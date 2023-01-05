Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla has announced the City of Hoboken will receive $1.8 million in federal funding for the redesign of Sinatra Drive, the city’s waterfront boulevard. The funding, allocated in the omnibus government funding bill due to the efforts of U.S. Senators Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and former Congressman Albio Sires (D-N.J.), will be used to reconstruct the 0.7-mile corridor of Sinatra Drive from Fourth Street to 11th Street to provide greater connectivity, accessibility, and greenery by adding Vision Zero and complete streets safety improvements, a protected bike lane, and additional tree plantings.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO