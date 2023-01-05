Read full article on original website
kaynewscow.com
Failure to appear warrant issued for driver involved in injury accident
NEWKIRK — A failure to appear warrant with bond endorsed at $30,000 is issued for Shawn Michael Dewell, 24, Blackwell. Dewell reportedly failed to appear for court on Jan. 6. He is facing felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and causing accident with out...
kaynewscow.com
Four face drug trafficking charges in connection to Braman marijuana facility
NEWKIRK — Four people are facing drug trafficking charges in connection with search warrants that were conducted at the medical marijuana facility in Braman last year. Wei Ming Jiang, 63, Marianne QI Jiang, 56, May Lam, 52, all of Ponca City, and Hongrui Qian, 32, Liverpool, Cailf., are all facing charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, cultivation of controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic and cultivate marijuana and procuring or offering false instruments to be filed.
kggfradio.com
New Details in Osage County Murder Investigation
New information is available about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars for killing Corey Sequichie, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Dacia Dorris, Justin Jordan, Robert McCully, Randy McDonald, Nolan Osten and Dillan Plank are all in jail and Sheriff Virden said they expect to arrest four to five more people, most of whom are already in prison.
bartlesvilleradio.com
OCSO Searching for Convenience Store Burglary Suspect Near Sand Springs
The Osage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at the Shop and Save Convenience Store at State Highway 97 and Shell Creek Road near Sand Springs on Saturday at about 2:40am. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, It appears that a male with most of his...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Dec. 30-Jan. 6
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 30- Jan. 6 include:. Emery Jewell Barker, 34, Bridgeway hold. Andrew Lee Barton, 37, Ponca City, burglary, robbery, eluding police. Winston Whitecrow Brester, 30, Quapaw, Quapaw hold. Tamika Denise Brookins, 35, Crescent,...
Oklahoma County Sheriff updates Deer Creek teacher investigation
In a press conference to clear up information, the Oklahoma County Sherriff said that the Deer Creek School District did not threaten to cancel their contract with OCSO over school resource officers.
pdjnews.com
Noble County Officers sworn in
January 3rd, 2023 Noble County officers Mandy Snyder Assessor, Jason Kienholz Dist 1 Commissioner, and Nick Hughes Dist 3 Commissioner were sworn in to begin their new 4 year terms. Also sworn in were the appointed members of the County Excise Board: Jill Hansen, Arlie Goforth, and Stan Mullins. District Judge Nikki Leach administered the oaths of office for each officer and appointee.
orangeandbluepress.com
Oklahoma Man Robbed A Store to Pay For His Home
A guy’s armed robbery ended in a very clumsy way a month after he allegedly entered a convenience store and stole items. Store Robbery Allegedly Done By A Man In Football-Shaped Mask To Pay For Storage Shed He Lived In. On Dec. 4 at around 5 a.m., a man...
kaynewscow.com
PCPD seeking identity of Dollar General shoplifter
PONCA CITY — Ponca City police are seeking the identity of a female who reportedly took a phone charger from the Dollar General located at 211 west Hartford on Dec. 29. PCPD reports the woman entered in the store at 9:30 a.m. wearing blue pants, a grey tank top, and a white jacket.
Ponca City News
Six arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop
Body Jan. 3—Six people were arrested and three are facing felony charges after Stillwater Police officers found fentanyl during a traffic stop. Police said they stopped an SUV on Dec. 26 at the intersection of Main St. and McElroy Road because it had a headlight out. Seven people were inside the SUV with four in the back seat and one in the rear hatch area.
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City voting polls open for PCDA sales tax extension vote
NEWKIRK — Voting locations across Ponca City are open for the Ponca City Economical Development sales tax extension vote. For questions about voting locations call the Kay County Election Board at 580-362-2130.
Ponca City News
United Way of Ponca City officially changes name
Body The United Way is very excited to announce that they have officially changed their name from the United Way of Ponca City to the United Way of North Central Oklahoma. Since the formation of the organization in 1938, the role of the United Way has expanded from supporting programs, families, and organizations in Ponca City to supporting programs, initiatives and programs throughout North Central Oklahoma. In the past several years, they have worked to improve education, health & safety, and financial stability not just in Ponca City, but also in Newkirk, Tonkawa, Blackwell, Kildare, Peckham, Kaw City, Shidler, Burbank & Fairfax.
KOCO
Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol releases footage of 68-year-old’s drunk driving arrest
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released video of what led up to a drunk-driving arrest of a 68-year-old great-grandmother.
kaynewscow.com
Fly In Breakfast set for Saturday
PONCA CITY — The Ponca City Aviation Foundation’s Fly In Breakfast will be 7-10 a.m. Jan. 7 at Ponca City Regional Airport. The Ponca City Aviation Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to youth education especially aviation and aerospace and improvement of the airport. Tickets to the event...
