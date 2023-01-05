Sixth-ranked Utah Gymnastics looks to defend its title at the annual Rio Tinto Best of Utah NCAA Gymnastics meet this Friday, Jan. 13, when it takes on in-state foes BYU, No. 22 Southern Utah, and Utah State. The fourth edition of the podium event for the four teams will begin with introductions at 6:45 p.m. MT at the Maverik Center and will be televised on BYUtv. Mike Lageschulte and former Ute All-American Kyndal (Robarts) Pond will also be broadcasting live from the Maverik Center on ESPN 700's sister station, 101.5 The Eagle. Fans looking to catch the quad meet at the Maverik Center can purchase tickets here.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO