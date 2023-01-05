Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Targeting cancer-supporting cells boosts immunotherapy in previously insensitive tumors
Removing a single protein from cells that surround tumors can improve the sensitivity of certain cancers to immunotherapy, researchers have found. Scientists from The Institute of Cancer Research, London, in collaboration with AstraZeneca removed, in mice, a receptor protein called Endo180 found on cancer-associated fibroblasts, cells that can help breast cancer to grow and spread, which boosted treatment response. Analyzing patient data, they found that targeting this protein in cancer patients could improve the effectiveness of immunotherapy in breast cancer.
MedicalXpress
Fruit flies help researchers decode genetic link to Alzheimer's disease
Researchers have used fruit flies to decipher an unexplained connection between Alzheimer's disease and a genetic variation, revealing that it causes neurons to die. The findings from the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI)-led team uncover a possible cause of neurodegeneration in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease and open the door for the future development of new treatments for cognitive diseases.
MedicalXpress
Mouse model shows obesity in early life promotes later inflammatory disease, even after weight loss
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in Canada has found that obesity in young mice can lead to inflammatory disease later in life even if the mouse is no longer overweight. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes studying early life obesity in test mice and the development of age-related macular degeneration. Kevin Mangum and Katherine Gallagher with the University of Michigan have published a Perspectives piece in the same journal issue outlining the research.
MedicalXpress
Researchers uncover how HIV reservoir cells resist elimination by human immune responses
Soon after infection, HIV-1 establishes a life-long presence by forming viral reservoirs in the body—cells that are infected with HIV but not actively producing new viruses. Antiretroviral therapy (ART) reduces HIV levels in the blood, but a small population of virally infected cells persists indefinitely, making HIV infection an incurable disease. Those cells capable of reigniting infection upon discontinuation of ART are extremely rare, and until now have eluded identification and characterization.
MedicalXpress
Novel T cell receptor therapy shows early anti-tumor activity
Afamitresgene autoleucel (afami-cel; formerly ADP-A2M4), an adoptive T cell receptor (TCR) therapy targeting the MAGE-A4 cancer antigen, achieved clinically significant results for patients with multiple solid tumor types in a Phase I clinical trial led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The outcomes, published today...
MedicalXpress
First-in-kind psychedelic trials to treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders
Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
MedicalXpress
Two separate eye diseases may contribute to common blinding eye condition
Two separate eye diseases may contribute to age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness in the United States, according to a new study from New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai. The research, published January 9 in Eye is the first to demonstrate that two different...
MedicalXpress
Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer
A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
MedicalXpress
Fewer cases of melanoma observed among people taking vitamin D supplements
Fewer cases of melanoma were observed among regular users of vitamin D supplements than among non-users, a new study finds. People taking vitamin D supplements regularly also had a considerably lower risk of skin cancer, according to estimates by experienced dermatologists. The study, conducted in collaboration between the University of Eastern Finland and Kuopio University Hospital and published in Melanoma Research, included nearly 500 people with an increased risk of skin cancer.
MedicalXpress
Enhancing pharmacy services for patients does not impact health care utilization
New research from Boston Medical Center found that enhancing pharmacy services for patients with high levels of health care utilization did not lead to reduced hospital admissions and emergency department visits. Published in JAMA Network Open, researchers highlight that, compared with usual pharmacy care, more frequent screening for health-related social needs and patient navigation embedded in pharmacy care did not reduce health care utilization.
MedicalXpress
Study finds older cancer patients would benefit from geriatric assessment screening
A new study led by the University of Toronto and its partner institutions has found that older adults—who account for more than 70% of cancer diagnoses—would benefit from undergoing a geriatric assessment screening before they start chemotherapy. The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology and led...
MedicalXpress
A vaccine against COVID-19 found to protect against infection and brain damage caused by the virus
Although the pathology of the respiratory system is the main impact of COVID-19, many patients also manifest important neurological symptoms, such as loss of smell (anosmia), headaches, malaise, cognitive loss, epilepsy, ataxia and encephalopathy, among others. However, this effect on the nervous system by the coronavirus has not been characterized...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover exploiting microbiome bacteria in patients with lung infections improves low oxygen levels
Newspaper headlines from the U.S. to the U.K. and most places in between highlight the surge in sick patients suffering from respiratory viruses. The so-called "tripledemic" of lung infections including respiratory synclinal virus (RSV), influenza (flu) and COVID-19 (coronavirus) is likely to last throughout the winter season. This explosion of infections requires more treatment options to support overloaded hospitals and overworked medics as they restore people's health.
MedicalXpress
Postoperative restrictive opioid prescription protocol feasible for most patients
Implementation of a restrictive opioid prescription protocol (ROPP)—prescribing an opioid supply of three or fewer days—to surgical patients after hospital discharge is feasible for most patients, according to a study published online Jan. 5 in JAMA Oncology. Emese Zsiros, M.D., Ph.D., from the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center...
MedicalXpress
Key genetic code change drives common lung cancer type
A team led by researchers at NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center has identified a gene that drives development of the second most common type of lung carcinoma, offering greater insight into how the disease might be treated. There is currently no approved, targeted, first-line therapy for lung squamous carcinoma...
MedicalXpress
Eating almonds daily boosts exercise recovery molecule by 69% among 'weekend warriors'
For those who exercise regularly, eating almonds each day might be the ideal new year's resolution. A randomized controlled trial in Frontiers in Nutrition showed that female and male participants who ate 57g almonds daily for one month had more of the beneficial fat 12,13-dihydroxy-9Z-octadecenoic acid (12,13-DiHOME) in their blood immediately after a session of intense exercise than control participants. This molecule, a so-called oxylipin (oxidized fat) is synthetized from linoleic acid by brown fat tissue, and has a beneficial effect on metabolic health and energy regulation.
MedicalXpress
Cat locomotion could unlock better human spinal cord injury treatment
Cats always land on their feet, but what makes them so agile? Their unique sense of balance has more in common with humans than it may appear. Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology are studying cat locomotion to better understand how the spinal cord works to help humans with partial spinal cord damage walk and maintain balance.
MedicalXpress
Group summarizes new guidelines for treating patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease
The latest clinical practice guideline from the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) organization offers advice for treating patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD). A synopsis published in Annals of Internal Medicine focuses on the key recommendations pertinent to the following issues: comprehensive care, glycemic monitoring and targets, lifestyle interventions, antihyperglycemic therapies, and educational and integrated care approaches to management.
MedicalXpress
A new way to monitor blood flow in the brain—the πNIRS technique—could revolutionize medical diagnostics
Monitoring the proper blood supply to the brain is crucial, not only to prevent neurological diseases, but also to treat them. The parallel near-infrared interferometric spectroscopy technique, or simply πNIRS, could make life easier for doctors and patients worldwide. Blood drives our entire body and is especially important for...
