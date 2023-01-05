Read full article on original website
As Democratic majority takes over Michigan Legislature, priorities come into focus
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's full-time lawmakers will return to Lansing on Wednesday, with Democrats taking control of both chambers for the first time in four decades. Specifics on what legislation could be introduced in the new term are still somewhat unknown, but a picture is beginning to emerge of an interest in bipartisanship from both sides.
Michigan set to 'dominate' electric vehicle battery manufacturing by 2030
LANSING, Mich. — Joining the ranks of Georgia and Kentucky, Michigan is positioned to be a powerhouse in electric vehicle battery manufacturing in the United States by 2030, according to a release from the Office of Governor Whitmer. “As we work to make an electrified future a reality, it’s...
Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
DeVos’ voucher-like plan stalls as campaign withdraws its petitions
A Betsy DeVos-backed proposal to help Michigan families use taxpayer funds to cover private school tuition and other education-related expenses appears finished after organizers withdrew petitions they’d submitted to the Secretary of State.The proposal — which critics have likened to private school vouchers — doesn’t have a clear political path after Democrats won full control of the state Legislature in November.“This is an acknowledgement that it failed,” said Joshua Cowen, a professor...
How Do Brutal Michigan Winters Rank Against The Rest Of The Country?
Michiganders are no strangers to rough winters, but how do our winters stack up to the rest of the country?. Without even looking at the data I would have guessed Michigan is towards the top when it comes to snowiest states. Just a few weeks ago the West Side of...
Michigan thrift stores need donations
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a busy holiday shopping season, one nonprofit is asking for donations to restock their shelves. Volunteers of America said it is in desperate need to restock its shelves. Its thrift stores are in need of things like gently-used clothing, furniture and home goods. Volunteers of...
This is Michigan’s Best BBQ, According to The Food Network
BBQ season is really in the summer months, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying some flavorful, juicy BBQ in the winter months. Michigan, undoubtedly, has some of the best BBQ you’ll taste anywhere. That said, the folks at The Food Network have tried lots of BBQ across America...
Michigan’s I-69 is Longest-Running Interstate Project In The Country at Nearly 70 Years!
When the interstate program was approved, and began in the United States in the 1950s, it's purpose was to most directly connect important points across the country. Dwight D. Eisenhower kickstarted it, and saw it as, not just a means of better access to important metros, but also a way to more easily transfer military deployment within our own borders.
"The Week That Was:' Replacing Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Who Are The Likely Contenders?
Host Saeed Khan talks with guests, attorney Tiffany Ellis, 910 AM host Adolph Mongo, veteran journalist Nancy Derringer and Deadline Detroit co-founder Allan Lengel. They talk about who will replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is not running for re-election; the Kevin McCarthy mess; new laws in Lansing go into effect; Ottawa County has taken a hard right and the AG is investigating, and Schmuck of the Week.
Judge gives preliminary OK to Michigan's $20M jobless false fraud settlement
A state judge said Monday he plans to sign off on a $20 million settlement to compensate about 8,200 individuals who were the victims of Michigan's automated state software system that mistakenly accused thousands of unemployment fraud and collected money from them between 2013 and 2015. The settlement given preliminary...
11 running to lead Michigan GOP after election losses blamed on Trump
Eleven people – from former Republican statewide candidates to local conservative activists – are running to chair the Michigan GOP and turn the party around after sweeping losses in the midterms. The MIGOP released the names Friday evening, the deadline to file paperwork. They include popular choices who...
End of child tax credit expansion raises fear of resurgent children poverty
The expansion of a federal tax credit to low-income families during the pandemic lifted more than half a million Michigan children out of poverty, so its ending at the finish of 2022 has advocates worried that it will put children at risk of falling back into poverty. Legislation passed the...
Michigan AG Says There’s ‘Clear Evidence’ Against Fake Electors
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan attorney general said Friday there’s “clear evidence” to pursue charges against pro-Donald Trump Republicans who claimed they were the state’s presidential electors in 2020, despite Democrat Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory. Dana Nessel referred the matter to federal prosecutors last...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says husband retired from dentistry early due to threats
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a Jan. 5 interview that her husband, Marc Mallory, DDS, retired from dentistry early due to the threats against her, according to the Detroit Free Press. Ms. Whitmer faced significant backlash from those who have disagreed with how she has handled the COVID-19 pandemic....
Insider: Whitmer says Republicans should have targeted her 45-cent gas tax proposal
Lansing — Many Michigan Republicans have publicly critiqued Tudor Dixon's unsuccessful campaign against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Last week, Whitmer herself chimed in on the GOP's strategies. During an hour-long interview with Democratic political consultant David Axelrod on his "The Axe Files" podcast," Whitmer said if she were the...
This Michigan County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Advocates Sound the Alarm on Northern Michigan’s Juvenile Justice System
Cameron Clark is a Leelanau County family court administrator. He’s on the front lines of helping to place juveniles somewhere safe when necessary. He says the juvenile justice system is in crisis. “It’s very uncomfortable. And I’ve told the judges several times. It’s very uncomfortable to go to bed...
7 Casinos Definitely Worth Visiting in Michigan
The gambling industry always makes great options if you’re looking for a fun way to spend your money. Michigan is known for its beautiful shorelines and rich history, but it’s also known for its outstanding casinos. It is one of the best states for gambling in the U.S., featuring games from slot machines to table games and sports betting.
Looking For A New Gig? This Michigan City Was Named Worst In America for Jobs
Everybody's working for the weekend, but not everyone has to hate the work they do to get there. And with a new year upon us, you may find yourself looking for an opportunity to start fresh in the new year with a new career. That's why the helpful people at Wallethub decided to crunch the numbers in order to find the best cities in America for jobs.
MI Dept of State complies with 1/6 special counsel subpoena
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office has confirmed her office complied with a subpoena issued as part of a federal inquiry into election tampering and the January 6th insurrection. The Detroit Free Press reports the Secretary of State shared 37 pages of emails, including communications between the state...
