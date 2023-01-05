Read full article on original website
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Peppermint Lounge: 'Where the Peppermint Twisters Meet'Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams was Given a Positive Decision From Colorado's Democratic Governor About MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
Even with electric vehicles, an expanded Turnpike Extension would be bad for the environment | Opinion
The Turnpike Authority’s proposal to replace and expand the Newark Bay/Jersey City Extension has been met with extensive and well-deserved opposition. It’s a bad proposal. Gov. Murphy has defended it by referencing the growing electrification of motor vehicles. However, even with electrification, there is simply no way that the turnpike expansion is a win for the environment, especially compared to investments in transit, cycling and walking.
NYC schools recommend masks
NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any decision about making masks mandatory will depend on the the recommendations from the Department of Health. NYC schools recommend masks. NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any...
Viral Video Shows Insane Grocery Prices in New York City
A video on TikTok is going viral because it is reportedly showing how ridiculous the price of groceries have gotten in New York City. This is New York and if you live in The Empire State then you know by now that it's expensive to live here. Just how expensive is it compared to other states? According to Rent Cafe, in 2022 New York State's cost of living was 55% higher than the rest of the country. They report that rent is 148% higher, healthcare is 3% higher, public transportation is 9% higher and good and services are about 16% higher.
New York City Uber drivers denied planned pay raise by judge
The judge says faulty methods were used to calculate the scheduled increase for drivers.
Save on Premium Cannabis with the Sativa Saturdaze Sale from Uncle Budd in New York City
This weekend, don’t miss out on the Sativa Saturdaze sale from Uncle Budd NYC, the trusted cannabis delivery company in New York City. This is a great opportunity to stock up on premium cannabis flower and pre-rolls at discounted prices. Uncle Budd NYC is known for its high-quality products,...
Antisemitism and THE NY TIMES
The New York Times seems to be on a journalistic crusade to discredit New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, particularly Hasidic ones. The centerpiece of the NYT campaign is its “investigation” of wrongdoing in and by Hasidic schools, the results of which were initially described in a 6000-word article splashed across the newspaper’s front page on September 11, 2022.
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
NYC Covid Rates Are Up, Especially In These Three Neighborhoods
The positivity rates in the city are over 30%.
Discover the Best Cannabis Strains from Uncle Bud NYC: Fish Scale, Grease Monkey, White Runtz, White Cherry Gelato, and Black Runtz
Are you looking for the best cannabis strains in New York City? Look no further than Uncle Budd NYC, a Harlem-based legacy cannabis brand and delivery company. Uncle Budd serves all of NYC, including the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens, and offers a wide range of top-quality strains for your enjoyment.
Toll hike breakdown for New York-New Jersey bridges, tunnels: This is what it will cost after Sunday
Drivers traveling between New York and New Jersey can expect to see higher E-ZPass charges starting Sunday, Jan. 8. Last month, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey voted to approve toll increases on the agency’s six interstate crossings as part of the agency’s $8.3 billion 2023 budget.
Tolls increase Sunday for New York-New Jersey crossings
NEW YORK -- Higher tolls go into effect this weekend for drivers commuting between New York City and New Jersey.The increase impacts Port Authority crossings, including the George Washington Bridge, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the Outerbridge Crossing and the Goethals and Bayonne bridges.Beginning Sunday, both peak and off-peak E-ZPass tolls rise $1.For those who don't have E-ZPass, tolls delivered by mail also increase by $1.
[WATCH] This is How New York City Looked Before it was Built
In this short video from YouTube channel Urbanist: Exploring Cities, see how New York City looked like before it was built, a sneak peek of a New York Public Library exhibition. via Urbanist. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon...
East Village hotspot Pinky’s Space sues NYC for $615K for tearing down outdoor dining shed
An East Village hotspot is suing the city for tearing down its $90,000 artsy outdoor dining shed “without any warning” — driving it into financial ruin, new court papers allege. Pinky’s Space — through its parent company Cherry Velvet Inc. — says the city Department of Transportation on Oct. 27, without notice, demolished the 30-foot outdoor dining shed built during the pandemic under the city’s Open Restaurant Program, a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed Thursday charged.The suit is seeking $615,000. Pinky’s — a self-described “food art-space” on East First Street and First Avenue that opened in 2017 — says it invested...
NYC grocers’ simple fix for serial shoplifters: Will lawmakers listen?
New York City’s grocers, large and small, have a simple ask of the state Legislature: Fix the law that gives carte blanche to serial shoplifters. As The Post’s Lisa Fickenscher reports, Collective Action to Protect our Stores represents nearly 4,000 shops across the city. It has several requests of law enforcement as well as lawmakers, but the central one is to target serial shoplifters by allowing multiple “small” offenses to add up to a major one. That is: Reformers guaranteed that no one would be jailed, let alone imprisoned, for thefts under $1,000. CAPS wants serial thefts that add up to over...
Dominican man admits to delivering several kilos of heroin, elephant tranquilizer to New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts
BOSTON – A Dominican man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Boston to conspiring to traffic multiple kilograms of heroin and fentanyl from the Dominican Republic to states on the East Coast. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Kelvin Regalado pleaded guilty to one count of...
Don't Miss This in NYC: New indoor amusement park in Brooklyn, new Midtown Mediterranean restaurant and fun NYC history
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.
Woman Shares Secret 'Oasis' in the Middle of Midtown Manhattan
Great for when you need to take a break from the crowds!
Scrap metal thieves hit 18 Amazon delivery vans in NJ
HACKETTSTOWN — Thieves stole 18 catalytic converters from Amazon trucks during the weekend. Police Lt. Darren Tynan said the coveted catalytic converters were cut from the delivery trucks parked in a lot along Willow Grove Street sometime between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The property is a...
The best mutz in New Jersey has been crowned
A New Jersey deli, Massimo in Kenilworth, has been awarded the coveted title of best mozzarella in the state. The group bestowing the honor is the founder of the Jersey Pizza Joints and Jersey Sandwich Joints social media sites, Guy Madsen who delivered the “MutzMadness” trophy. In an...
No heat, hot water on Christmas for hundreds at N.J. apartment complex
Hundreds of people living at an apartment complex in New Providence spent the coldest Christmas in decades without heat and hot water. After an underground pipe burst at the Haven New Providence apartment complex in Union County around 2 a.m. Christmas morning, management shut off the heat for all 232-units. Some residents reported indoor temperatures that approached freezing.
