Omar Minaya is latest veteran executive to join Yankees' front office

NEW YORK – Adding to their roster depth of veteran executives, the New York Yankees have hired another Brian Cashman favorite with traditional scouting roots.

Omar Minaya is now onboard in the Bronx.

The former Mets general manager was appointed Thursday as the Yankees’ senior advisor to baseball operations, two days after the Yanks hired long-time San Francisco Giants exec Brian Sabean as an advisor to Cashman.

Minaya, 64, served last year as an amateur scouting consultant for Major League Baseball and was a Mets’ ambassador since 2020, after serving as the Mets’ special assistant to the general manager from 2017-20.

From 1997-2002, Minaya served as the Mets’ senior assistant GM under Steve Phillips. He became the Mets’ executive VP and GM from September 2004 through October 2010, replaced by Sandy Alderson.

Phillips had admiringly referred to Minaya as "my contrarian" during their tenure with the Mets.

"He commonly took a different perspective,'' Phillips was once quoted as saying. "He forced me to see all sides of the issues on decisions we had to make."

Minaya became GM of the Montreal Expos, when the club was essentially a ward of MLB prior to the franchise's shift to Washington. He also previously served as VP of baseball operations for the San Diego Padres.

But Minaya has always been known as a talent evaluator, starting in the Texas Rangers' scouting department in 1985 and rising to the position of pro and international scouting director in 1994.

