SCITUATE, Mass- — A Scituate cat that was missing for three years has been reunited with its owner. According to owner Meaghan Swetish, Gus the cat was a frequent roamer of the neighborhood and would often disappear for days or weeks at a time. Swetish says he would always find his way home but eventually, weeks of waiting for his return turned into months and then into years.

SCITUATE, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO