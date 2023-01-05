ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What do you want to learn about in 2023?

By Alyson Chuyang
 4 days ago
What would you like to know more about in 2023?

Photo via @danieldentone_

Hi San Jose, Alyson here . 👋

As SJtoday inches toward its first anniversary ( Feb. 1 ), I can’t help but reminisce on all the fun I’ve had writing newsletter after newsletter on all the wonderful parts of the the great 408.


It seems like there are never-ending history lessons and legends , bars and food trucks , and galleries and exhibitions to explore. I definitely learn something new everyday, and I hope that you do, too .

So let me know — what do you want to read more about in 2023?

Dream big, and tell us what’s on your mind , because the questions you asked last year inspired so many of our favorite stories — like San Jose-bred bands + musicians
, and the story on the Ashworth-Remillard House .

Is there are certain kind of cuisine you’d like recs for? Or maybe a city policy you’d like explained? Shoot us an email and we’ll get right on it.

