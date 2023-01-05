Read full article on original website
Oregon’s New Governor Sworn In, Declares Homeless Emergency
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s newly sworn-in Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek said on Monday at her inauguration that her first step will be tackling homelessness as she unveiled several measures intended to address one of the state’s most pressing issues. In her inaugural address at the state...
Oregon’s Voter Turnout Led Nation in 2022 Election
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — For the first time ever, Oregon had the highest voter turnout rate in the nation for last November’s elections. Former Oregon Secretary of State Phil Keisling, who now leads a national effort to expand voting from home, said 61.5% of all the eligible citizens in Oregon cast a ballot, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Thursday.
Oregon Supreme Court Determines Unanimous Jury Requirement Applies to Older Cases
SALEM, OREGON — On Friday, the Oregon Supreme Court in Watkins v. Ackley held that the requirement of unanimous jury verdicts in serious criminal cases applies to older criminal cases as well as those still on appeal. In doing so, the Court acknowledged that Oregon law had not been clear on this important issue of retroactivity.
Black Support for GOP Ticked up in This Year’s Midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — Black voters have been a steady foundation for Democratic candidates for decades, but that support appeared to show a few cracks in this year’s elections. Republican candidates were backed by 14% of Black voters, compared with 8% in the last midterm elections four years ago,...
White House Responds to Migrant Buses Sent to VP Harris’ D.C. Home
The White House has condemned the latest tactic employed by Republican governors, including Texas’ Greg Abbott, and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who have bused migrants across the country to push President Joe Biden toward stricter border policies. The latest incident occurred on Christmas Eve amid sub-freezing temperatures. Three buses...
4th Washington State Electrical Substation Vandalized
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A fourth electrical substation was vandalized late on Christmas Day in Washington state, leaving homes in Kapowsin and Graham temporarily without power, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. By 7 a.m. Monday, more than 10,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity across...
Extreme Cold and Travel Chaos: Woes from Deadly Storm Continue
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the United States will continue into the week as people in western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see cancelled flights and dangerous roads.
Deaths, Flooding as Storm Hit Oregon and Washington State
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon on Tuesday caused at least two fatal car accidents that left four people dead, preliminary police investigations have found. Three people were killed, including a 4-year-old girl, when severe weather caused a large tree to...
Washington Adopts Plan for Transition to Zero-Emission Vehicles
OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Ecology has updated its Clean Vehicles Program to require that all new, light-duty vehicles sold in Washington meet zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) standards by 2035. Washington is only the third state in the nation to adopt the expanded ZEV standards since an historic decision...
Oregon Research Forest Will Be North America’s Largest
Oregon is on its way to creating North America’s largest research forest, following this week’s decision by top state officials to separate the Elliott State Forest in southwest Oregon from its obligation to fund schools and designate the land as a place for scientific discovery. The State Land...
Larsen Introduces Bill to Boost Federal Response to Flu
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Friday, Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) introduced the Protecting America from Seasonal and Pandemic Influenza Act (“The Influenza Act”) to bolster the federal response to seasonal and pandemic influenza as seasonal flu rates continue to rise in the Pacific Northwest and across the country. CDC estimates there have been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from flu this season.
Oregon Loses 2nd Elections Director in as Many Years
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is losing its second elections director in as many years with the current one announcing her resignation, saying the job is extremely challenging and citing uncertain funding. Elections Director Deborah Scroggin told Secretary of State Shemia Fagan in her resignation letter Friday that “we...
Attorney General Rosenblum Announces $10.7 Billion National Opioid-related Settlements with CVS and Walgreens
SALEM, OREGON— Attorney General Rosenblum today, along with many of her AG colleagues across the country, announced a national agreement with CVS and Walgreens for the pharmacies’ conduct in fueling the opioid epidemic. Walgreens operates the second largest pharmacy store chain in the United States, behind CVS. Under the agreements, CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, totaling $10.7 billion. A certain number of states will need to sign onto the agreements for the full amount to be distributed.
Freezing Rain and Snow Snarl Travel in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident...
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.https://theskanner.com
