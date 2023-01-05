ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Repeat Child Porn Collector From Atlantic City Gets 11 Mandatory Years

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RvgE_0k4htW2k00

UPDATE: A previously-convicted child porn collector from Atlantic City was sentenced Thursday to more than 11 years in federal prison -- without parole -- for doing it again, authorities said.

Cory Newman, a 46-year-old former U.S. Navy petty officer, must serve out just about all of the sentence handed down on Jan. 5 because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

Newman had previously spent more than four years behind bars following a 2007 conviction on similar charges when he showed up on law enforcement radar once again, authorities said.

Agents of Homeland Security Investigations raided Newman's Pacific Avenue home in May 2021 and found "electronic devices containing numerous videos and images of children being sexually abused," U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Some were stored on a laptop and others on an external hard drive, according to an HSI complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Camden.

Rather than risk trial, Newman took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to possession of child pornography this past August.

As a repeat convicted offender, Newman had to get a minimum of 10 years under federal sentencing guidelines. The maximum would have been 20.

In addition to the 135-month prison term, U.S. District Judge Christine P. O’Hearn sentenced Newman in Camden to 15 years of supervised release.

Sellinger credited special agents of HSI for the plea and sentence, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Johns of his Criminal Division in Camden. He also thanked the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Atlantic City Police Department for their assistance.

“Child sexual abuse material forever immortalizes the horrific abuse of a child and those who possess these images are participants in that child’s suffering,” HSI Newark Special Agent-in-Charge Ricky J. Patel said on Thursday. “Today’s sentence underlines the seriousness of this crime and the government’s commitment to ensuring those who possess these materials face justice for their crimes.”

Newman was a petty officer for seven years, beginning in 1995, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He's held a variety of jobs, including being a stock assistant at a Target in Ocean Township, a department manager at a Walmart in Neptune Township and, for the past five years, a night crew stockperson at an Acme in Mays Landing, the profile says.

He also donated time to the Literacy Volunteers of America in Pleasantville more than five years ago, it says.

Comments / 1

 

