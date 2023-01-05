Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
APD investigates a suspicious death in north Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in north Austin early Tuesday morning. Police and first responders arrived at the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive. APD says the initial call came in of shots fired in the neighborhood overnight. Once they arrived on...
CBS Austin
APD searching for vehicle from SE Austin fatal hit-and-run
Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle from a fatal hit-and-run last year in Southeast Austin. It happened Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the East Oltorf Street and I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:20 p.m. Investigators believe 76-year-old...
CBS Austin
Pflugerville man killed in Taylor head-on crash
A two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Taylor left one person dead and two others seriously injured. It happed in the 4300 block of North Main Street, near the intersection with Carlos G. Parker Blvd. NW. The Taylor Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 11:05 p.m. According...
CBS Austin
Motorcyclist critically injured in N Austin crash
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash in north Austin Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 8400 block of Research Boulevard near the intersection of Lamar Boulevard. The incident happened around 10:02 p.m. ALSO | APD Sex Crimes Unit...
CBS Austin
Off-duty firefighter extinguishes fire while attending church service in NW Austin
An off-duty Cedar Park firefighter was attending service at Hill Country Bible Church Sunday morning when a fire broke out. Video shot by CBS Austin showed smoke coming down from the lighting on the ceiling. The incident happened at 12124 North FM 620 around 11:43 a.m. ALSO | Motorcyclist critically...
CBS Austin
New Braunfels man dead after falling into pit in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.
CBS Austin
TxDOT identifies "preferred alternative" for I-35 Capital Express Central Project
AUSTIN, Texas — TxDOT identifies “preferred alternative” for its I-35 Capital Express Central Project. The Texas Department of Transportation continues to see opposition regarding its plans to improve Interstate 35. A representative with TxDOT tells CBS Austin TxDOT has identified a preferred alternative for the I-35 Capital Express Central Project.
CBS Austin
Jane Nelson sworn in as Texas Secretary of State at the Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas — Jane Nelson was officially sworn in as Texas’ 115th Secretary of State during a ceremony at the Texas Capitol Saturday. Nelson will open the 88th Texas Legislative Session on Jan. 10, and she will preside over the election of the Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives.
CBS Austin
Texas schools hope new legislature will add stability to school funding
AUSTIN, Texas — Funding state public education promises to be a top priority for the new Texas legislature that convenes in Austin on Tuesday. One bill filed by an Austin area lawmaker seeks to make Texas school funding more reliable. During the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down schools to protect...
CBS Austin
The truth about cedar trees
Every winter, cedar fever sufferers reach for allergy meds as the annual cedar pollen explosion takes over Central Texas. Ashe juniper trees, as they're formally known, create lots of misery, but are more beneficial than you might think. They're the trees everyone loves to hate. Ashe juniper, AKA cedar trees....
CBS Austin
Downtown workforce could "increase significantly" with start of legislative session
AUSTIN, Texas — As hundreds, possibly even thousands, of lawmakers, staffers, and lobbyists return to the Capitol this week, the downtown population and revenues could see a sharp bump. "As of October 2022, downtown employee return to office activity was at 62% of pre-pandemic levels, but we anticipate this...
CBS Austin
Habitat for Humanity builds home for Military Vet family struggling for shelter
NOLANVILLE, Texas — Multiple organizations work together to build a home for a family of five that was previously struggling. Over 100 volunteers helped construct a home with three bedrooms and two bath houses. All volunteers worked together and constructed the home in three hours. CEO of Habitat for...
CBS Austin
CBS Austin
How to figure out if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19
AUSTIN, Texas — If you feel bad, but do not know what illness is to blame, you are not alone. For many people, it is a guessing game between COVID-19, the flu, a cold or allergies. “I tend to wake up and my throat is like closed,” said Alissa...
