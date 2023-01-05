ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Gov. Healey’s Inauguration Speech: Housing, Free Community College, Child Care, Climate Change, & Economy Among Top Priorities

BOSTON – Mr. Speaker, Madame President, and members of the Legislature, Madame Chief Justice and members of the Judiciary,. Members of the Governor’s Council and the Cabinet, Former Governors, First responders, members of the armed services, veterans, and distinguished guests,. Residents of our beloved Commonwealth,. We gather today...
POLITICAL CORNER: Inauguration Issue

FRAMINGHAM – Senate President Karen Spilka issued the oath of office to new Governor Maura Healey and new Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll on Thursday, January 5. All of the state’s top office holders but two – Secretary of State and the Speaker of the House of Representatives – are now women.
AAA Honors Mass State Police Trooper With Hero Award For Educating Teens About Impaired Driving

WESTWOOD – AAA Northeast is recognizing Trooper Peter Pollard of the Massachusetts State Police as a statewide “Traffic Safety Hero” for his outstanding efforts in 2022 through the annual AAA Northeast Community Traffic Safety Award program. The award honors those who work to maintain safety on our state’s roadways and educate citizens on traffic safety.
Before Leaving AG Office, Healey Announces First-Ever Mental Health & Gender-Affirming Guide for LGBTQIA+ Young People

BOSTON – Seeking to increase access to critical mental health resources for LGBTQ2IA+ young people across Massachusetts, Attorney General Maura Healey today issued her office’s first-ever “Mental Health and Gender-Affirming Care Resource Guide for Massachusetts LGBTQ2IA+ Young People and Their Trusted Adults.”. The Resource Guide, intended for...
Aspen Dental Settles With Mass Attorney General’s Office; $3.5 Million For Deceptive Advertising Claims

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office announced a $3.5 million settlement with Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (Aspen Dental) resolving claims that the dental chain cheated thousands of Massachusetts consumers through a series of bait-and-switch advertising campaigns. The consent judgment, entered in Suffolk Superior Court today, settles a...
