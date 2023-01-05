Read full article on original website
Surveillance video captures part of shootout in Mid-City triple shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Surveillance video from Banks Street shows part of the shootout that led to a Mid-City triple homicide. Three men died, and bullet holes pierced through several homes Saturday night just after 11. The shootout happened as several cars chased each other on Banks Street between Norman...
NOPD arrest suspect accused of stealing air conditioning units
The NOPD says on Saturday (Jan. 7) just after 10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a home 8200 block of Green Street
Mother fatally shoots suspect during Louisiana home invasion, deputies say
A man who reportedly broke into a Hammond home was fatally shot by a woman protecting her two young children, authorities said on Monday.
Group of four wanted, accused of Algiers vehicle theft
The victim reported the vehicle stolen the next morning when he attempted to go to work.
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs 5 killed recently by gun violence in New Orleans, including a 15-year-old
Five people killed by gun violence in the last week were identified Monday by the New Orleans coroner. Alonzo Jackson, 50, and two other people were found dead Tuesday inside a home in the Fair Grounds area. Police said the three people had been dead for several days and opened a triple homicide investigation after bullet casings were found at the scene.
'Shooting gallery' - 3 killed, 70 bullet casings found as car chased truck
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is averaging well over one homicide a day in 2023. In a 24-hour period over the weekend, NOPD reported four people were killed. Musician Jason Ricci was home on Banks Street near Norman C Francis Parkway around 11 Saturday night when he heard gunshots.
WDSU
2 men shot and killed in Little Woods on Sunday, police report
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on the 7800 block of Sand Street Sunday morning. According to police, the 42-year-old male victim was shot and killed around 9:21 a.m. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene. Another fatal shooting was...
NOLA.com
Game day car break-ins continue in CBD; Burglary suspect also wanted by JPSO
Despite new patrols meant to deter vehicle break-ins during sporting events at the Caesar's Superdome and the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans police still fielded a slew of calls reporting vehicle burglaries in nearby parking lots before, during and after the Saints game on Sunday, according to NOPD reports. The...
fox8live.com
2 shot Sunday morning in New Orleans, 1 victim dies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gunfire continued to crack through the Sunday morning calm in New Orleans, with one man fatally shot in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East and another victim driving himself to the hospital after being shot in the St. Claude neighborhood, New Orleans police said.
fox8live.com
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Harvey bar early Sunday
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A man was killed and a male juvenile injured in a double shooting early Sunday (Jan. 8) outside a Manhattan Boulevard bar, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The identity and age of the slain man were not immediately disclosed, nor were the age or...
NOPD searches for Hyundai reported stolen out of Algiers neighborhood
At about 5:30 p.m., the driver noticed the vehicle was gone.
NOLA.com
Luling father, son dead following argument in domestic double shooting, authorities say
An argument between a Luling father and his son apparently ended in bloodshed with both men dead of gunshot wounds early Monday morning, according to authorities. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as Glen Paul Bourgeois, 74, and Ryan Paul Bourgeois, 35. The two men were pronounced dead inside a home in the 200 block of Fourth Street (map).
WWL-TV
WDSU
fox8live.com
3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three male victims were killed Saturday night (Jan. 7) in a triple homicide on Banks Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, included a 27-year-old man and two other male victims whose ages, if determined, have not been revealed by police. The victims were found shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of South Rendon Street.
