Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersRiverdale, UT
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
kslsports.com
Instant Replay: Rebekah Ripley Is A ‘Barbie Girl’ In BYU Gymnastics Floor Routine
PROVO, UT- One of the best parts of college gymnastics is the creativity that often goes into floor exercise routines that are competed throughout the season. Lately, UCLA has gotten a ton of credit and attention for the incredible dance elements they incorporate into their tumbling passes. However, it was BYU’s Rebekah Ripley that impressed over the opening college gymnastics weekend performing her interpretation of “Barbie Girl” at the Super16 Vegas Meet.
Raucous teenage fans disrupt gymnastics meet at University of Utah
Thousands of fans packed the stands as the sixth-ranked Red Rocks gymnastics team beat LSU. However, the main story wasn't their big win, but the behavior of dozens of teenage boys.
Where did Utah land in the final Associated Press Top 25 rankings of the season?
The Utes, who won their second straight second Pac-12 championship and played again in the Rose Bowl, ended the year ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press final Top 25 poll.
utahutes.com
#6 Utah Gymnastics Competes At Rio Tinto Best of Utah This Friday Night
Sixth-ranked Utah Gymnastics looks to defend its title at the annual Rio Tinto Best of Utah NCAA Gymnastics meet this Friday, Jan. 13, when it takes on in-state foes BYU, No. 22 Southern Utah, and Utah State. The fourth edition of the podium event for the four teams will begin with introductions at 6:45 p.m. MT at the Maverik Center and will be televised on BYUtv. Mike Lageschulte and former Ute All-American Kyndal (Robarts) Pond will also be broadcasting live from the Maverik Center on ESPN 700's sister station, 101.5 The Eagle. Fans looking to catch the quad meet at the Maverik Center can purchase tickets here.
kslsports.com
Utah Tight End Brant Kuithe To Return For Final Season In 2023
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah tight end Brant Kuithe announced he will use his sixth and final year of eligibility to return to the Utes for the 2023 football season. Kuithe was off to a hot start in the 2022 season until a season-ending injury against the Arizona State Sun Devils derailed his plans, making it necessary to return for one more go.
vanquishthefoe.com
Weber State DE Nuuletau Sellesin Commits to BYU
BYU added some more defensive line help as defensive end Nuuletau Sellesin committed to BYU. Sellesin confirmed to me that he is enrolled at BYU for Winter Semester — which starts today — and is joining the team as a preferred walk-on. Sellesin played in 11 games this...
utahutes.com
Utah Basketball Opens Up Road Swing with #7 UCLA Thursday
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men's basketball team will get huge road test this Thursday, Jan. 12, when it steps foot onto Pauley Pavilion to take on #7/6 UCLA in a match-up between No. 1 and No. 2 in the current Pac-12 standings. Ted Robinson and former UCLA...
utahutes.com
Runnin' Utes Suffer First Loss in Pac-12 Play
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men's basketball team dropped its first Pac-12 game of the 2022-23 season Saturday night against Oregon, 70-60. The 5-0 start for Utah was the best start in conference play for the Utes since joining the Pac-12 in 2011-12. The five-game win-streak in league play is also tied for second most since joining the Pac-12, matching streaks done by the 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2017-18 teams.
kslsports.com
BYU’s Mark Pope Sends Team Manager To College Football National Championship
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball will be represented in the stands at SoFi Stadium during the College Football National Championship Game. That’s because BYU coach Mark Pope is sending one of his team managers to the title matchup between Georgia and TCU. Jordan Woodson, a second-year manager for...
wbrz.com
LSU star gymnast asks fans to 'be respectful' after wild Utah scene
BATON ROUGE - The nation's most recognizable college gymnast is asking fans to take things down a notch and to "be respectful" to others after an overzealous crowd turned out for the season's first competition in Utah. LSU's Olivia Dunne took to social media, hoping to prevent a repeat of...
kslsports.com
Bountiful Redhawks Announce Cancer Diagnosis Of Football Player
SALT LAKE CITY – The Bountiful High School football team announced the cancer diagnosis of offensive/defensive lineman Roman Groves. The Redhawks shared the news via the team’s Twitter account on January 7. “With permission from the family, we are reaching out to our football community. One of our...
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah
When does the Outdoor Retailer trade show start in Utah? Will Outdoor Retailer have other events in Utah this year?
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Utah is the land of fry sauce. So who has the best fries in the state?
Where are the best French fries in Utah? Best fries in Utah. Where to get fries in Utah. Best fries in Salt Lake City.
herrimantelegraph.org
We Built This City on Rock and Snow: The 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City
If you live in Utah, you certainly know about the 2002 Winter Olympics held in Salt Lake City. It’s what puts Salt Lake on the map, and a huge part of the cities, and states’ culture. However, with this year’s graduating class being born in 2004 and 2005, there are zero students that were alive during the games; yet, the impact the games had on Salt Lake City and Utah as a whole lives inside of us as students and residents of the state.
bitcoinist.com
Strange Antennas Used For A Secret Crypto Mining Activity Are Sprouting In Utah’s Hills
Strange antennas have been spotted cropping from the hills of Salt Lake City in Utah, that seem to be linked to a crypto mining company. According to KSLTV-5, the antennas appeared a year ago and authorities still have no idea who is leaving them on the hills. The unit consists...
Man dies in skiing accident at private Utah resort
A man died in an accident while skiing at an exclusive members-only resort in northern Utah over the weekend.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Video published by FOX 13 News indefinitely postpones POST Director appointment
TAYLORSVILLE — Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby was getting ready to be sworn in on Monday as one of Utah’s top law enforcement officials. As the state-appointed director of Utah POST, or Peace Officer Standards and Training, Rigby would have overseen the training and certification of the approximately 9,000 officers, deputies, and troopers across Utah.
UTA rider says deadly accident was 'bound to happen'
Some riders say this weekend's deadly accident involving a Utah Transit Authority train downtown highlights a danger they've been concerned about for some time.
Comments / 0