Barnstable, MA

MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 1-7

A condo in Yarmouth Port that sold for $235,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7. In total, 91 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $826,084, $479 per square foot.
YARMOUTH, MA
newportdispatch.com

Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified

BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
CBS Boston

I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility

PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
PEABODY, MA
capecod.com

Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge

BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
MassLive.com

Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, missing woman’s husband held on $500K bail

Brian Walshe, 46, the husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, 39, was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday morning. Prosecutors stated Brian Walshe was on house arrest before being held for a $500,000 cash bail in relation to charges of misleading a police investigation. According to prosecutors, there are records of Brian Walshe going to various commercial stores the day after Ana Walshe went missing, including Home Depot, Whole Foods and CVS, and he did not inform police of his whereabouts.
COHASSET, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?

Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
AUSTIN, TX
capecoddaily.com

Bridge Replacement Project Denied Federal Funding

HYANNIS – A grant application requesting $1.882 billion in federal funding for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements has been denied, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The money, requested by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who maintain the bridges, would have been provided by the first round of the Bridge Investment Program, […] The post Bridge Replacement Project Denied Federal Funding appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
whdh.com

Dedham couple charged in drowning of teen at graduation party to appear back in court

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham couple facing charges in connection with the drowning of a 17-year-old at a graduation party will appear back in court Monday. James Coughlin, a retired state police captain, and his wife, Leslie, have pled not guilty in Dedham District Court to reckless endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
DEDHAM, MA
NECN

COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
