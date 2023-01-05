Read full article on original website
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Say What? This Double-Wide Home in Lapeer County is Over $500K?
You'll be scratching your head when you see the price of this double-wide (manufactured) home in North Branch that is currently on the market for $539,000. Yes, the house that you'll see in the photos below is over half a million dollars. After you have a look in the garage,...
Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations
You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint
If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
Certification To Serve Yummy Drinks Now Possible In Downtown Flint
Downtown Flint's business community has been growing steadily for several years now. It's great to drive down Saginaw Street seeing people hanging out at restaurants, bars and lunch spots. Many of these places serve great, creative drinks. So, where do people go for bartending certification around Genesee County?. What's the...
Your guide to Zehnder’s Snowfest 2023
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Zehnder’s Snowfest will return to Michigan’s Little Bavaria this month. The 2023 snow and ice festival is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 29. Snowfest, billed as one of North America’s top snow and ice sculpting events, has taken place...
Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant
The fried-chicken-sandwich slinger’s latest store is coming to Livonia
Realty Signs Are Now Posted on This Former Bar in Grand Blanc
A great opportunity in a great location is now available in Grand Blanc. Back on October 21st, 2022, Sweetwater Bar in Grand Blanc permanently closed its doors to the public. It was a very abrupt closing as well and most people did not see it coming. A few short months...
Michigan Lottery player from Livingston County wins $1.15 million
19, 2022 – $1.43 million jackpot won at the Shell gas station, located at 3950 East 10 Mile Road in Warren. 9, 2022 – $1.25 million jackpot won at Big Star Market, located at G5237 Detroit Street in Flint. April 20, 2022 – $3.39 million jackpot won at...
Lapeer Food Truck Festival 2023 – What You Need To Know
If you think Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, think again. The most wonderful time of the year is when food trucks come out. Dates for the annual Frankenmuth Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival 2023 and dates for the Lapeer Food Truck Festival have recently been announced.
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
Davison Residents Want More Info on New Bar That’s Opening Soon
There are a lot of questions (and rumors) surrounding a new restaurant/bar that will be opening soon in Davison. Stix Restaurant & Bar recently shared a photo on the Davison Community Facebook Group that is creating quite a buzz. The photo shows a billboard with their logo along with the words, "Coming Soon to Davison."
Michigan Lottery Winner Didn’t Want to Cause a Scene – So He Screamed in His Car
An Oakland County man managed to contain his excitement and waited until he got into his car to let out a scream after he found out he'd just won a huge lottery jackpot. The 54-year-old lottery player won $557,137 on a Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket. Oakland County Man Thought...
Mark Your Calendar for These Major 2023 Genesee County Festivals
A new year has arrived and here is what Genesee County has to look forward to. Every year, Genesee County sees a bunch of great events and festivals. There's a little bit of everything for everyone throughout the year. From many different music festivals to sporting events and more. Check out what is in store for 2023 here.
Second weekend abandoned hotel fire in Saginaw County quickly extinguished by firefighters
BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI—Another weekend hotel fire drew out Saginaw County fire departments just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. According to Bridgeport Township Fire Chief David Smigiel, calls first started coming in from passersby on Interstate -75 who could see smoke and fire inside a room of the abandoned Days Inn at 6379 Dixie Hwy.
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
Guy Fieri Opening New Restaurant In Livonia – Chicken Guy!
The insanely popular celebrity chef and host of 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives' on the Food Network Channel, Guy Fieri, is opening a new restaurant in Livonia, Michigan. Chicken Guy! will be open for business in March. According to the official Chicken Guy! website, the restaurant delivers on flavor. Chicken Guy!...
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soon
A major discount retail store chain is expected to open another new store location in Michigan soon. Read on to learn more. If you love saving money on brand-name clothing, shoes, and household items, you may be interested to learn that the popular discount retail store chain Burlington is expected to open another new Michigan location in Ann Arbor.
Have you seen any turkeys in your neck of the woods? Michigan DNR wants to know
People living in metro Detroit say they love seeing turkeys in their neighborhood and hope more are around in the years to come
Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan
Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
Ann Arbor Public Schools says masks will be required for the next two weeks
AAPS states that "Masks are required while indoors in AAPS schools from January 9 - 20." The district says they're making this decision as students return to class from winter break.
