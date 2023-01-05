Read full article on original website
Bayonne: Life On The Penninsula | Winter 2022/23
Previous articleThank you for Supporting American Legion Annual Coat Drive. Next articleCouncilwoman Amy DeGise’s trial is postponed. News from leading newspapers and magazines serving Hudson County, NJ.
Union votes to spend $50k to assist embattled assemblyman
The International Longshoreman’s Association Local 1588 has voted to help their member, State Assemblyman for the 31st Legislative District William Sampson, get his job on the waterfront back. Sampson was removed from the workplace and his crane operator license was revoked for failing to meet the work and work...
Casais elected Bayonne BOE President, Gonzalez elected VP
The Bayonne Board of Education has elected new leadership. Trustee Jodi Casais was elected Board President and Trustee Hector Gonzalez was elected Board Vice President at the Jan. 4 reorganization meeting. In addition, the trustees that won the November 2022 election were sworn in. That included Gonzalez, as well as...
HCDO announces endorsements for legislature and county executive
Numerous Hudson County Democratic leaders and hundreds of supporters showed up on Saturday, January 7 for the official announcement of the party’s endorsements for the new 32nd and 33rd Legislative District seats post-legislative redistricting and for County Executive in the June Democratic Primary. Hudson County Democratic Organization Chairman (HCDO)...
Thank you Bayonne for a successful toy drive!
On behalf of the Bayonne Housing Authority Homework Assistance Program, I would like to express sincere thanks and gratitude on behalf of each student who received a gift of their choice this holiday season, due to the generosity of the community during this year’s annual toy drive. I would...
Jim Hans, Hoboken Museum co-founder, leaves many fond memories
Jim Hans captivated the hearts of many in Hoboken, as an artist, business owner, and co-founder of the Hoboken Historical Museum. Those closest to him recalled his life with happiness and affection after he passed away last week. Hans was born in Seattle and grew up in Los Angeles where...
Jersey City school board makes swift changes at the start of the year
The Jersey City Board of Education made some swift changes with the start of the year, nominating elected Trustee Natalia Ioffe as president and Trustee Noemi Velazquez as the vice president, in a reorganization meeting. Trustee Lekendrick Shaw, who is also the Finance Manager for the Jersey City Municipal Utilities...
Bayonne Interfaith Association to host celebration honoring Dr. King
The Bayonne Interfaith Association is set to host a celebratory service honoring the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event is in conjunction with the Bayonne Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and health care company Aetna. Bayonne Interfaith will hold...
Jersey City Employee Barkha Patel awarded for her work improving roadway safety
Mayor Steven M. Fulop has announced that Jersey City’s director of the recently established Department of Infrastructure, Barkha Patel, has been awarded the “Distinguished Emerging Planner Award” for her exceptional work implementing significant infrastructure improvements and providing life-saving transportation operations throughout the community. Under Vision Zero, the...
Renowned Hudson County Cardiologist Named Medical Director
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, has announced the appointment of Raashan Williams, M.D. to the position of Medical Director of the Catheterization Laboratory. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role as he has been a strong presence and leader in Hudson...
Applications now open for the 2023 Utzinger-Vellekamp Scholarship
Hackensack Riverkeeper, the citizen-steward of the Hackensack River Watershed, is pleased to announce it is accepting applications for the 2023 Utzinger-Vellekamp Scholarship. Now in its twentieth-third year, the program honors the memory of two founding Trustees who passed away while actively serving on the organization’s board. Established in 2001...
Thanks to All for Supporting the BBOED 2022 Field of Heroes
As we continue on to our 104 Years of Service to our Community and our Veterans, on behalf of all members and officers of the Joyce-Herbert VFW Post 226, we thank Mayor James Davis, Superintendent John Neisz, Dennis Degnan, Ed.D., Dan Ward, Principal Richard Baccarella, veteran guest speaker Michael Embrich, Bayonne Board of Education, District Administration, schools, committee members, students, and our community for our 6th successful Field of Heroes honoring our veterans.
Mayor Bhalla thanks elected officials for critical Sinatra Drive funding
Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla has announced the City of Hoboken will receive $1.8 million in federal funding for the redesign of Sinatra Drive, the city’s waterfront boulevard. The funding, allocated in the omnibus government funding bill due to the efforts of U.S. Senators Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and former Congressman Albio Sires (D-N.J.), will be used to reconstruct the 0.7-mile corridor of Sinatra Drive from Fourth Street to 11th Street to provide greater connectivity, accessibility, and greenery by adding Vision Zero and complete streets safety improvements, a protected bike lane, and additional tree plantings.
Councilman Solomon soon to release plan combating city tax increases
Ward E Councilman James Solomon is set on unveiling a “four-point plan” this month, which would look into ways of “combating tax increases” and “wasteful spending,” according to a recent press release put out by Solomon. “Jersey City’s 2022 budget was unacceptable. Jersey City...
CarePoint Health Honors HUMC Physicians with Wallace T. McCaffrey Award
CarePoint Health System presented six doctors from Hoboken University Medical Center with the Wallace T. McCaffrey Award recently, which is annually given to members of the HUMC Medical Staff who exemplify leadership, compassion and commitment with distinguished service to their patients and Hoboken University Medical Center. Richard A. Boiardo, MD;...
New police officers sworn in across North Hudson
North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco and Public Safety Commissioner Allen Pascual administered the oath to six police officers at a ceremony inside the Town Hall municipal chambers on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The new officers include Brooke Bargiel; David Corbisiero Jr.; Jose Figueroa; Alexander Lambros; Yosseline Marquez; and Majd Siyam. They...
Bayonne Planning Board adopts redevelopment plan for former Seahorse Express property
The Bayonne Planning Board has adopted a redevelopment plan for the former Seahorse Express property in Bayonne, now that the City Council has introduced an ordinance to authorize the plan. Both took action at their respective December meetings. The site is located at 69-73 LeFante Way, in the Constable Hook...
John Metro, the city’s business administrator, also practiced double dipping
A local watchdog organization’s complaint against Jersey City officials receiving multiple paychecks from taxpayer funded jobs has expanded to include the city’s business administrator. In a letter sent out to the Hudson Reporter, CivicJC called out City Council members and the Fulop administration for practicing “double dipping,” a...
Sampson appeals to Waterfront Commission after removal as longeshoreman
Democrat William V. Sampson, the State Assemblyman for the 31st Legislative District, is asking the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor to reconsider their recent decision to remove him as a longshoreman and revoke his crane operator license on December 21. According to the Waterfront Commission, Sampson was removed over...
Hoboken offers vaccine clinic for residents
The City of Hoboken in tandem with the Hudson Regional Health Commission will set up a clinic for residents to receive Covid-19 vaccines, including updated boosters to those eligible (6 months and older), according to the city’s Nixle alert. The clinic will be located at the Jackson Street Gym,...
