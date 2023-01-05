Read full article on original website
'You': Joe Goldberg Becomes the Hunted in Eerie Season 4 Trailer
Joe Goldberg is now the hunted. Netflix dropped the official season 4 trailer for You on Monday, which finds Joe (Penn Badgley) attempting to turn over a new page as he settles into life in London under a new persona: college professor Jonathan Moore. Of course, it's only a matter of time before the past catches up to Joe, as he struggles to fight the urge to revert back to his old, obsessive ways.
Quinn Redeker, Daytime Emmy-Winning Soap Opera Star, Dead at 86
Quinn Redeker, a veteran TV actor best known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless,has died. He was 86. Redeker died on Dec. 20, in Camarillo, California, his daughter confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. Redeker began his acting career in the...
Jesiree Dizon and Shemar Moore Expecting a Baby: What to Know About the Actress
Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore has a baby on the way! Moore's girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, is pregnant with his first child and her third. Announcing the news in an upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Moore shared that he and Dizon's baby is due next month. "In real life,...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Michael Reveals the Shocking Extent of His Affair as Angela Breaks Down
Michael's affair with another woman is a lot more serious than he at first made it seem. On part two of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special that aired on Sunday on TLC, Angela returned to filming after losing her temper on Usman and walking out, and Michael revealed the shocking extent of his relationship with another woman.
See Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin in 'Starving for Salvation' Trailer
Jennifer Grey is taking on controversial religious leader Gwen Shamblin in a new Lifetime movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. "I love the scale and the scale loves me!" Grey as Shamblin remarks happily in the trailer, which shows how the Tennessee native combined her faith and experience as a dietitian to develop a popular Christian weight loss program, The Weigh Down, in the 1980s.
Nikki Reed Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder -- See Her Growing Bump!
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are about to become a family of four! The Vampire Diaries co-stars announced they are expecting a second child together. "2023 celebrating life🖤Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift," Reed wrote on Instagram. The Twilight star paired the caption with a photo of herself holding the couple's daughter, 5-year-old daughter Bodhi, atop her baby bump.
'FBI' First Look: Jubal's Past Demons Resurface in Tense Moment With Maggie (Exclusive)
Jubal's past demons are coming back to haunt him on FBI. ET exclusively premieres a first look at the Jan. 24 episode, titled "Breakdown," which puts Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) front and center as a trying new case plaguing the team coincides with his son's (Caleb Reese Paul) latest health issues.
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Usman Reacts to His Castmates Calling Him a Scammer (Exclusive)
Kim's son, Jamal, is explaining why he thinks Usman has been scamming his mother all along. In this exclusive clip from part three of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's tell-all special airing Sunday on TLC, Jamal shares his candid thoughts that Usman was never genuine about his relationship with his mom, and Kim's fellow castmates completely agree.
Sally Field Recalls Potential Date With Steven Spielberg Led to 50-Year Friendship
Sally Field and Steven Spielberg were almost an item. Keyword, almost. The 80 for Brady star took a trip down memory lane while at the Palm Springs Film Awards where she was set to honor Spielberg and his team with the Vanguard Award. Field recalled their 50-year friendship that began when her manager wanted to introduce her to Spielberg at a 1968 party thinking they'd hit it off.
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Shares His Hopes for Ex Christine, Estranged Wife Janelle
After a season of messy splits, tension and drama, Kody Brown is looking toward the future. The Sister Wives star ended the TLC reality show's One-on-One special by sharing his hopes and dreams for himself and his family. "One of the kids told me, 'Dad, Mom says you have your...
'Carnival Row': Watch the Trailer for the Final Season Starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne
Ahead of Carnival Row's return with its second and final season, Prime Video released the official trailer for the Victorian fantasy-drama series starring Orlando Bloom as inspector Rycroft "Philo" Philostrate and Cara Delevingne as a fae named Vignette Stonemoss. According to the streaming platform, humans and creatures will continue to...
Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan and Amanda Peet Are Caught in a 'Fatal Attraction' Triangle in First Look
Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction series has a premiere date!. The eight-episode reboot, led by Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan and Amanda Peet, will premiere with its first two episodes on Sunday, April 30 on the streaming service in the U.S. and Canada, it was announced Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour.
Prince Harry Responds to Question About His Part in the 'Breakdown of the Relationship' With the Royals
Prince Harry is taking ownership of his role in the major rift between his family. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex opened up to Michael Strahan on Monday's Good Morning America ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir, Spare, on Tuesday. Strahan asked the father of two if he felt...
Tom Hanks Elaborates Previous 'Nepo Baby' Comments, Praises His Son (Exclusive)
Tom Hanks is standing by his comments regarding the ongoing "nepo baby" debate, while praising the performance and talent of his son, Truman, who stars in his latest film. Hanks walked the carpet at the New York City premiere of his new film, A Man Called Otto, and he spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the remarks he made in response to Vulture's recent cover story about so-called "nepo babies," or actors who get their start by being the children of already successful actors.
'NCIS' Crossover Sneak Peek: Alden Parker Meets the 'NCIS: Hawaii' Team (Exclusive)
The three-hour crossover event kicks off Monday night with NCIS, followed by NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: LA, and only ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the second hour from Hawaii. In the clip, NCIS' Alden Parker (Gary Cole) meets members of the Hawaii team as they go over the...
Prince Harry Acknowledges His Part in the 'Breakdown' of His Relationship With Prince William and King Charles
Prince Harry is taking ownership of his role in the major rift between his family. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex opened up to Michael Strahan on Monday's Good Morning America ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir, Spare, on Tuesday. Strahan asked the father of two if he felt...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Have Epic Baby Shower Complete With Drone Show
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are going big for their baby! The sweet couple shared photos from their glamorous baby shower over the weekend. The blowout event took place under a large tent and featured live music, multiple personalized cakes, beautiful floral arrangements, and even a drone show. "Last night...
Rapper Theophilus London Found Safe Months After Disappearing
Rapper Theophilus London has been found "safe and well." The 35-year-old rapper's cousin, Mikhail Noel, took to Instagram and shared the good news, though no further details were provided. London had been reported missing since July. "We have found Theo. He is safe and well. At this time the family...
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Planning Epic 35th Wedding Anniversary Party (Exclusive)
Love in the air! Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are planning to really celebrate their upcoming anniversary in style. The superstar couple walked the red carpet at Hanks' new film, A Man Called Otto, in New York City on Monday, and couldn't have looked happier as they posed for photos side by side and enjoyed one another's company.
