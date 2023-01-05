ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

WNYT

Police: Troy man pulled over in Albany had ecstasy on him

A man is under arrest, accused of having ecstasy. Pierre Townsend, 34, of Troy was pulled over on a traffic stop, say police. He was driving without a license, they say. He also allegedly had ecstasy, or MDMA on him. He was arraigned in Albany and sent to jail.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Cats Left In Frigid Car For Days By Albany Teen, Police Say

An 18-year-old woman from the region is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly leaving two cats locked in a car for days during frigid overnight temperatures, authorities said. Yemeena Anderson, of Albany, was arrested following an investigation by the Albany Police Special Operations Unit. Investigators said it was around 2...
ALBANY, NY
kslnewsradio.com

Suspect killed after fleeing police in Saratoga Springs

LEHI, Utah — What started as a traffic stop in Lehi resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting overnight. According to Lehi Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop near 1000 East Main Street but the vehicle fled. Lehi PD pursued the suspect and called on Saratoga Police Department to assist.
LEHI, UT
WNYT

Brunswick man charged in thefts at Clifton Park Target

A Brunswick man is under arrest after allegedly stealing multiple things from the Clifton Park Target, last November. Pasquale Zucaro, 46, is actually a suspect in multiple Target stores in the area, say police. He was arraigned in Clifton Park and is being held in the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

East Greenbush to install stop arm cameras on school buses

East Greenbush is installing stop arm cameras on school buses. The cameras are activated when the red lights are on. They record the license plates of cars that illegally pass. The video is then reviewed, and the driver is ticketed if appropriate. The Rensselaer County Legislature will pay for the...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
WNYT

Troy woman accused of punching school bus monitor

A woman in Troy is accused of punching a school bus monitor. It happened on a Thursday afternoon route at 4th Street and Jefferson Street, say police. Destiny Rowley, 23, tried to fight the driver, then fought the monitor, say police, causing the monitor’s face to swell. The victim...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Court appearance adjourned for man in deadly Albany DWI

The man accused of driving into and killing an Albany woman last September was not in court on Monday. Monday’s court appearance was adjourned, and Nsikak Okure was remanded without bail. It’s not clear yet when the next court date will be. Okure is accused of driving a...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Woman charged with assault, accused of attacking school bus monitor

TROY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy woman is charged with assault, accused of fighting the bus monitor on a Durham school bus operating for the city school district. On Jan. 5 at around 2:46pm, patrols responded to the area of 4th Street at Jefferson Street for a disturbance on a school bus involving an adult and a bus monitor. According to police, the suspect attempted to fight the bus driver but then turned her attention to an adult bus monitor. The suspect punched the bus monitor several times causing pain and swelling to the bus monitor’s face. The victim was evaluated by medical professionals at the scene but refused any further medical treatment. The suspect was arrested at the scene by patrol officers.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Fire at Rock City Falls home under investigation

Firefighters made quick work of a fire that broke out at a home in Rock City Falls, Saratoga County on Monday. The fire happened on Woodthrush Court. The fire was contained to the outside of the building, say firefighters. The fire was quickly put out. No one was displaced.
ROCK CITY FALLS, NY
WNYT

Attorney wants indictment tossed in deadly Lake George crash

The attorney for Anthony Futia wants the indictment thrown out. Futia, 33, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of Jamie Persons and Quinton Delgadillo. He’s accused of smashing a Harley Davidson into a group of people on the Warren County Bike Trail. However, Futia’s attorney argues...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Rensselaer schools add cameras to school buses

RENSSELAER – School Resource Officer Dalton Michaud watches over dismissal. Safety is a priority there, and now AI-powered cameras are being installed on Rensselaer school buses. They record license plates of vehicles that illegally pass stopped school buses and send that, plus a video clip, to law enforcement. “Every...
RENSSELAER, NY

