SALEM, OREGON— Attorney General Rosenblum today, along with many of her AG colleagues across the country, announced a national agreement with CVS and Walgreens for the pharmacies’ conduct in fueling the opioid epidemic. Walgreens operates the second largest pharmacy store chain in the United States, behind CVS. Under the agreements, CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, totaling $10.7 billion. A certain number of states will need to sign onto the agreements for the full amount to be distributed.

OREGON STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO