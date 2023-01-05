Read full article on original website
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston, TX. - In addition to being the 4th-largest city in the US, Houston is also home to one of the nation's strongest job markets, which is largely why the city has grown so much in recent decades.
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas
If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
topwirenews.com
Xtreme Innovations, Reputed Roofing Company in Houston, Texas Expands Roofing Services
Houston, TX, 01/06/2023 / Xtreme Innovations Roofing and Kitchen Remodeling /. Xtreme Innovations, one of the most reputed and best roofing companies in Houston, Texas is pleased to share that they have expanded roofing services across the Houston region. These roofing contractors now offer a broad range of roofing services in Houston and 32 surrounding cities. Professional roofers have several years of experience working on all kinds of roofs and roofing systems. From small roof repairs to major reroofing jobs, these experts have done it on several home and commercial properties. They have gained a reputation of being the most dependable roofing experts in Houston TX.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Behind Houston Christian University’s new name and new plans for progress
Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Rev. Garry Blackmon, Chair of the HCU Board of Trustees. He talks about the name change from Houston Baptist to Houston Christian, and the university’s plans for progress. Also, Dr. Robert Sloan, D. Th, responds to the latest lawsuit filed by attorney Tony...
Memorial Park hosts 'Biggest Picnic in Texas' for Land Bridge's opening
Houstonians are invited to traverse the two Land Bridges in Memorial Park.
houstonpublicmedia.org
COVID-19 numbers increase in Houston region as vaccine immunity wanes, fatigue in precautions
The number of COVID-19 patients in Harris County hospitals continues to increase since the holidays. According to the Houston Health Department, more than 15% of Covid tests are coming back positive, and the amount of virus in the city’s wastewater is 917% above the baseline level set back in 2020. That means the virus is spreading fast.
Woman arrested in Fort Bend Co. in shooting death of bull rider
Bull rider Ouncie Mitchell, who had been set to perform at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, was murdered after he competed at a fair in Salt Lake City in September.
topwirenews.com
Texas Patio Pros Expand Inventory and Services of Patio Covers in Cypress TX
Texas Patio Pros, leading providers of best-covered patios in Houston is pleased to share that they have expanded the inventory and services of patio covers in Cypress Texas. Covered patios have become popular for a variety of reasons. These outdoor spaces are relaxing, can be used for entertaining, save money on energy bills, and last but not least they add value to the homes. One can also leave their furniture out with covered patios. The company has completed various projects and the website now features a gallery for customers to get Texas covered patio ideas.
Houston gardening guru and longtime radio host Randy Lemmon dies at 61
Lemmon was a fixture on Houston's KTRH AM 740 radio station for nearly 30 years.
Click2Houston.com
What’s causing the huge spike in egg prices?
HOUSTON – We know food prices have been higher, but the price of eggs is skyrocketing, especially in Houston. The average egg prices have more than doubled, compared to what we were paying this time last year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the national average is $2.58 per...
Should the ailing Houston Rockets add a veteran point guard?
Houston's inexperience was on full display in Sunday's loss to Minnesota.
'They need those vets': Austin Rivers on next step for Houston Rockets
Minnesota's point guard shared some pointed words on the current state of Houston's rebuild.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Houston Restaurant News Bites: Another Closure in the Same Memorial Location & More
Houston’s food scene is always changing. Just a week into 2023, which is shaping up to be a busy year, there are already some notable openings and, unfortunately, closings to report. Let’s get the bad news out of the way first. Maize, 14795 Memorial: The closing of this...
Customer who shot robber at Texas taco shop could face charges through grand jury
The customer captured on surveillance video shooting and killing a robber at a southwest Houston taco shop is reportedly ready to talk to police.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Property Taxes Dropped in 2022: What to Expect This Year
Homeowners in Texas cities such as Houston and San Antonio saw a tax cut on their owner-occupied properties last year. On average, property taxes in Bexar County decreased by about $70 and in Harris County by $50. Property tax cuts are set to be a priority for Texas Republican leaders...
fox26houston.com
Houston attorney weighs in on customer shooting, killing taqueria robber
Houston police are asking a bystander who shot a man 9 times and killed him while he was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning. FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with local criminal defense attorney Price Brown about if the incident could be considered self-defense.
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in Houston and the best breakfast tacos in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in Houston.
Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
WDSU
Charges dropped against Texas man that threw White Claw at Ted Cruz during Astros parade
A Texas grand jury has dropped the charges against a man accused of throwing unopened White Claw cans at Sen. Ted Cruz during the Astros World Series parade in Houston last year. The 182nd District Court in Harris County dismissed the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge against Joseph...
tourcounsel.com
The Woodlands Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
It is in one of the most beautiful, and also expensive, areas near Houston, but this mall has everything. It may not have the huge variety of stores that The Galleria does, but there are dozens of major fashion, electronics, and home goods stores. It has four department stores including Nordstrom (which offers several of the best luxury brands inside) and Macy's. Another of its most important stores is Dick's Sporting Goods, where you can buy clothing and equipment for all kinds of sports, as well as official products from Houston sports teams.
