ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapeer, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Banana 101.5

New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint

If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Certification To Serve Yummy Drinks Now Possible In Downtown Flint

Downtown Flint's business community has been growing steadily for several years now. It's great to drive down Saginaw Street seeing people hanging out at restaurants, bars and lunch spots. Many of these places serve great, creative drinks. So, where do people go for bartending certification around Genesee County?. What's the...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Your guide to Zehnder’s Snowfest 2023

FRANKENMUTH, MI — Zehnder’s Snowfest will return to Michigan’s Little Bavaria this month. The 2023 snow and ice festival is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 29. Snowfest, billed as one of North America’s top snow and ice sculpting events, has taken place...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Banana 101.5

Lapeer Food Truck Festival 2023 – What You Need To Know

If you think Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, think again. The most wonderful time of the year is when food trucks come out. Dates for the annual Frankenmuth Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival 2023 and dates for the Lapeer Food Truck Festival have recently been announced.
LAPEER, MI
Banana 101.5

Guy Fieri Opening New Restaurant In Livonia – Chicken Guy!

The insanely popular celebrity chef and host of 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives' on the Food Network Channel, Guy Fieri, is opening a new restaurant in Livonia, Michigan. Chicken Guy! will be open for business in March. According to the official Chicken Guy! website, the restaurant delivers on flavor. Chicken Guy!...
LIVONIA, MI
abc12.com

Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan

Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy