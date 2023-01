What do you want to learn about in 2023?

What would you like to know more about in 2023? Photo via @danieldentone_

. 👋As SJtoday inches toward its first anniversary (), I can’t help but reminisce on all the fun I’ve had writing newsletter after newsletter on all the wonderful parts of theIt seems like there are never-ending, andto explore. I definitely learn something new everyday, andSo let me know —Dream big, and, because the questions you asked last year inspired so many of our favorite stories — like San Jose-bred bands + musicians , and the story on the Ashworth-Remillard House Is there are certain kind of cuisine you’d like recs for? Or maybe a city policy you’d like explained? Shoot us an email and we’ll get right on it.