Customers of These Indiana Car Dealerships Could Be Getting a Settlement Check in the Mail
Some folks may be getting unexpected checks in the mail after a number of car dealerships settled a class action lawsuit recently. Car buyers that paid a "Document Preparation Fee" on the purchase or lease of a vehicle from any one of several Indiana car dealerships over the last couple of years could be getting a payment from a class action settlement. While the dealerships involved deny that they have done anything wrong, they did agree to pay out a more than $13 million settlement in the class action suit. According to WTHR, 145,000 checks are being mailed to car buyers.
Indiana Department of Revenue Shares Changes for Upcoming Tax Season
The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) wants individuals to be aware of several tax changes as the 2023 tax filing season approaches. In addition, DOR wants to remind low-income Hoosiers who received Social Security income in 2022 and who meet other eligibility criteria that they will need to file a tax return to claim the $200 Automatic Taxpayer Refund, even if they do not normally need to file a tax return.
1st Source Bank Marks a Decade of SBA Lending Leadership with Latest Recognition
South Bend, Ind. (January 3, 2023) – The Indiana District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently announced 1st Source Bank has received the “Gold Level Award” in the Community Lender category for the tenth year in a row. The award honors 1st Source Bank for delivering the greatest number of SBA loans in the state of Indiana in 2022 among Community Banks headquartered in Indiana with less than $10 billion in assets.
Hoosier Wages On The Rise
Positive numbers coming in on Indiana wages. Hoosiers were being paid 7% more in December of 2022 than they were the year before. The Pay Insights Report from A-D-P shows the median annual salary in the state is $54,900. The national average pay raise was 7.3-percent for the year at...
Economic uncertainty looms despite Indiana's 'red hot' job market heading into 2023
The key economic tension to watch out for in Indiana this year will likely be the balance between employment levels and the cost of living, experts say.
Indiana’s Finances
Indy Politics speaks with Stephanie Wells, the new head of the Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute. The Insitute is a non-partisan and unbiased research organization examining the impact of Indiana taxing and spending policies. We discuss the upcoming budget, revenue forecast, talent development and the discussion regarding eliminating the state income...
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
State seeks applicants to create public artwork
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) has just launched two new grants, the IN Indiana Public Art Activation Grant and IN Indiana Placemaking Activation Grant, giving local artists and communities the opportunity to create IN Indiana artwork and signage in highly-visible locations in the state. The IDDC...
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
Suzanne Crouch Announces Over 3.1 Million Cash on Hand
Evansville, IND. (January 5, 2023) — Suzanne Crouch, current Indiana Lieutenant Governor, announces she has over 3.1 Million Dollars cash on hand as she heads into 2023 in her campaign for Governor. “We have exceeded our 2022 fundraising goals, and our numbers are strong. I will be competitive with...
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
Indiana Minimum Wage Falls Further Behind
(Indianapolis, IN) - Indiana is getting squeezed by increasing minimum wages in nearby states. With the New Year, Michigan’s minimum wage has gone up again, to $10.10 an hour. Legislation passed in 2018 calls for a minimum wage in Michigan of over $12 an hour by 2030. Ohio's minimum wage is also $10.10.
Indiana Residents Have to Make This Much Money to be Happy
A recent study revealed how much money you need to make in Indiana in order to be happy, and it's concerning. There's an old saying that says you can't buy happiness. While in theory, that might be true, we all know how stressful the concept of money can be. Growing up, my parents worked hard to provide the essentials we needed to survive: food, shelter, and clothing. Both parents were factory workers and, at times, lived paycheck to paycheck. However, they still made it a point to get me involved in sports, go all out on Christmas gifts, and other things that they really didn't have the extra money to afford. I'm proud of my upbringing, and it really taught me a lot. All of that being said, apparently money can provide you with happiness, according to a recent study. There's actually a certain amount of money that we need to make in order to be happy here in Indiana.
The central Indiana landmark that was named the coolest offbeat attraction in the state
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — Some U.S. landmarks are known all over the world: the Golden Gate Bridge, the Gateway Arch, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. A new list is celebrating American attractions on the opposite end of the spectrum. The latest episode of Mental Floss’ The List Show series has combed the country far […]
Indiana’s largest RV expo returns for its 54th year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s largest RV Expo has returned to the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the 54th year. There are more than 300 brand new makes and models located inside the West Pavilion. RV types include: motorhomes, travel trailers, 5th wheels, and toy haulers spread across 120,000 square...
Is It Legal to Drive a ‘Right-Hand’ Car in Indiana?
Right-hand cars, also referred to as right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles are common in several countries, especially in Europe and Asia - they are not so common in America, and even less common here in Indiana. Think about it. Have you ever seen a right-hand vehicle in person, on the road? If you have, it was most likely a mail delivery vehicle - otherwise, you've probably only seen them on TV or in movies. Not me, though. I recently saw a right-hand car (a Mercedez Benz) driving around the west side of Evansville. Seeing the driver on the "wrong" side of the car certainly caught my eye, and made me question if that kind of vehicle is legal in Indiana.
Do you own any of these items recalled in December?
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) It’s the start of a new month and that means a roundup of items recalled the previous month. Here’s a list of items compiled by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita that were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission in December. Gotway and Begode Unicycles...
Governor Announced Next Level Agenda
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced his plans for this year’s Next Level Agenda. Part of his plan is to pursue transformational changes to the way public health is delivered. His initiative is to promote access to child and adolescent health screenings, and investing in emergency preparedness through Emergency Medical...
