with the Falcons
Henry signed a reserve/future contract with Atlanta on Monday. Henry was cut from the Panthers' practice squad Sept. 5 and went unsigned before joining up with Atlanta on Sept. 11. The undrafted then finished the year on the Falcons' practice squad, though he apparently made enough of an impression to earn a chance at a roster spot this offseason. Henry has yet to make his NFL debut.
CBS Sports
Jets' James Robinson: Non-factor after trade to NY
Robinson finished the 2022 season with 110 carries for 425 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games split between the Jaguars and Jets. He added 11 catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. Robinson got off to a strong start in Jacksonville with four scrimmage touchdowns through...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Out for regular-season finale
Smith (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Bears, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Smith developed what the Vikings believe to be some knee soreness following the team's practice Friday, per Seifert, and it appears Minnesota is taking the precautious route heading into the playoffs. The 33-year-old safety has recorded 85 tackles and 10 passes defended, including five interceptions, this season. No matter the outcome of this Week 18 contest, Minnesota is guaranteed to host a home playoff game during the wild-card round of the playoffs, so it will be worth keeping an eye on Smith's practice activity early on next week.
