Ponca City, OK

kaynewscow.com

Four face drug trafficking charges in connection to Braman marijuana facility

NEWKIRK — Four people are facing drug trafficking charges in connection with search warrants that were conducted at the medical marijuana facility in Braman last year. Wei Ming Jiang, 63, Marianne QI Jiang, 56, May Lam, 52, all of Ponca City, and Hongrui Qian, 32, Liverpool, Cailf., are all facing charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, cultivation of controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic and cultivate marijuana and procuring or offering false instruments to be filed.
PONCA CITY, OK
kggfradio.com

New Details in Osage County Murder Investigation

New information is available about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars for killing Corey Sequichie, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Dacia Dorris, Justin Jordan, Robert McCully, Randy McDonald, Nolan Osten and Dillan Plank are all in jail and Sheriff Virden said they expect to arrest four to five more people, most of whom are already in prison.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Dec. 30-Jan. 6

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 30- Jan. 6 include:. Emery Jewell Barker, 34, Bridgeway hold. Andrew Lee Barton, 37, Ponca City, burglary, robbery, eluding police. Winston Whitecrow Brester, 30, Quapaw, Quapaw hold. Tamika Denise Brookins, 35, Crescent,...
KAY COUNTY, OK
pdjnews.com

Noble County Officers sworn in

January 3rd, 2023 Noble County officers Mandy Snyder Assessor, Jason Kienholz Dist 1 Commissioner, and Nick Hughes Dist 3 Commissioner were sworn in to begin their new 4 year terms. Also sworn in were the appointed members of the County Excise Board: Jill Hansen, Arlie Goforth, and Stan Mullins. District Judge Nikki Leach administered the oaths of office for each officer and appointee.
orangeandbluepress.com

Oklahoma Man Robbed A Store to Pay For His Home

A guy’s armed robbery ended in a very clumsy way a month after he allegedly entered a convenience store and stole items. Store Robbery Allegedly Done By A Man In Football-Shaped Mask To Pay For Storage Shed He Lived In. On Dec. 4 at around 5 a.m., a man...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

PCPD seeking identity of Dollar General shoplifter

PONCA CITY — Ponca City police are seeking the identity of a female who reportedly took a phone charger from the Dollar General located at 211 west Hartford on Dec. 29. PCPD reports the woman entered in the store at 9:30 a.m. wearing blue pants, a grey tank top, and a white jacket.
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Six arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop

Body Jan. 3—Six people were arrested and three are facing felony charges after Stillwater Police officers found fentanyl during a traffic stop. Police said they stopped an SUV on Dec. 26 at the intersection of Main St. and McElroy Road because it had a headlight out. Seven people were inside the SUV with four in the back seat and one in the rear hatch area.
Ponca City News

United Way of Ponca City officially changes name

Body The United Way is very excited to announce that they have officially changed their name from the United Way of Ponca City to the United Way of North Central Oklahoma. Since the formation of the organization in 1938, the role of the United Way has expanded from supporting programs, families, and organizations in Ponca City to supporting programs, initiatives and programs throughout North Central Oklahoma. In the past several years, they have worked to improve education, health & safety, and financial stability not just in Ponca City, but also in Newkirk, Tonkawa, Blackwell, Kildare, Peckham, Kaw City, Shidler, Burbank & Fairfax.
PONCA CITY, OK
KOCO

Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kaynewscow.com

Fly In Breakfast set for Saturday

PONCA CITY — The Ponca City Aviation Foundation’s Fly In Breakfast will be 7-10 a.m. Jan. 7 at Ponca City Regional Airport. The Ponca City Aviation Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to youth education especially aviation and aerospace and improvement of the airport. Tickets to the event...
PONCA CITY, OK

