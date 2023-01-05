ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Your Tickets to New Edition’s ‘Legacy Tour 23’ in Cleveland!

By Matty Willz
 4 days ago
New Edition is bringing in 2023 with an all-new, revamped Legacy Tour!

Kicking off in early March, all the original members of New Edition will tour with legendary artists Keith Sweat and Tank!

This fire concert will be at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on April 13th!

