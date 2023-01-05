ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This $18 Million Spanish Palazzo Just Starred in an Episode of ‘The Crown.’ Now, It’s Heading to Auction.

By Emma Reynolds
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQUM6_0k4hnzWF00

If you’ve been admiring the various stunning manses on the latest season of The Crown , you’re in luck: One of the show’s film locations in Spain is now heading to auction .

Known as Palazzo Delle Luce , the palatial Marbella estate was featured in a recent episode of the hit Netflix series where Dodi Fayed calls his father to tell him about his new love interest, Princess Diana. The property has now hit the market for a cool €16.95 million (or $17.9 million) with no reserve, and you can place your bids through Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions from January 13 to 15.

The home offers even more elegance than what was depicted on screen. Located within La Zagaleta Country Club, Marbella’s most exclusive club, the lavish abode sits on a six-acre plot and spans more than 19,760 square feet. Truly fit for a king or queen, the Mediterranean-style Palazzo Delle Luce has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and incredible outdoor spaces that wouldn’t look out of place in a royal palace. Not only is it the largest plot of land within the prestigious area, but the manse itself feels especially grand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSRE1_0k4hnzWF00
There is a landscaped circular courtyard with a water fountain at the entry.

You enter the grounds through a generous entry courtyard with impeccable landscaping and a fountain. Then, open the front doors into a double-height foyer with Murano glass chandeliers, sconces and floor inlays. White marble floors, a grand staircase and large windows that let in plenty of natural light round out the entry. Throughout the home, there are Palladian-style doors, high ceilings, arched windows and open spaces that seamlessly flow into one another. The decor is opulent, with gold details, sumptuous materials and rich colors, masterfully combining old-world luxury and elegance with contemporary living and modern materials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PjecO_0k4hnzWF00
The grand entry.

In addition to these grand details, the home has a slew of luxe amenities to keep you busy, including an eight-person Turkish bath and spa; a game area with a bar; a 10-seat movie theater; a wine cellar; an infinity-edge pool; a south-facing garden; a massage gazebo; and two-story covered entertainment space near the pool. The area’s expansive views, meanwhile, are protected thanks to low-build regulations, so the property can retain its magnificent vistas of the Mediterranean Sea, Africa and Gibraltar. To properly enjoy those panoramic sights, the home has many terraces off of the bedrooms and living spaces for you to relax. To top it all off, the estate is exceptionally private, and there is plenty of distance between you and your neighbors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SwdvQ_0k4hnzWF00
A living area.

As a resident, you’ll also benefit from La Zagaleta Country Club’s amenities and concierge services, as well as proximity to nearby attractions. There’s also a helipad at the country club for longer-haul trips and easy access to various parts of the island. Marbella is known for its ancient ruins, castles, nature reserves, beaches and turquoise-blue waters—and the city has sunlight 320 days of the year.

The auction will take place on Sotheby’s digital marketplace and is open to bidders across the globe. If you’re interested in checking out the property, there are daily showings by appointment or private virtual showings.

Check out more photos of Palazzo Delle Luce below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQJgC_0k4hnzWF00
The dining area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h9DOc_0k4hnzWF00
The primary bedroom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Re8dN_0k4hnzWF00
The primary bathroom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25YRRG_0k4hnzWF00
The game room and bar.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zK80L_0k4hnzWF00
The view from the backyard.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cnsve_0k4hnzWF00
There are views of the Mediterranean Sea, Africa and Gibraltar.
More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

Exclusive: This $45 Million Historic Villa in Italy Comes With Its Own Vineyard—and Restaurant

Want to make your Eurotrip more of a permanent staycation?  Now, you can live la dolce vita from the comfort of your own idyllic Italian villa.  When you’re ready to ditch your old digs—or just want to double down on a new one—a historic estate only 20 miles outside of Rome is awaiting its next owner. Perched on top of what used to be an ancient Etruscan village, this awe-inspiring villa spans 40 acres and offers picturesque views of the Mediterranean Sea. It includes an 11,100-square-foot main residence, two guest homes, plus a Sangiovese vineyard and a ton of other dreamy amenities. Although, nothing beats being...
Robb Report

