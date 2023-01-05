Read full article on original website
MDT seeking comment on two projects
The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to rehabilitate about three miles of Highway 87/89, west of Great Falls. The project begins just east of the intersection with 57th Street, and extends west, ending just east of the Stockett Road (S 227) / Highwood Road (S 228) intersection.
Local group fundraising for homeless shelter village
Housed Great Falls, a recently formed local nonprofit, has launched a fundraising campaign to create a Pallet shelter community. The group is raising funds to acquire at least a third of an acre of land, 20 single occupancy shelters, service office, bathroom, shower, laundry and a community center. The group...
GFPS superintendent evaluation process underway
The Great Falls Public Schools board is continuing its annual evaluation of the superintendent. Amie Thompson, board member, said during their Jan. 9 meeting that the deadline for written public comment was Jan. 5 and they received seven responses. She said they were a mix of approval and some expressing...
Great Falls police officers recognized for helping save a life
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two Great Falls police officers are being recognized for their work saving a life. The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says Senior Police Officer Irish and Police Officer Araujo were dispatched to render aid to an unresponsive person. On scene, the officers found a family member...
Power outage affecting thousands in Great Falls (January 9, 2023)
Initial reports indicate that the power outage in Great Falls began at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023.
Business Bites: Second legal pot shop planned; Backroads Bar and Grill opens; new casino, tap house opening; AgriTech expanding; dental studio open; Mighty Mo launches new community fundraising; downtown moves; traffic signal box call to artists; Great Falls Clinic unveils new logo
Great Northern Naturals, owned by Shawn Brass, is planning to open a recreational marijuana dispensary at 1700 Vaughn Road, the former DeWitt Machine. The shop is in the city limits and Great Falls Fire Rescue issued a safety inspection certificate on Jan. 5. Golden Goose Casino. George Richard, owner of...
Investigation underway after SUV found in Missouri River
Emergency crews responded to a report of an SUV in the Missouri River in Great Falls on Wednesday, January 4, 2022.
Emergency travel only order canceled in Fort Benton
UPDATE: Jan. 6 at 12:52 p.m. The emergency travel only order has been canceled, according to the City of Fort Benton, MT Police Department (FBPD). FBPD said in a Facebook post the roads are still icy and asked people to be very careful. They said they suggest driving only if necessary.
Multiple-vehicle crash blocking both lanes on I-15 NB south of Dutton
DUTTON, Mont. - A multiple-vehicle crash is blocking both lanes on I-15 northbound south of Dutton Friday. The crash is located 4.25 miles south to 2.25 miles south of Junction Montana Secondary 221 and 379-Dutton-Exit 313. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe road conditions at:. Junction US 87...
