Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
Related
WNYT
Police: Troy man pulled over in Albany had ecstasy on him
A man is under arrest, accused of having ecstasy. Pierre Townsend, 34, of Troy was pulled over on a traffic stop, say police. He was driving without a license, they say. He also allegedly had ecstasy, or MDMA on him. He was arraigned in Albany and sent to jail.
Cats Left In Frigid Car For Days By Albany Teen, Police Say
An 18-year-old woman from the region is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly leaving two cats locked in a car for days during frigid overnight temperatures, authorities said. Yemeena Anderson, of Albany, was arrested following an investigation by the Albany Police Special Operations Unit. Investigators said it was around 2...
kslnewsradio.com
Suspect killed after fleeing police in Saratoga Springs
LEHI, Utah — What started as a traffic stop in Lehi resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting overnight. According to Lehi Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop near 1000 East Main Street but the vehicle fled. Lehi PD pursued the suspect and called on Saratoga Police Department to assist.
WNYT
Brunswick man charged in thefts at Clifton Park Target
A Brunswick man is under arrest after allegedly stealing multiple things from the Clifton Park Target, last November. Pasquale Zucaro, 46, is actually a suspect in multiple Target stores in the area, say police. He was arraigned in Clifton Park and is being held in the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility...
Whitehall man arrested after stolen firearm investigation
A Whitehall man was arrested on Sunday following an investigation of a reported stolen firearm. Christopher McKinney, 41, faces multiple charges.
WNYT
East Greenbush to install stop arm cameras on school buses
East Greenbush is installing stop arm cameras on school buses. The cameras are activated when the red lights are on. They record the license plates of cars that illegally pass. The video is then reviewed, and the driver is ticketed if appropriate. The Rensselaer County Legislature will pay for the...
WNYT
Troy woman accused of punching school bus monitor
A woman in Troy is accused of punching a school bus monitor. It happened on a Thursday afternoon route at 4th Street and Jefferson Street, say police. Destiny Rowley, 23, tried to fight the driver, then fought the monitor, say police, causing the monitor’s face to swell. The victim...
WNYT
Court appearance adjourned for man in deadly Albany DWI
The man accused of driving into and killing an Albany woman last September was not in court on Monday. Monday’s court appearance was adjourned, and Nsikak Okure was remanded without bail. It’s not clear yet when the next court date will be. Okure is accused of driving a...
WRGB
Woman charged with assault, accused of attacking school bus monitor
TROY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy woman is charged with assault, accused of fighting the bus monitor on a Durham school bus operating for the city school district. On Jan. 5 at around 2:46pm, patrols responded to the area of 4th Street at Jefferson Street for a disturbance on a school bus involving an adult and a bus monitor. According to police, the suspect attempted to fight the bus driver but then turned her attention to an adult bus monitor. The suspect punched the bus monitor several times causing pain and swelling to the bus monitor’s face. The victim was evaluated by medical professionals at the scene but refused any further medical treatment. The suspect was arrested at the scene by patrol officers.
SP: Brunswick man arrested after multiple Target thefts
A Brunswick man was arrested on Thursday following a string of alleged thefts at the Clifton Park Target. Pasquale Zucaro, 46, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.
Greenwich man arrested following missing child investigation
A Greenwich man was arrested on Friday following an investigation regarding a missing child. John Ingraham, 44, has been charged with first-degree custodial interference.
Bear rescued from Washington Park dies in PA crash
The bear caught sleeping in a tree in Washington Park last June trekked roughly 140 miles from his release site in the Catskills and died in a car crash, according to a Facebook post from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
WNYT
Fire at Rock City Falls home under investigation
Firefighters made quick work of a fire that broke out at a home in Rock City Falls, Saratoga County on Monday. The fire happened on Woodthrush Court. The fire was contained to the outside of the building, say firefighters. The fire was quickly put out. No one was displaced.
WRGB
Man accused in deadly Lake George motorcycle crash, seeking dismissal of indictment
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — The man police say is responsible for the motorcycle crash in Lake George that killed 2 people including a child and his stepfather is looking to have the indictment dropped, according to the court. Anthony J. Futia, who was not licensed to operate a motorcycle,...
Troy man arrested for possessing Hallucinogen drug
During a traffic stop, police discovered the driver did not have a valid license and was in possession of Hallucinogen drugs.
WNYT
Attorney wants indictment tossed in deadly Lake George crash
The attorney for Anthony Futia wants the indictment thrown out. Futia, 33, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of Jamie Persons and Quinton Delgadillo. He’s accused of smashing a Harley Davidson into a group of people on the Warren County Bike Trail. However, Futia’s attorney argues...
Police respond to overturned car accident in Sunderland
Vermont State Police responded to a single overturned car accident involving entrapment on Friday, January 6.
WNYT
Rensselaer schools add cameras to school buses
RENSSELAER – School Resource Officer Dalton Michaud watches over dismissal. Safety is a priority there, and now AI-powered cameras are being installed on Rensselaer school buses. They record license plates of vehicles that illegally pass stopped school buses and send that, plus a video clip, to law enforcement. “Every...
Good Samaritan alerts neighbors of fire in Pittsfield
The Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, after being alerted by a good Samaritan.
Schenectady man arrested for Brunswick robbery
Police have made an arrest in connection to a theft that took place in September at the Plaza Discount Wines & Liquors in Brunswick.
Comments / 2