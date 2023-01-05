Nicole Kidman Joins Paramount+ CIA Drama Lioness From Taylor Sheridan

Nicole Kidman has been recruited to star in another TV series: The Emmy winner is joining the cast of the CIA drama Lioness from Yellowstone EP Taylor Sheridan , coming soon to Paramount+, our sister site Variety reports.

Lioness , which earned a series order at the streamer last February, is based on a real-life CIA program and “follows a Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within,” per the official description. Laysla De Oliveira ( Locke & Key ) stars as the Marine, with Zoe Saldaña playing the station chief of the CIA’s Lioness program.

Kidman, who already serves as an executive producer on the project, will play Kaitlyn Meade, “the CIA’s Senior Supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game. She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife that longs for the attention she herself can’t even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on.” Sheridan, the man behind Yellowstone along with spinoffs 1883 and 1923 and Mayor of Kingstown , created Lioness and will serve as showrunner as well.

Best known for her film work — she won an Oscar in 2003 for The Hours , along with four other nominations — Kidman has been expanding her presence on the small screen lately, playing wealthy wife Celeste on HBO’s Big Little Lies , a role that earned her an Emmy in 2017. Her other TV roles include The Undoing , Nine Perfect Strangers and Roar .