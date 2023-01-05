In recent years, vending machines have evolved far beyond just selling juices and soft drinks. In 2018, Ohio State University students were able to grab bacon from a vending machine during finals week, while Cornell University is known to sell campus-grown apple varieties from vending machines. Even freshly grilled burgers can be purchased from a vending machine in a New Jersey mall. While automation continues to become more prevalent in the food industry, vending machines seem to be becoming an increasingly popular supplement to human-run food businesses — especially in bustling areas where people want something quick to take with them on the go.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO