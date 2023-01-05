Read full article on original website
John Welsh, 72
John Welsh, age 72 of Peck, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. Services for John Welsh will be held on Saturday, January 14, at the American Legion Post 489 (The Pines) in Peck, with reception from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Virginia E. Sanderson, 73
Virginia E. Sanderson, age 73 of Sandusky, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. Services for Virginia Sanderson will be held on Tuesday, January 10, at 11:00 a.m. at the Open Door Missionary Church in Sandusky. Visitation will be held at the Marsh Funeral Chapel in Sandusky on Monday, January 9, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.,. and again at the church before service on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 a.m. and running until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
SC4 board to fill trustee vacancy at special Monday meeting
Following the December 15, 2022 resignation of member Nicholas DeGrazia from the St. Clair Community College Board of Trustees, three applicants have thrown their hat into the ring to join the board. With the plan being to appoint the new trustee at Monday’s special meeting, the six other board members...
Sanilac County DTF seizes meth, arrests two in Deckerville traffic stop
Officers with the Sanilac County Drug Task Force arrested two suspects and seized a quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Deckerville last week. The stop resulted from an ongoing investigation into distribution and use of meth in the county. Shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, officers pulled over a vehicle of interest on Black River Street, where a search was conducted and the drugs seized.
