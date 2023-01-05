ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas

If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
HOUSTON, TX
topwirenews.com

Xtreme Innovations, Reputed Roofing Company in Houston, Texas Expands Roofing Services

Houston, TX, 01/06/2023 / Xtreme Innovations Roofing and Kitchen Remodeling /. Xtreme Innovations, one of the most reputed and best roofing companies in Houston, Texas is pleased to share that they have expanded roofing services across the Houston region. These roofing contractors now offer a broad range of roofing services in Houston and 32 surrounding cities. Professional roofers have several years of experience working on all kinds of roofs and roofing systems. From small roof repairs to major reroofing jobs, these experts have done it on several home and commercial properties. They have gained a reputation of being the most dependable roofing experts in Houston TX.
HOUSTON, TX
topwirenews.com

Texas Patio Pros Expand Inventory and Services of Patio Covers in Cypress TX

Texas Patio Pros, leading providers of best-covered patios in Houston is pleased to share that they have expanded the inventory and services of patio covers in Cypress Texas. Covered patios have become popular for a variety of reasons. These outdoor spaces are relaxing, can be used for entertaining, save money on energy bills, and last but not least they add value to the homes. One can also leave their furniture out with covered patios. The company has completed various projects and the website now features a gallery for customers to get Texas covered patio ideas.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

What’s causing the huge spike in egg prices?

HOUSTON – We know food prices have been higher, but the price of eggs is skyrocketing, especially in Houston. The average egg prices have more than doubled, compared to what we were paying this time last year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the national average is $2.58 per...
HOUSTON, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Property Taxes Dropped in 2022: What to Expect This Year

Homeowners in Texas cities such as Houston and San Antonio saw a tax cut on their owner-occupied properties last year. On average, property taxes in Bexar County decreased by about $70 and in Harris County by $50. Property tax cuts are set to be a priority for Texas Republican leaders...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston attorney weighs in on customer shooting, killing taqueria robber

Houston police are asking a bystander who shot a man 9 times and killed him while he was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning. FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with local criminal defense attorney Price Brown about if the incident could be considered self-defense.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus

Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
HOUSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

The Woodlands Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

It is in one of the most beautiful, and also expensive, areas near Houston, but this mall has everything. It may not have the huge variety of stores that The Galleria does, but there are dozens of major fashion, electronics, and home goods stores. It has four department stores including Nordstrom (which offers several of the best luxury brands inside) and Macy's. Another of its most important stores is Dick's Sporting Goods, where you can buy clothing and equipment for all kinds of sports, as well as official products from Houston sports teams.
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy