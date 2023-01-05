Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Safe Streets wanted street criminal arrested by PPD
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a wanted Safe Streets criminal. According to PPD Issak Padilla had a warrant for Assault which included Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer. Padilla also had two warrants for Failure to Appear, which included Traffic Offenses for Driving Under Restraint x2, […]
Armed man shoplifts at Pueblo Kohl’s, cited for theft
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said a man who was seen shoplifting at a Pueblo Kohl’s while carrying a gun was cited and released for theft, despite being a 4-time convicted felon. PPD said due to new laws regarding Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (POWPO) and theft, the suspect […]
KKTV
Suspect arrested in Fremont County homicide
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect was arrested in connection to homicide investigation. On Friday night, Fremont County deputies responded to the 400 block of S. Reynolds to a person with a gun. Deputies found a deceased man with “signs of trauma.”. Monday afternoon, deputies announced the arrest...
Colorado Springs Police Department reminds drivers of the dangers of puffing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department wants to remind drivers that leaving a vehicle unattended while it's running makes it easy for thieves to break in and steal. According to CSPD, puffing is "leaving your car running unattended to warm it up before driving." Protect yourself from puffing by practicing the following: The post Colorado Springs Police Department reminds drivers of the dangers of puffing appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Police impersonator reportedly spotted in Colorado on Friday
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report that there was a police impersonator along Highway 115 on Friday. The sheriff’s office shared the following description of the suspect following the incident:. “The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years...
Daily Record
Cañon City man arrested for allegedly shooting father in back of head
A Cañon City man was arrested late Friday night for allegedly shooting his father in the back of the head while he was asleep in the home that they shared on South Raynolds Avenue. Joseph Tippet, 36, was arrested by Fremont County deputies on suspicion of murder in the...
Man found dead in apartment, police investigate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after finding a man dead in an apartment early Sunday morning on Jan. 8. Shortly before 4:40 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call on reports of shots fired in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in […]
Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into city bus
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence after crashing into a City bus Friday evening on Jan. 6, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway on reports of a traffic crash involving a City bus. Investigations […]
KKTV
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.
One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead Sunday morning after a shooting at the Aspen Creek apartments on the south side of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they do not have a suspect in custody but also said there is no threat to the public. Police would The post One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
CSPD: Known offender arrested after traffic crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A traffic crash near North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard led Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers to an alleged known offender who was taken into custody. On Jan. 4 around 9:10 a.m., officers were called to the intersection near N. Academy Blvd. and N. Union Blvd., after a driver involved […]
Suspect gets stolen vehicle stuck running from police
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect after finding a stolen car on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 5. On Thursday around 10:55 a.m. officers in the area of 4700 block of Rusina Road near I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road, saw a reported stolen vehicle. Officers saw a […]
One injured in shooting between cars in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating after two cars were involved in a shooting on the East Side on Friday, Jan. 6 that sent one person to the hospital. PCSO posted about the incident on Twitter, and said deputies were investigating a shots fired call involving at least two cars […]
KKTV
Man suspected of dressing as a woman after robbing a Colorado Dollar General, police say
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of robbing a Dollar General in Pueblo before going across the street and dressing as a woman, according to Pueblo Police. The incident was reported on Wednesday at about 8:50 a.m. when officers were called to the store in the 2400 block of S. Prairie Ave. The store is west of Lake Minnequa. Police are reporting surveillance video showed a man wearing a black hoodie along with a black and red flannel shirt robbing the store before running across the street to the Pueblo Village Apartments.
Man spots his own stolen car, police arrest two
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two people on Friday, Jan. 6 after police say a man found his own car that had been stolen, with three people sitting inside. According to CSPD, just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Stetson Hills division responded to a suspicious vehicle call […]
KKTV
Thank you for sharing! Missing teddy bear back with Colorado family
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Within hours of this article being posted, the package was found. It isn’t clear if someone dropped it off after this story ran, but the family has the bear back!. A woman is hoping for help from the public after a priceless...
Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to two fires overnight on the south side of town, according to CSFD. The first happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of E Cheyenne Road, near I-25. CSFD said an RV caught fire on a private lot but no one was The post Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Several people out of their homes, but no one injured after fire in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people are out of their homes after a fire sparked at a house in Ellicott, east of Colorado Springs. More than 10 fire agencies responded to the fire south of Highway 94 Sunday afternoon. Firefighters on scene told 11 News the fire began on the front porch of a home before spreading to the barn behind it. The residents were home when it sparked.
KKTV
WATCH: Stolen vehicle recovered by Colorado Springs police after foot chase
“I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids. I was excited.”. WATCH- Voting continues after no speaker elected after 14th round. Updated: 19 hours ago. Voting continues after no speaker elected after 14th round. Colorado cancer survivor talks...
Pueblo County Sheriff searching for shoplifting suspect
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of shoplifting at the Pueblo West Walmart. PCSO said the woman left the store with a full cart of electronics and left the area in a black Jeep Liberty If you know her, call […]
