D’Lani T. Davis, 62

D’Lani T. Davis, age 62, of Quincy, died suddenly, Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at home. D’Lani was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., raised and educated in Hyannis. She was a graduate of Barnstable High School, Class of 1979. D’Lani earned her Bachelor’s degree from Boston College, Class of 1983.
