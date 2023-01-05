This $18 Million Spanish Palazzo Just Starred in an Episode of ‘The Crown.’ Now, It’s Heading to Auction.

If you’ve been admiring the various stunning manses on the latest season of The Crown , you’re in luck: One of the show’s film locations in Spain is now heading to auction .

Known as Palazzo Delle Luce , the palatial Marbella estate was featured in a recent episode of the hit Netflix series where Dodi Fayed calls his father to tell him about his new love interest, Princess Diana. The property has now hit the market for a cool €16.95 million (or $17.9 million) with no reserve, and you can place your bids through Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions from January 13 to 15.

The home offers even more elegance than what was depicted on screen. Located within La Zagaleta Country Club, Marbella’s most exclusive club, the lavish abode sits on a six-acre plot and spans more than 19,760 square feet. Truly fit for a king or queen, the Mediterranean-style Palazzo Delle Luce has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and incredible outdoor spaces that wouldn’t look out of place in a royal palace. Not only is it the largest plot of land within the prestigious area, but the manse itself feels especially grand.

There is a landscaped circular courtyard with a water fountain at the entry.

You enter the grounds through a generous entry courtyard with impeccable landscaping and a fountain. Then, open the front doors into a double-height foyer with Murano glass chandeliers, sconces and floor inlays. White marble floors, a grand staircase and large windows that let in plenty of natural light round out the entry. Throughout the home, there are Palladian-style doors, high ceilings, arched windows and open spaces that seamlessly flow into one another. The decor is opulent, with gold details, sumptuous materials and rich colors, masterfully combining old-world luxury and elegance with contemporary living and modern materials.

The grand entry.

In addition to these grand details, the home has a slew of luxe amenities to keep you busy, including an eight-person Turkish bath and spa; a game area with a bar; a 10-seat movie theater; a wine cellar; an infinity-edge pool; a south-facing garden; a massage gazebo; and two-story covered entertainment space near the pool. The area’s expansive views, meanwhile, are protected thanks to low-build regulations, so the property can retain its magnificent vistas of the Mediterranean Sea, Africa and Gibraltar. To properly enjoy those panoramic sights, the home has many terraces off of the bedrooms and living spaces for you to relax. To top it all off, the estate is exceptionally private, and there is plenty of distance between you and your neighbors.

A living area.

As a resident, you’ll also benefit from La Zagaleta Country Club’s amenities and concierge services, as well as proximity to nearby attractions. There’s also a helipad at the country club for longer-haul trips and easy access to various parts of the island. Marbella is known for its ancient ruins, castles, nature reserves, beaches and turquoise-blue waters—and the city has sunlight 320 days of the year.

The auction will take place on Sotheby’s digital marketplace and is open to bidders across the globe. If you’re interested in checking out the property, there are daily showings by appointment or private virtual showings.

Check out more photos of Palazzo Delle Luce below:

The dining area.

The primary bedroom.

The primary bathroom.

The game room and bar.

The view from the backyard.