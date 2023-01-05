D’Lani T. Davis, age 62, of Quincy, died suddenly, Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at home. D’Lani was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., raised and educated in Hyannis. She was a graduate of Barnstable High School, Class of 1979. D’Lani earned her Bachelor’s degree from Boston College, Class of 1983.

QUINCY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO