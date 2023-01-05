Read full article on original website
Royalty Brown, 8, Holds Baby Sister Lovely In Adorable Photos From Toddler’s 1st Birthday
Chris Brown’s daughters Royalty and Lovely Symphani took some sweet photos together to celebrate the toddler’s first birthday on Sunday, January 8. Royalty, 8, smiled as she held her baby sister for a couple of super cute pictures. She posted the shots of them posing together on her Instagram, with a simple heart caption, and it looked like the sisters were having a blast at the celebration.
Duff Goldman Has Some Serious Beef With Cake Pops
"I say they should put more meats on a stick, you know? They got a lot of sweets on sticks- popsicles, Fudgesicles, lollipops — but hardly any meat." While that may have been true in 1998's "There's Something About Mary," nowadays, Americans put everything on a stick. Food on a stick is portable and adorable. While the aforementioned treats are primarily geared toward children, tiny food versions of the OG are having a moment sparked by videos on TikTok (per Guilty Eats).
The Sweet Story Behind Lilibet's Royal Birthday Cake
While the Sussexes have been fixtures in the news lately between Queen Elizabeth's passing, their six-part Netflix docuseries, and Harry's memoir, like any other family, they took time to celebrate their daughter Lilibet's first birthday in June with a royal cake. Like the two billion people who reportedly watched the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel, the first birthday for the granddaughter of Princess Diana was well documented.
Traditional Polish Pączki (Doughnuts) Recipe
Let's face it: everybody loves doughnuts. There's just something about stopping by your local doughnut shop, whether it's a chain like Dunkin' Donuts or a local bakery, for something fried and sweet. It's also always exciting to try new doughnut varieties, and if you prefer your doughnuts to be cream-filled, a type of Polish doughnut called pączki should be right up your alley. "You don't have to be Polish to make or enjoy these," recipe developer Jessica Morone says. "They are delicious either way!"
Vegan Cashew Turmeric Golden Milk Recipe
Vegan cashew turmeric golden milk may be a delicious and soothing wintertime drink, but its ayurvedic roots also make it a winter remedy with an illustrious history. The origin of the drink we know as golden milk is the Indian drink, Haldi doodh, which mixes cow's milk, turmeric, and black pepper to form a common blanket remedy. The drink draws on the supposed nutritional benefits of curcumin, one of the active ingredients in turmeric, and though there is ample argument about its efficacy, one cannot deny its historical importance.
The Salmon Flavored Martini Made Its Home At This LA Restaurant
Some may regard the act of adding egg whites to cocktails a bit odd, although they are an essential ingredient in beverages such as whiskey sours and gin fizzes. That isn't without good reason — many people wouldn't consider eggs as a food you enjoyed uncooked. Nonetheless, egg whites, once shaken up to create a foam-like texture, add a unique texture and protein to alcoholic beverages (via Saunder's Eggs).
Super-Rich Chocolate Pudding Recipe
If you love pudding, but are looking for a new way to make it, then this super-rich chocolate pudding is perfect for you. This dish makes the perfect nightcap to dinner, but it would also be great served with lunch, or even as a snack. Chocolate chips make the pudding richer, and more decadent than your traditional pudding.
Dominique Ansel's Innovative Vending Machine Serves Up Cookie Shots
In recent years, vending machines have evolved far beyond just selling juices and soft drinks. In 2018, Ohio State University students were able to grab bacon from a vending machine during finals week, while Cornell University is known to sell campus-grown apple varieties from vending machines. Even freshly grilled burgers can be purchased from a vending machine in a New Jersey mall. While automation continues to become more prevalent in the food industry, vending machines seem to be becoming an increasingly popular supplement to human-run food businesses — especially in bustling areas where people want something quick to take with them on the go.
TikTok $100K-Winning Tomato Soup Left Kelly Clarkson Speechless
Tomato soup recipes have been going viral on social media for all the right reasons: they're creative, they're innovative, and they look downright tasty. TikToker @shicocooks featured a decadent recipe on their page that calls for roasting tomatoes with a wheel of Boursin cheese before blending it into a rich, thick soup. The video was @shicocooks' most viral video of 2021 with 22.9 million views. TikToker @yessidothecookingg's video featuring their tomato soup recipe garnered 877,600 views and suggests adding in red bell pepper and sautéing mushrooms and onions to top the creamy tomato soup. Then there was Instagram @micae_makes, whose plant-based tomato soup uses coconut milk and vegetable broth. The recipe raked in nearly 14,000 likes.
