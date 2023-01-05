The Blue Man Group to perform in East Lansing January 20-22

The Blue Man Group’s North American tour will be making a stop in Michigan. The group will perform January 20-22 at the Cobb Great Hall in East Lansing.

The show on Friday, January 20 will be held at 8 p.m. On Saturday, January 21, the group will perform at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The shows on Sunday, January 22 will be held at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The Blue Man Group’s performances feature original music, custom-made instruments, audience interaction, and quirky comedy.

The group was founded by Chris Wink, Matt Goldman, and Phil Stanton in Manhattan’s Lower East Side in 1987. Their debut full performance was at New York’s Astor Place Theatre in 1991.

Wharton Center Blue Man Group

The Blue Man Group’s debut album, Audio , was released in 1999. It was followed by 2003’s The Complex and 2016’s Three .

On television, the group has appeared on ABC’s The Drew Carey Show , FOX’s Arrested Development , and NBC’s Scrubs . They have also appeared on The Tonight Show , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , and Dancing with the Stars . The Blue Man Group has also appeared in branding campaigns for Intel and TIM/Brasil.

The Blue Man Group will perform at the Great Cobb Hall January 20-22. Tickets can be purchased on the Wharton Center’s website or by calling 517-432-2000 or 1-800-WHARTON.