Florida State

Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Members of Congress rank only above telemarketers in poll on ethics, honesty

Only telemarketers are ranked lower than members of Congress for honesty and ethical standards by Americans – a list topped by nurses and medical doctors, according to a poll released Tuesday.  A paltry 2% say the ethical standards of their elected representatives are “very high” and only 7% say they are “high,” according to a Gallup Poll.  It also found that 62% say their lawmakers have honesty and ethical problems – with 37% saying their standards are “low” and 25% saying they are “very low.” Twenty-eight percent rate them as average.  At the bottom, just 6% of Americans rate telemarketers as having either “high”...
The Courier Journal

Did Clara McGarvey cast a spell on Congress? Check out this viral video from speaker votes

Did Clara McGarvey cast a spell on the country's legislature? A tweet from Jeremy Art, a C-SPAN social media specialist, speculated that might have been the case. In a video of speaker votes from Saturday, Clara can be seen next to her brother, Wilson McGarvey, silently waving her arm in a gesture that some might think resembles a witch casting a spell just before their father, Louisville congressman-elect Morgan McGarvey, ushers the children away. ...
LOUISVILLE, KY
