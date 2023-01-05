Read full article on original website
Idaho standout girl wrestler wins prestigious West Coast tournament title months after father dies tragically
NAMPA, Idaho - With the unmistakable sound of the referee’s hand hitting the mat, Kadence Beck was unable to hold it in any longer. The Grangeville High School senior immediately rolled over and put her hands in front of her face to hide the tears. They were two and a half months in the making. ...
KTVB
This Day In Sports: A decade later, he is Caldwell’s rock
The College of Idaho introduces Mike Moroski as its first head football coach since the program was disbanded in 1977. Moroski had been on the UC Davis staff for the previous 26 seasons after spending eight years as a backup quarterback in the NFL. C of I athletic director Marty Holly was steered to Moroski by then-Boise State coach Chris Petersen, a fellow UC Davis alum. Moroski would go to work putting together the Coyotes team, which was set to make its debut on September 6, 2014.
Inspiring Caldwell, Idaho Veteran Wins a HUGE Lottery Pay Day
With the Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 BILLION and climbing, you may have a gut feeling that you should buy a ticket. …or say yes to the office bookie who asks if you want to be in the office pool. (Because you know that if you say “no” it’s going to be the time that your office wins. You don’t want to be the only one that still has to show up for work on Wednesday.)
KTVB
Boise State tops Utah State 82-59 behind Degenhart's big night
BOISE, Idaho — Tyson Degenhart's 19 points helped Boise State defeat Utah State 82-59 on Saturday night in front of a packed house at ExtraMile Arena. Degenhart had 10 rebounds for the Broncos (12-4, 2-1 Mountain West). Max Rice scored 14 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Chibuzo Agbo shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
Rare Gem Can Only Be Found in 2 Places on Earth: Idaho and India
Idaho is a very special place-- it doesn't matter where you live. There is a clear reason that folks from all over the country are moving to Idaho and whether we like it or not, we have to be honest with ourselves and admit: we get it. Here in the...
Boise State Football’s Biggest Rival Competes For National Title
The 2022-2023 college football season ends Monday night, as a national champion will be crowned. In a few years, there the playoffs will expand to twelve teams. Proponents of expansion say it will allow all teams to have an opportunity to win the championship. College football hopes the increase will replicate the intensity of college basketball's March Madness.
Take a Look at the 12 California Cities Sending the Most People to Boise
Have a grievance about something happening in Boise? There’s a certain group of neighbors that have become the scapegoat for most of those grievances. Over the last few years, social media has been filled with complaints about everything from traffic congestion to housing prices to how the City of Boise handled COVID-19 restrictions compared to its neighbors. Most of the time, those posting the complaints or giving their two cents in the comment section were quick to point the finger at people who recently relocated to Boise from California.
Caldwell School District meeting ends in chaos
CALDWELL, Idaho — People were lined up outside the Caldwell District Office where the school board holds their annual and regular board meetings this Monday evening. The majority of the people there were concerned with one specific policy being discussed at this month's meeting, proposed policy 3281. The proposed...
Idaho State University Students Create Respite Program for Families with Individuals with Special Needs
MERIDIAN — Three students pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree at Idaho State University recently started FIreFlies, a respite program for families with individuals who have special needs. Students Jensen Haigh, Lauren French, and Rachel Joern, presented their idea after researching a similar program at the University of...
KIVI-TV
Nampa Maverik sold the winning $1 Million Idaho lottery ticket
NAMPA, Idaho — The Maverik store on Franklin Blvd in Nampa, Idaho sold the winning Idaho Million Dollar Raffle ticket this week. The winners of the million-dollar prize were Steve and Kim Mitchell. The Mitchell couple, who are regulars at the Maverik on Franklin, was surprised when one of their tickets had the winning numbers.
7's HERO: Caldwell teen wins National Miss Voice for Autism title in Alabama
CALDWELL, Idaho — 17-year-old Kylie Welch of Caldwell is the proud titleholder of Miss Teen Idaho Voice for Autism. She loves to promote awareness and acceptance, and show people all the amazing things that people with autism can do. Kylie rides horses, she volunteers in her community and she loves to hang out with her family.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Roof collapses at Idaho resort, injuring seven
MARSING, Idaho — Half the wooden roof at Given Hot Springs fell into the geo thermal pool while people were soaking on Saturday, seven people were hurt, they are in stable condition after a trip to the hospital. As KIVI-TV reporter Steve Dent reports, it happened around two in...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 6, 2023
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger gets first court date, the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state abortion ban, we dig into the circumstances behind the former Boise OPA Directors dismissal and a look at why St. Luke's is now offering its own insurance plan. It’s Friday, which means...
Who Legally Gets The Ring In A Breakup in Idaho?
Let's face it, as much as we all would love for every engaged couple to live happily ever after through marriage and true love... it doesn't always work out that way. Things happen, life happens, and before you know it, you're both calling it quits before you even make it to the altar.
Boise man dies in a crash near Jerome
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — On Monday morning, a 43-year-old man from Boise died after a crash on I-84 near milepost 173 in Jerome County around 10 a.m. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the man was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck that went off the highway, jackknifed and rolled. He was headed east and no other vehicles were involved.
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny home
Many people love to vacation and many have been using popular apps like Airbnb to find a beautiful place to stay instead of a hotel. But, have you ever wondered how much those Airbnb hosts make from renting out their places? Recently CNBC published an article about Ivan Nanney, from Idaho who made an investment into a Airbnb property.
Mormons, Gnomes and Swingers: Inside Idaho’s Conspiracy Theories
If you have grown up in the Treasure Valley or perhaps you've just been here for a while, odds are you've heard rumors and theories about the place that we call home. Why is Boise the way that it is? Everyone has a theory--some old enough to be classified as "wives tales" by now, have stood the test of time. What goes on in Hidden Springs and is there a religious group that decides all?
KTVB
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3
An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
Star community rallies around teenagers hurt in weekend crash
STAR, Idaho — Friday night’s thick fog changed the lives of the Schmidt sisters forever. Emily Schmidt, 17, was driving her sister Kayla, 15, down Brandon Road in Star to their friend’s house when they hit an excavator head-on. The two girls, both students at Owyhee High School, were knocked unconscious.
