Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Local Library Invites Children to Come and Read to a Dog!Camilo DíazPlymouth, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Dog-Friendly New Year's Eve Party Promises Tail-Wagging Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Related
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 1-7
A condo in Yarmouth Port that sold for $235,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7. In total, 91 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $826,084, $479 per square foot.
newportdispatch.com
Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified
BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, husband bought cleaning supplies at Home Depot
QUINCY, Mass. — A man accused of misleading an investigation into the disappearance of his wife, a missing Cohasset mother who hasn’t been seen for a week, was ordered held on $500,000 bail Monday after prosecutors say a bloody knife was found in the basement of her home.
I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility
PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
ABC6.com
New Bedford Fairhaven Bridge temporarily out of order, police say
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
A contractor fell from Mass. General Hospital’s roof. Now OSHA is involved
A man working as a contractor fell to his death at the Massachusetts General Hospital campus on Monday. First responders arrived at around 12:29 p.m. to reports that a person had fallen from the roof of an MGH building on Blossom Street, according to the Boston Globe. “All of a...
Trial for MBTA operator involved in Green Line crash that injured 27 to begin Tuesday
The trial of Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority operator Owen Turner, 51, is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Brighton Boston Municipal Court. Turner is facing charges of negligence in the July 30, 2021, Green Line crash that injured 27 people. Just after 6 p.m. on July 30, 2021, a...
capecod.com
Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge
BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Person Dies After Falling Several Floors At Mass General Hospital In Boston
Authorities are investigating after an individual died from reportedly falling several floors from a healthcare building in Boston, officials confirm to Daily Voice.The incident happened at the Bigelow Building, located at 90 Blossom Street, at Massachusetts General Hospital around 12:30 p.m. on Mo…
Middleboro’s Charred Oak Tavern Hires Former Lindsey’s Executive Chef
A Middleboro restaurant that is developing its own legacy is ready to take the next step in its evolution by bringing in the former executive chef from an iconic Wareham eatery. The Charred Oak Tavern announced on Facebook Sunday that it has hired a new executive chef, one who spent...
Fire at former home of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe not suspicious, authorities say
The fire that broke out Friday at the former home of Ana Walshe, the Cohasset woman who has been missing since Jan. 1, was accidental and determined by investigators to not be suspicious, according to authorities. While the cause of the two-alarm fire at the home at 725 Jerusalem Road...
Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, missing woman’s husband held on $500K bail
Brian Walshe, 46, the husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, 39, was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday morning. Prosecutors stated Brian Walshe was on house arrest before being held for a $500,000 cash bail in relation to charges of misleading a police investigation. According to prosecutors, there are records of Brian Walshe going to various commercial stores the day after Ana Walshe went missing, including Home Depot, Whole Foods and CVS, and he did not inform police of his whereabouts.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $100,000 ticket
A Cumberland Farms gas station was the retailer that sold a $100,000 winning lottery ticket claimed in Massachusetts on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. There were five total $100,000 prizes won or claimed on Thursday. The Cumberland Farms was located in Norton, and the winner claimed their $100,000...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
HUD Closes Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) transaction with the Boston Housing Authority
WASHINGTON, D.C. –The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Multifamily Housing announced that it recently closed a Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) transaction with the Boston Housing Authority (BHA) in Boston, MA, at Mission Main in the Mission Hill neighborhood. This transaction will preserve and rehabilitate...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?
Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
Legal Seafoods’ ‘Chowda Day’ on Jan. 15 to benefit Boston Children’s Hospital research
Legal Sea Foods, the famous New England seafood restaurant chain, is celebrating “Chowda Day” on Jan. 15. According to a press release, Boston city council president Ed Flynn is expected to give an official proclamation Thursday along with remarks from Legal Sea Foods and Boston Children’s Hospital.
capecoddaily.com
Bridge Replacement Project Denied Federal Funding
HYANNIS – A grant application requesting $1.882 billion in federal funding for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements has been denied, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The money, requested by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who maintain the bridges, would have been provided by the first round of the Bridge Investment Program, […] The post Bridge Replacement Project Denied Federal Funding appeared first on CapeCod.com.
whdh.com
Dedham couple charged in drowning of teen at graduation party to appear back in court
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham couple facing charges in connection with the drowning of a 17-year-old at a graduation party will appear back in court Monday. James Coughlin, a retired state police captain, and his wife, Leslie, have pled not guilty in Dedham District Court to reckless endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
NECN
COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0