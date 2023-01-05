ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Instant Replay: Rebekah Ripley Is A ‘Barbie Girl’ In BYU Gymnastics Floor Routine

PROVO, UT- One of the best parts of college gymnastics is the creativity that often goes into floor exercise routines that are competed throughout the season. Lately, UCLA has gotten a ton of credit and attention for the incredible dance elements they incorporate into their tumbling passes. However, it was BYU’s Rebekah Ripley that impressed over the opening college gymnastics weekend performing her interpretation of “Barbie Girl” at the Super16 Vegas Meet.
PROVO, UT
utahutes.com

#6 Utah Gymnastics Competes At Rio Tinto Best of Utah This Friday Night

Sixth-ranked Utah Gymnastics looks to defend its title at the annual Rio Tinto Best of Utah NCAA Gymnastics meet this Friday, Jan. 13, when it takes on in-state foes BYU, No. 22 Southern Utah, and Utah State. The fourth edition of the podium event for the four teams will begin with introductions at 6:45 p.m. MT at the Maverik Center and will be televised on BYUtv. Mike Lageschulte and former Ute All-American Kyndal (Robarts) Pond will also be broadcasting live from the Maverik Center on ESPN 700's sister station, 101.5 The Eagle. Fans looking to catch the quad meet at the Maverik Center can purchase tickets here.
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Tight End Brant Kuithe To Return For Final Season In 2023

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah tight end Brant Kuithe announced he will use his sixth and final year of eligibility to return to the Utes for the 2023 football season. Kuithe was off to a hot start in the 2022 season until a season-ending injury against the Arizona State Sun Devils derailed his plans, making it necessary to return for one more go.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

Weber State DE Nuuletau Sellesin Commits to BYU

BYU added some more defensive line help as defensive end Nuuletau Sellesin committed to BYU. Sellesin confirmed to me that he is enrolled at BYU for Winter Semester — which starts today — and is joining the team as a preferred walk-on. Sellesin played in 11 games this...
PROVO, UT
utahutes.com

Runnin' Utes Suffer First Loss in Pac-12 Play

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men's basketball team dropped its first Pac-12 game of the 2022-23 season Saturday night against Oregon, 70-60. The 5-0 start for Utah was the best start in conference play for the Utes since joining the Pac-12 in 2011-12. The five-game win-streak in league play is also tied for second most since joining the Pac-12, matching streaks done by the 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2017-18 teams.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Bountiful Redhawks Announce Cancer Diagnosis Of Football Player

SALT LAKE CITY – The Bountiful High School football team announced the cancer diagnosis of offensive/defensive lineman Roman Groves. The Redhawks shared the news via the team’s Twitter account on January 7. “With permission from the family, we are reaching out to our football community. One of our...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE
herrimantelegraph.org

We Built This City on Rock and Snow: The 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City

If you live in Utah, you certainly know about the 2002 Winter Olympics held in Salt Lake City. It’s what puts Salt Lake on the map, and a huge part of the cities, and states’ culture. However, with this year’s graduating class being born in 2004 and 2005, there are zero students that were alive during the games; yet, the impact the games had on Salt Lake City and Utah as a whole lives inside of us as students and residents of the state.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Video published by FOX 13 News indefinitely postpones POST Director appointment

TAYLORSVILLE — Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby was getting ready to be sworn in on Monday as one of Utah’s top law enforcement officials. As the state-appointed director of Utah POST, or Peace Officer Standards and Training, Rigby would have overseen the training and certification of the approximately 9,000 officers, deputies, and troopers across Utah.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy