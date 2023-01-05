ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDSU

2 men shot and killed in Little Woods on Sunday, police report

NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

2 shot Sunday morning in New Orleans, 1 victim dies

NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Harvey bar early Sunday

HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

Luling father, son dead following argument in domestic double shooting, authorities say

An argument between a Luling father and his son apparently ended in bloodshed with both men dead of gunshot wounds early Monday morning, according to authorities. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as Glen Paul Bourgeois, 74, and Ryan Paul Bourgeois, 35. The two men were pronounced dead inside a home in the 200 block of Fourth Street (map).
LULING, LA
WWL-TV

Three killed in Mid-City shooting

NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Mid-City shooting killed 3 men on Saturday night

WWL-AMFM

Man dead, child wounded in Harvey shooting

HARVEY, LA
fox8live.com

3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says

CENTRAL, LA

