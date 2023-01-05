ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Man led Florence County deputies on chase with 4 kids, drugs, weapon inside car, sheriff’s office says

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HeLMW_0k4hrN8B00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of leading Florence County deputies on a chase with four kids, drugs, and a weapon inside his vehicle, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

James Shavaunt Johnson, 44, of Dillon, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of child endangerment, failure to stop for blue light, reckless driving, distribution of cocaine base, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on Dec. 2 for a moving violation when the driver, allegedly Johnson, didn’t stop, according to the sheriff’s office. The chase continued on I-95 and through red-light-controlled intersections.

The chase also went into oncoming traffic and along secondary roads into North Carolina, according to deputies.

When the vehicle was stopped, deputies found a “large quantity” of illegal narcotics, a gun, and four children inside the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lecedric Jarvis McDougal, 41, of Dillon, was allegedly a passenger in the vehicle and was charged with weapons and narcotics violations, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both Johnson and McDougal were held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond, deputies said.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 6

Related
WBTW News13

Man arrested after shooting at Scotland County deputies, three-hour standoff, sheriff’s office says

GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested early Monday morning after firing shots at deputies who had gone to his apartment to conduct a welfare check, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies returned fire before Ralph Edmund Goins, 56, barricaded himself inside a residence at the Gibson Manor apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said. […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Man tells deputies that Georgetown County shooting stemmed from argument over vehicle sale

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a Sunday afternoon shooting in Andrews. Georgetown County deputies responded to a home off Smokethorn Street where one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Following an investigation, deputies arrested and charged Aljaron Collins with attempted murder and possession […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Chesterfield County deputy fired after allegedly driving impaired, sheriff says

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County deputy was fired after a traffic stop Saturday led to the deputy being arrested for allegedly driving impaired, according to Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area and requested South Carolina Highway Patrol after a driver appeared to be under […]
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Hemingway man accused of burglarizing hotel room

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a December burglary at a Hemingway hotel. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary at the Coachman Inn Hotel off N. Main Street on Dec. 17. Once there, deputies were told an unknown man entered […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Man arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting, assault

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting and assault Saturday night in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Trevion M. Cooper, 25, of St. Pauls, was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Monday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators, SWAT operators and the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Force […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

SCHP investigating fatal hit and run in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following a hit and run in Florence Monday evening. SCHP Cpl. David Jones confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a car near East Ashby Road around 6:15 p.m., the car then fled the scene. Troopers were still on the scene late into...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Warrants issued for 2 involved in armed robbery, alleged assault at North Myrtle Beach store

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The names of two suspects involved in an armed robbery and alleged assault at a North Myrtle Beach store have been released. Alicia Nicole Gibson and Christopher Najee Lamont Corbin, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina, were issued strong armed robbery warrants on Wednesday, according to a police report. The […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

‘Critical injuries’ reported in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical injuries” were reported Saturday night after a crash in Marion County, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Old Corner Court, according to Marion Fire Rescue. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and at least one person […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

100K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy