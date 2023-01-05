ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Union votes to spend $50k to assist embattled assemblyman

The International Longshoreman’s Association Local 1588 has voted to help their member, State Assemblyman for the 31st Legislative District William Sampson, get his job on the waterfront back. Sampson was removed from the workplace and his crane operator license was revoked for failing to meet the work and work...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Casais elected Bayonne BOE President, Gonzalez elected VP

The Bayonne Board of Education has elected new leadership. Trustee Jodi Casais was elected Board President and Trustee Hector Gonzalez was elected Board Vice President at the Jan. 4 reorganization meeting. In addition, the trustees that won the November 2022 election were sworn in. That included Gonzalez, as well as...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

HCDO announces endorsements for legislature and county executive

Numerous Hudson County Democratic leaders and hundreds of supporters showed up on Saturday, January 7 for the official announcement of the party’s endorsements for the new 32nd and 33rd Legislative District seats post-legislative redistricting and for County Executive in the June Democratic Primary. Hudson County Democratic Organization Chairman (HCDO)...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Thank you Bayonne for a successful toy drive!

On behalf of the Bayonne Housing Authority Homework Assistance Program, I would like to express sincere thanks and gratitude on behalf of each student who received a gift of their choice this holiday season, due to the generosity of the community during this year’s annual toy drive. I would...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City Employee Barkha Patel awarded for her work improving roadway safety

Mayor Steven M. Fulop has announced that Jersey City’s director of the recently established Department of Infrastructure, Barkha Patel, has been awarded the “Distinguished Emerging Planner Award” for her exceptional work implementing significant infrastructure improvements and providing life-saving transportation operations throughout the community. Under Vision Zero, the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Applications now open for the 2023 Utzinger-Vellekamp Scholarship

Hackensack Riverkeeper, the citizen-steward of the Hackensack River Watershed, is pleased to announce it is accepting applications for the 2023 Utzinger-Vellekamp Scholarship. Now in its twentieth-third year, the program honors the memory of two founding Trustees who passed away while actively serving on the organization’s board. Established in 2001...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Thanks to All for Supporting the BBOED 2022 Field of Heroes

As we continue on to our 104 Years of Service to our Community and our Veterans, on behalf of all members and officers of the Joyce-Herbert VFW Post 226, we thank Mayor James Davis, Superintendent John Neisz, Dennis Degnan, Ed.D., Dan Ward, Principal Richard Baccarella, veteran guest speaker Michael Embrich, Bayonne Board of Education, District Administration, schools, committee members, students, and our community for our 6th successful Field of Heroes honoring our veterans.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Mayor Bhalla thanks elected officials for critical Sinatra Drive funding

Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla has announced the City of Hoboken will receive $1.8 million in federal funding for the redesign of Sinatra Drive, the city’s waterfront boulevard. The funding, allocated in the omnibus government funding bill due to the efforts of U.S. Senators Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and former Congressman Albio Sires (D-N.J.), will be used to reconstruct the 0.7-mile corridor of Sinatra Drive from Fourth Street to 11th Street to provide greater connectivity, accessibility, and greenery by adding Vision Zero and complete streets safety improvements, a protected bike lane, and additional tree plantings.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

New police officers sworn in across North Hudson

North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco and Public Safety Commissioner Allen Pascual administered the oath to six police officers at a ceremony inside the Town Hall municipal chambers on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The new officers include Brooke Bargiel; David Corbisiero Jr.; Jose Figueroa; Alexander Lambros; Yosseline Marquez; and Majd Siyam. They...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken offers vaccine clinic for residents

The City of Hoboken in tandem with the Hudson Regional Health Commission will set up a clinic for residents to receive Covid-19 vaccines, including updated boosters to those eligible (6 months and older), according to the city’s Nixle alert. The clinic will be located at the Jackson Street Gym,...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

