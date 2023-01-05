Read full article on original website
Healey-Driscoll Administration Launch Portrait Essay Contest for Students
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, July 9, launched a portrait essay contest for Massachusetts students. It’s a tradition that each new Governor and Lieutenant Governor select a portrait of a former Massachusetts Governor to hang in their offices at the State House.
Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Driscoll’s Inauguration Speech
BOSTON – Madam President, Mr. Speaker, and members of the Legislature. Governor Healey, Madame Chief Justice, members of our Judiciary, and members of. the Governor’s Council. Our incoming and outgoing Constitutional Officers and Cabinet Secretaries. Distinguished guests, family and friends. It is the honor of a lifetime for...
Gov. Healey’s Inauguration Speech: Housing, Free Community College, Child Care, Climate Change, & Economy Among Top Priorities
BOSTON – Mr. Speaker, Madame President, and members of the Legislature, Madame Chief Justice and members of the Judiciary,. Members of the Governor’s Council and the Cabinet, Former Governors, First responders, members of the armed services, veterans, and distinguished guests,. Residents of our beloved Commonwealth,. We gather today...
POLITICAL CORNER: Inauguration Issue
FRAMINGHAM – Senate President Karen Spilka issued the oath of office to new Governor Maura Healey and new Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll on Thursday, January 5. All of the state’s top office holders but two – Secretary of State and the Speaker of the House of Representatives – are now women.
AAA: Gas Prices in Massachusetts Down 3 Cents
FRAMINGHAM – The average gas price in Massachusetts is down 3 cents from last week ($3.35), averaging $3.32 per gallon, per AAA Northeast, which has an office in Framingham. Today’s price is 27 cents lower than a month ago ($3.59), and 5 cents lower than January 9, 2022 ($3.37).
President Biden Signs Legislation To Re-Authorize National Heritage Areas in Massachusetts
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo) SOURCE publishes press release from elected leaders as a community service.
Governor Healey Signs Executive Order Creating Massachusetts’ First Ever Climate Chief
BOSTON – On the first full day of her administration, Governor Maura Healey signed an Executive Order establishing the position of Climate Chief and creating an Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience within the Governor’s Office. Melissa Hoffer has been appointed as Massachusetts’ first Climate Chief. Massachusetts...
Photo of the Day: Garden Party To Celebrate Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll
BOSTON – Grammy award-winning singer Brandi Carlile headlined an inaugural celebration at TD Garden tonight, January 5 to celebrate the election of two women to the highest positions in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Earlier today, Maura Healey was sworn in as the 73rd Governor of Massachusetts. The first woman...
Middlesex County At High-Risk For COVID-19, Due to XBB.1.5 Variant
BOSTON – Most of Massachusetts is not at high risk for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID community risk levels, has more than half of theCommonwealth at a high risk category. Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Franklin, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester counties are all now...
Gov. Healey Swears In New Cabinet Members & Holds First Meeting
BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll held a ceremonial swearing in for Cabinet members and their families on Friday morning, January 6. Afterwards, the new administration held its first cabinet meeting, where Gov. Healey signed her first executive order, creating Massachusetts’ first climate chief.
AAA Honors Mass State Police Trooper With Hero Award For Educating Teens About Impaired Driving
WESTWOOD – AAA Northeast is recognizing Trooper Peter Pollard of the Massachusetts State Police as a statewide “Traffic Safety Hero” for his outstanding efforts in 2022 through the annual AAA Northeast Community Traffic Safety Award program. The award honors those who work to maintain safety on our state’s roadways and educate citizens on traffic safety.
Before Leaving AG Office, Healey Announces First-Ever Mental Health & Gender-Affirming Guide for LGBTQIA+ Young People
BOSTON – Seeking to increase access to critical mental health resources for LGBTQ2IA+ young people across Massachusetts, Attorney General Maura Healey today issued her office’s first-ever “Mental Health and Gender-Affirming Care Resource Guide for Massachusetts LGBTQ2IA+ Young People and Their Trusted Adults.”. The Resource Guide, intended for...
Aspen Dental Settles With Mass Attorney General’s Office; $3.5 Million For Deceptive Advertising Claims
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office announced a $3.5 million settlement with Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (Aspen Dental) resolving claims that the dental chain cheated thousands of Massachusetts consumers through a series of bait-and-switch advertising campaigns. The consent judgment, entered in Suffolk Superior Court today, settles a...
