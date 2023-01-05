Man led Florence County deputies on chase with 4 kids, drugs, weapon inside car, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of leading Florence County deputies on a chase with four kids, drugs, and a weapon inside his vehicle, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

James Shavaunt Johnson, 44, of Dillon, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of child endangerment, failure to stop for blue light, reckless driving, distribution of cocaine base, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on Dec. 2 for a moving violation when the driver, allegedly Johnson, didn’t stop, according to the sheriff’s office. The chase continued on I-95 and through red-light-controlled intersections.

The chase also went into oncoming traffic and along secondary roads into North Carolina, according to deputies.

When the vehicle was stopped, deputies found a “large quantity” of illegal narcotics, a gun, and four children inside the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lecedric Jarvis McDougal, 41, of Dillon, was allegedly a passenger in the vehicle and was charged with weapons and narcotics violations, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both Johnson and McDougal were held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond, deputies said.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.