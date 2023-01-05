Virginia E. Sanderson, age 73 of Sandusky, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. Services for Virginia Sanderson will be held on Tuesday, January 10, at 11:00 a.m. at the Open Door Missionary Church in Sandusky. Visitation will be held at the Marsh Funeral Chapel in Sandusky on Monday, January 9, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.,. and again at the church before service on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 a.m. and running until time of service at 11:00 a.m.

SANDUSKY, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO