ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Police ID woman killed in Christmas Eve crash on Chesterfield road

By Scott Wise
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXNSJ_0k4hnYsk00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have released the name of the passenger killed in a wreck that left a driver critically injured in Chesterfield County on Christmas Eve.

Officers were called to a two-vehicle crash in the 14000 block of Beach Road at about 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

A Kia sedan was headed west on Riverway Road when it ran a stop sign and hit a Chevrolet pickup truck headed east on Beach Road, according to officers.

The driver and passenger in the sedan were taken to area hospitals.

The vehicle's driver was in critical condition while the passenger, 38-year-old Sabrinna A. Pannell, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation found Pannell, of the 2000 block of Montbrook Lane in Richmond, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

No information was released about the person in the Chevy Silverado.

Officials said the probe into the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 2

Related
NBC12

Man dies at the scene of fatal crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Toyota Tacoma pickup and a parked semi-trailer. The Henrico Police and Fire Dept. were called to the 7400 block of Ranco Road On Saturday, Jan. 7, just before 8 p.m., where they found an accident involving a pickup truck and a parked semi-trailer.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

‘I just broke down in the store crying’: Family grieves missing 19-year-old identified as body found in Colonial Heights

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family is grieving after a body found in Colonial Heights in December was identified as a missing 19-year-old Chesterfield man. Marcus James Johnson, 19, of the 2100 block of Esquire Road in Chesterfield, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 27, 2022, after being last seen on Nov. […]
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man who found missing teen’s body in Colonial Heights reacts to identification

Investigators do not believe Johnson was killed at the location where his remains were recovered. They believe the crime occurred elsewhere and his body was taken to the Colonial Heights site. They're now actively working to discern a timeline of Johnson's whereabouts between the time he was last seen on Nov. 16, 2022 and when his body was found on Dec. 21, 2022.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy