🎥Suspects threw hot drink at employee before Kan. robbery
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and released a video asking for help to identify suspects. Just before 2:30a.m. November 21, police responded to an assault call at the QuikTrip in the 1000 block of W 31st Street South in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. A 911 caller reported two suspects had stolen items from the store and one of them threw a hot drink in an employees face.
KAKE TV
Late night shooting in Wichita sends 1 to hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Green St. and Mossman. One person was taken to the hospital with...
Missing man identified as body found in Hutchinson
The Reno County Sheriff's Office has identified the body that was found in western Hutchinson on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as Leonard Anthony Williams, who was previously reported missing.
Another Wichita student reports being approached by a stranger
Police say, at this time, the new case does not appear to be connected to the kidnappings and eventual release of the three students in southeast Wichita.
KWCH.com
Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Extra police patrols have been assigned to a west Wichita neighbor after the report of a suspicious character. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said a mother contacted officers on Friday regarding an incident involving her daughter. She said the 13-year-old was walking to school around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, near Douglas and West street when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.
3 children kidnapped near Wichita school, 1 arrest
Police say a man allegedly kidnapped three children in two separate incidents near Clark Elementary School in the past 24 hours.
McPherson County Crime Stoppers seeks ID help from public
From the McPherson County Crime Stoppers Facebook page:. On Monday, January 2, 2023, the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart, 205 South Centennial Drive in McPherson, McPherson County, Kansas reference a theft. The McPherson Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the individual in the surveillance photo.
Shooting in Derby leaves one seriously injured
One person is seriously injured following a shooting in Derby on Friday night.
WIBW
KBI investigating homicide of 62-year-old inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Friday night, as reported in a release Saturday morning. Gary Raburn, who was serving a sentence from Sedgwick County on two counts of violating the Kansas Registration Act, was taken in on March 14, 2022. His primary offenses were a violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act in 2017 in Sedgwick County and one conviction of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005.
Kansas woman hospitalized in Salina after 2-vehicle crash
A Derby woman was injured in an accident just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Teresa Woody, 64, Salina, was southbound on N. Halstead Road and stopped at the stop sign at Kansas Highway 140. The pickup pulled...
Wichita Police investigate first homicide of 2023
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating the death of Ricky Beans, 44, of Wichita, which occurred in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North on New Year’s Day.
KAKE TV
Wichita woman sentenced to life in prison for shooting death of her sister
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Joy Wilson has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of her sister. In 2021, officers responded to a call from St. Joseph Hospital at approximately 5:30 Saturday morning. When they arrived, they discovered Wilson. Wilson at the time told officers that her...
tsnews.com
Cheney woman, infant perish in crash
A New Year’s Day crash has claimed the life of a Cheney woman and her infant. Adrienne R. Deal of Cheney, 40, and her infant died on U.S Highway 54 after being struck from behind by a semi-truck around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 1. According to the Kansas Highway...
kfdi.com
Police investigating fatal shooting at west Wichita home
Wichita police have identified the victim of a fatal New Year’s Day shooting at a west side home. Police were called to a home in the 5200 block of West 8th Street around 4:30 p.m. on January 1st. A man called 911 to report that he believed his friend was dead inside a home. Fire crews found 44-year-old Ricky Beans inside the home, and he was pronounced dead. Police found that he had several gunshot wounds.
Butler County father convicted of killing his infant son
A Butler County jury has convicted a man for killing his infant son, Malykai Braxtyn Hogan, two years ago.
Police: Man found dead in Kansas house fire had been shot
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking the public for help with information. Just before 4:30a.m. January 1, police responded to an Assist Fire Department call in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Fire crews has...
Shooting in north Wichita leaves 2 men injured; police investigating, official says
One of the men walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.
Shot fired as Wichita Fire crews battle garage fire
Fire crews were called to a garage fire in west Wichita. It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of N. Young, near Central and West.
Roller City owner describes events before NYE altercation, says security camera was out
“The hard drive fried and everything’s out of order,” the owner said of the camera in the lobby of her southside rink.
Wichita police rage shown in roller-rink brawl video demands full explanation | Opinion
Boxing coach says officer “threw haymakers to damage that child” in New Year’s Eve altercation with teen.
