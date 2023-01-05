Read full article on original website
Police seek Wheeling fugitive accused of operating a drug house
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are seeking a fugitive wanted for allegedly operating a drug house in the city. On Dec. 19, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Helmbright, 54, of Wheeling and charged him with Maintaining/Operating a Drug Premise. This was the result of a search warrant at 82 – 45th Street in South Wheeling. […]
Man charged after allegedly harming dog over 4-day span in Marion County
A man was charged after a dog in Marion County was found with bruises "caused by blunt force trauma."
Man arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ Preston County school
A man was charged after allegedly threatening a Preston County middle school over social media.
Woman charged following Fairmont gas station robbery
A woman has been charged following the robbery of a gas station in Fairmont.
Man wanted for aggravated robbery seen at gas station in Coolville
COOLVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The man who the Meigs County Sheriffs Department says robbed another person at gunpoint was seen in his truck at a Go Mart in Coolville. Law enforcement are still looking for Michael Atkinson after he allegedly held a person at gun point in Tuppers Plains. Atkinson allegedly stole money and an additional firearm before fleeing in what was described as an older model single cab truck spraypainted black, which can be seen in the photo above.
Sheriff's office: Man sought in Meigs County armed robbery considered armed and dangerous
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man is being sought by deputies after he was accused of robbing a home at gunpoint and firing a sawed-off shotgun at the residence, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said. Michael R. Atkinson, 41, of Coolville is wanted for first-degree aggravated...
Midnight Accident with DUI Charge in Arnoldsburg
In the Midnight hour, Saturday into Sunday, Calhoun Control Dispatched the Arnoldsburg Volunteer Fire Department, WV State Police and Minnie Hamilton Health System’s ambulance to a single vehicle crash in front of the Family Dollar Store in Arnoldsburg on Route 33/119. There were no reported injuries, but the driver,...
Homicide Suspect Arrested on I-79 Near Morgantown after BOLO Alert in Harrison, Marion, Mon Counties
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department, and Star City Police Department arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh, PA for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound...
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Calls about someone making threats inside the Walmart in Weston were unfounded, authorities said. Someone called 911 on Friday reporting someone was making threats inside the store, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department said. A large presence of law enforcement quickly arrived at the store. An...
Sheriff’s Department releases statement following large police presence at a West Virginia Walmart
WESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday, January 6, 2023, law enforcement received a 911 call from inside the Walmart located in Weston. The caller advised there was a subject allegedly making threats inside the store. A large presence of law enforcement...
Deputies respond to shots fired call in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple officers responded to a shots fired in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shots fired call on Perry Hollow Rd. just before 4 p.m. Several members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene. They said the white house in the video...
Bridgeport Police searching for subject in BFS fraud incident
Bridgeport Police are requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect in a fraud incident at the BFS in Charles Pointe on Wednesday, Nov. 16 2022.
Authorities ask for help identifying person in alleged fraud incident
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a person involved in a fraud incident. Ofc. Stallman with the BPD said the person in the Facebook post below was involved in a fraud incident at BFS in Charles Pointe on Nov. 16. Anyone with information...
Reward for information on Gretchen Fleming increased to $65,000
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The reward for information regarding Gretchen has now increased to $65,000. The Fleming family provided the new reward poster to the Parkersburg Police Department. The family said the increase was made possible by the Parkersburg business owner(s) who care about Gretchen and the Parkersburg area. They...
Malicious assault, child neglect among 55 indictments returned in Harrison County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Grand Jury indicted 55 people during its January term. Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano presented the cases. The following are some of the notable indictments returned by the grand jury:. 1 Count: First Degree Sexual Abuse. 1 Count: Sexual Abuse by Parent,...
Woman allegedly passed out in the middle of a Fairmont road with 2 young children in the back seat
Police say that a woman who admitted that she drank "two miniature bottles of wine and one regular-sized bottle of wine" kicked an officer in the groin during a child abuse arrest.
Bald eagle shot in West Virginia, WVDNR seeking information
HARMAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police are searching for a potential suspect after a bald eagle was found injured with a gunshot wound in Randolph County. According to the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia, the female bald eagle was recovered by the WVDNR Natural...
Grand Jury Returns Five Indictments on Tuesday
Five indictments were returned by the Grand Jury on January 3, 2023 in Calhoun Circuit Court. An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. David Jason McCumbers, 50, of Arnoldsburg — Possession with the Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with the Intent to...
Parkersburg police back at person of interest's home as search for missing woman continues
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police confirm officers revisited the home of a person of interest in the disappearance of a woman from Vienna who hasn't been seen in a month. As of Wednesday, Chief Matthew Board would not publicly identify the person of interest in the investigation into...
Human remains found in West Virginia likely not connected to missing woman Gretchen Fleming: police
The Parkersburg, West Virginia, police chief said that "there's no evidence" that human remains found about two hours away is connected to Gretchen Fleming's missing person case.
