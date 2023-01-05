ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Del. Kelly Fowler asks DOJ to take possession of mass shooter's alleged laptop

By Brendan Ponton
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12a3ng_0k4hpjQT00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Del. Kelly Fowler (D-Virginia Beach) has requested the Dept. of Justice take possession of the alleged laptop belonging to the 2019 Municipal Center mass shooter.

Fowler first reported she had the laptop earlier in the week and now says she has given it to her attorney.

In response to Fowler going public with the laptop, Virginia Beach Police asked the laptop be turned over to them to complete a forensic review to determine its authenticity and relevance to the investigation into the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oUsv2_0k4hpjQT00 News 3
Delegate Kelly Fowler claims she possesses the laptop once owned by the gunman in the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting. As of Jan. 2, 2023, she had not turned it over to police.

TRENDING: 3 taken to hospital after crash involving HRT bus, semi-truck in Newport News

"As was made clear in the March 2021 Final Investigation Summary Report, referenced in a recent news release, neither the FBI nor the VBPD located or seized a personal laptop computer belonging to the shooter," the department said in a statement Tuesday.

On Thursday, Fowler said several attorneys and VBPD have contacted her for the laptop.

Fowler said she did not think the laptop should be turned over to the police department, instead asking the Dept. of Justice to take it. "A missed piece of evidence, like a laptop doesn't need to go to the Investigative Authority that missed the piece of evidence to begin with or a private attorney that has a potential financial interest in the laptop," she said.

On Thursday, VBPD said they had nothing to add in response to Fowler's statement. The FBI referred News 3 to VBPD, saying they are the lead agency in the investigation.

An attorney for Fowler listed in a press release did not return a request for comment.

Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is now involved in the aftermath of the shooting and says he is representing four of the families who lost loved ones in the May 2019 shooting, including the families of Kate Nixon, Missy Langer, Joshua Hardy, and Laquita Brown.

"It has been over three and a half years and these families have not gotten the truth. They've not gotten transparency. They've gotten no accountability. They've gotten virtually no support and they've gotten no justice," Fairfax said in an interview with News 3.

In late 2019, four of the 12 families filed wrongful death claims against the City of Virginia Beach, which preserved their right to sue.

When asked for a status update on those claims, a city spokesperson told News 3, "While some families filed notices of claim, the City is not aware of any lawsuits that were filed within the statute of limitations period typically applicable to suits of this type."

Fairfax said he is exploring all legal options with the families he's representing. "We cannot simply allow people to turn their backs on these families," said Fairfax. "We don't need to move on. We need to move up and to elevate and to make sure that we are meeting these families where they are."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

ShotSpotter contributes to New Year’s arrest, firearm charges in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A North Chesterfield man was arrested and faces firearm charges following an early New Year’s Day incident in Virginia Beach, police said. Da’Mon Beach, 30, was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in connection to an incident in the area of Maximus Square and North Birdneck Road, Virginia Beach Police said.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WSLS

Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified

Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
wfirnews.com

Man claims gunshot, police discover he’s wanted

UPDATE – Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense. Further investigation into this incident revealed that no evidence of a shooting was located at the scene. After a thorough medical examination, it was discovered that there was also a lack of physical evidence to support the claims of a gunshot wound. Additionally, the victim’s statements to Detectives and Officers revealed a lack of any evidence that the injury he sustained was the result of a gunshot or any type of assault.
ROANOKE, VA
newsfromthestates.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy