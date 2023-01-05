ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Oregon’s Voter Turnout Led Nation in 2022 Election

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — For the first time ever, Oregon had the highest voter turnout rate in the nation for last November’s elections. Former Oregon Secretary of State Phil Keisling, who now leads a national effort to expand voting from home, said 61.5% of all the eligible citizens in Oregon cast a ballot, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Thursday.
OREGON STATE
4th Washington State Electrical Substation Vandalized

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A fourth electrical substation was vandalized late on Christmas Day in Washington state, leaving homes in Kapowsin and Graham temporarily without power, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. By 7 a.m. Monday, more than 10,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity across...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Larsen Introduces Bill to Boost Federal Response to Flu

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Friday, Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) introduced the Protecting America from Seasonal and Pandemic Influenza Act (“The Influenza Act”) to bolster the federal response to seasonal and pandemic influenza as seasonal flu rates continue to rise in the Pacific Northwest and across the country. CDC estimates there have been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from flu this season.
WASHINGTON STATE
Oregon Loses 2nd Elections Director in as Many Years

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is losing its second elections director in as many years with the current one announcing her resignation, saying the job is extremely challenging and citing uncertain funding. Elections Director Deborah Scroggin told Secretary of State Shemia Fagan in her resignation letter Friday that “we...
OREGON STATE
Attorney General Rosenblum Announces $10.7 Billion National Opioid-related Settlements with CVS and Walgreens

SALEM, OREGON— Attorney General Rosenblum today, along with many of her AG colleagues across the country, announced a national agreement with CVS and Walgreens for the pharmacies’ conduct in fueling the opioid epidemic. Walgreens operates the second largest pharmacy store chain in the United States, behind CVS. Under the agreements, CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, totaling $10.7 billion. A certain number of states will need to sign onto the agreements for the full amount to be distributed.
OREGON STATE
Freezing Rain and Snow Snarl Travel in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident...
OREGON STATE
ABOUT

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

 https://theskanner.com

