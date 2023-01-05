Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
7.6 quake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A powerful deep-sea earthquake damaged village buildings in a lightly populated island chain in eastern Indonesia early Tuesday, and its substantial shaking was widely felt in northern Australia. Two school buildings and 15 houses were damaged in the Tanimbar islands, with one of the homes...
WOWK
Mexico may accept more migrants expelled by US
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador said Monday in the leadup to this week’s summit of North American leaders that he would consider accepting more migrants than previously announced under President Joe Biden’s plan to turn away people from four nations who cross illegally into the United States.
Comments / 0