Exclusive: Inside the $19.8 Million Beachside Penthouse at the Four Seasons Cabo Del Sol

With the Casa 9 Penthouse at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol, you get the best of resort living plus the comfort of your own home. This sprawling abode is one of the largest and most expensive private residences of the 61 private homes at Four Seasons. The resort and residences are located within the Cove Club at Cabo Del Sol, a 500-acre private club and community within the master-planned Cabo Del Sol development.  Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol is set to open in late 2023, yet all...
Robb Report

This Real-Life Palace in Mallorca Will Let You Live Like Royalty for a Cool $11.4 Million

Ever wonder what it’s like to live like royalty? Well, here’s your chance. A real-life palace in the Spanish Balearic Islands is seeking its next owner. Dating back to 1960, the palatial pad is located in Mallorca’s capital city of Palma—and it stands out for good reason. Nestled within the upscale Son Armadams district and built on half an acre of land, the sprawling estate spans five floors and has nine bedrooms and six bathrooms scattered throughout. In the decades since it was originally built, it’s been thoughtfully restored to reflect its original grandeur and character. Plus, a number of terraces offer up...
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $24 Million Malibu Manse Comes With a Key to One of the World’s Most Exclusive Surfing Havens

Along with Palm Beach in Florida and New York’s fabled Hamptons, there are few beachside communities as costly or posh as Malibu, the Southern California hamlet long-favored by Hollywood and billionaires. For decades, Malibu has been pricey, but the pandemic period has seen this already exclusive enclave become even more so amid a string of nine-figure sales.  Although not exactly nine-figures, a new property designed by cult architecture firm Standard Architecture is raising the bar for aesthetics and style in Malibu’s ultra-private Point Dume neighborhood. Priced at $23.9 million and repped by Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates,...
MALIBU, CA
The Independent

Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule

A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Robb Report

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Just Dropped $70 Million on a Santa Barbara Compound

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi recently added yet another multimillion-dollar property to their real estate portfolio—and this time, it set a record. The couple’s newest California compound cost them a whopping $70 million, making it the most expensive deal in the history of Santa Barbara County.  DeGeneres and de Rossi’s side-by-side properties sit atop an oceanside bluff in Carpinteria and total about 10 acres. The two adjacent parcels are divided into a three-and-a-half-acre Tuscan-inspired farmhouse and a larger landscaped lot with open lawns and a small lake, reported Dirt. Together they dropped $41.7 million on the mansion and another $28.2 million on the mostly...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
mansionglobal.com

Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Is Betting on the Luxury Market, as He Unloads $300 Million in Personal Real Estate

Casino mogul Steve Wynn is putting his Sun Valley, Idaho, homes on the market as he looks to sell a huge swath of his personal real estate for close to $300 million. Mr. Wynn is listing two adjacent Sun Valley properties for $27 million, after listing a Palm Beach residence for $78.5 million and a New York City penthouse for $90 million. In addition, a $100 million Beverly Hills, Calif., estate he listed last year is still on the market. He sold his Las Vegas, Nev., home for $17.5 million in June, records show.
SUN VALLEY, ID
Ricky

The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan

It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
Page Six

Princess Diana’s amethyst cross necklace could fetch $500K at auction: experts

Princess Diana fans can own a piece of royal history … if they have a spare 500 grand. The enormous amethyst-and-diamond cross pendant the late royal wore to a 1987 charity gala will be included in the Sotheby’s annual Royal and Noble sale, which starts tomorrow — and according to jewelry experts, the piece could be worth between $357,000 and $500,000. Diana borrowed the Garrard piece, known as the Attallah cross, to wear with a black-and-purple velvet Catherine Walker dress to a gala for Birthrights, a pregnancy and childbirth charity. Pairing the whopper of a cross with a pearl necklace and the...
Robb Report

Robb Report

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy