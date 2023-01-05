ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Violent Criminal’ Who Raped Woman In Troy Sentenced

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Tyrell O’Neill, age 25, was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Rensselaer County Court on Wednesday, Jan. 4, after being convicted of raping a woman in Troy. Photo Credit: Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office

A 25-year-old man will spend decades behind bars after being convicted of a violent, sexual assault on a woman in the region.

Tyrell O’Neill, of Troy, was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Rensselaer County Court on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

It followed his June 2022 jury conviction on multiple charges, including first-degree rape, criminal sexual act, unlawful imprisonment, and strangulation stemming from an attack that occurred in Troy.

Rensselaer County prosecutors said O’Neill forced himself on the victim without her consent. The woman later testified that O’Neill applied pressure to her throat and neck, causing her to lose consciousness.

“Tyrrell O’Neill is a violent criminal. I commend the victim for her bravery and willingness to stand up in court to tell her story,” Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly said in a statement.

In addition to his prison time, O’Neill must also serve 10 years of post-release supervision and will have to register as a sex offender.

