Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.
Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
Diamond of Pro-Trump Commentary Duo Diamond and Silk Dead at 51
Lynette Hardaway, aka Diamond of conservative political commentary duo Diamond and Silk, has died at age 51. An official cause of death has not yet been announced. “The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity!” reads a tweet from the official Diamond and Silk Twitter account. “Diamond blazed a trail, founded on her passion and love for the entire race of humanity. The memory of her passing should forever remain in our hearts. In this time of grief, please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family but remember and celebrate the gift that she gave...
Elizabeth Vargas To Anchor Weekday Program For NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas is the latest news veteran to join Nexstar’s NewsNation, with plans to launch a weekday news program on April 3. The hourlong Elizabeth Vargas Reports will be based in New York and will air at 6 PM ET/5 PM CT. Vargas also will serve as a regular contributor to daytime and primetime news, analysis and talk programming. Vargas currently hosts the syndicated crime series iCrime, airing on WPIX-TV in New York and other stations, and will continue on that show as well, according to a NewsNation spokesperson. She also served as the host of Fox’s revival of America’s Most...
I pay $30 a month for a 'season pass' to a dine-in theater chain that is strict about not talking and texting, because I can't stand the experience at normal theaters anymore
If you're sick of unruly moviegoers and live near an Alamo Drafthouse, its MoviePass-like subscription is worth it.
