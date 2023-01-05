Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
One seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash
WARREN COUNTY — On Sunday at 6:26 a.m., members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (Lebanon and Wilmington Posts) and the Clinton Warren Joint Fire District responded to a two-vehicle accident. The accident took place on I-71 southbound near the Clinton and Warren county line. Sgt. Robert Burd, of...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police need help identifying felonious assault suspect
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department are in need of assistance identifying a man in with a felonious assault in Westwood. The incident took place on Dec. 15 on the 3000 block of Aquadale Lane between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. The man in question produced a gun during a fight and struck the victim several times.
WLWT 5
Police: Man arrested for shooting gun, drug trafficking in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man on charges of inducing a panic and drug trafficking in Mount Auburn. According to a Facebook post by the Cincinnati Police Department, District Four officers recently responded to two ShotSpotter activations in Mount Auburn. The ShotSpotter activations where followed by multiple...
Property caretaker shot after confronting hunters
A property caretaker was shot after confronting four people who were hunting on private property without consent.
Fox 19
Driver dies in Queensgate crash, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Queensgate early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1900 block of River Road around 2:25 a.m. Ladebra Sherman, 29, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata westbound...
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Fast Food Restaurant in NKY
The incident took place on Friday evening in Florence. (Florence, Ky.) – Police are investigating a shooting incident in Florence. Reports of shots fired was reported Friday evening at Taco Bell on U.S. 42. Upon arrival, officers located witnesses that stated an unknown male had fired a handgun at...
Fox 19
Clermont County tattoo parlor owner shot dead in dispute over money, sheriff says
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County tattoo parlor owner was shot dead Sunday after a dispute over money turned violent and found outside laying on a busy road, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Brian M. Wilson, 42, of Batavia was pronounced dead at the scene at...
YAHOO!
Evicted NCH man fatally shoots himself as driving away, striking two homes and igniting a fire
A man evicted without incident from a home in North College Hill today drove away in a truck with his belongings and fatally shot himself in the head while behind the wheel. That’s according to a news release from North College Hill police, who said officers and Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies at the scene in the 2000 block of West Galbraith Road tried unsuccessfully to extricate the man from his truck after it ran off the road, hit two homes and burst into flames.
fox56news.com
Georgetown man arrested on drug charges, fleeing police on foot
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with multiple drug-related offenses after fleeing from police on foot. Deputies arrested Bryan Emmons, 40, of Georgetown at 12:18 p.m. and charged him with the following drug-related charges:. First-degree possession of cocaine. First-degree possession of...
Man killed in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD — A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield in Thursday night. >> Son arrested, accused of stabbing his father ‘multiple times,’ Clark County Sheriff’s Office says. Thomas A. Gill was taken from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced...
2 men dead after Dayton shooting ID’d
According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Banker Place near the intersection of Oldfield Road on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Court docs: Man shoots tattoo parlor owner 17 times in Batavia Twp.
The sheriff's office said Michael Patrick Guilfoyle Jr. confessed to shooting 42-year-old Brian Wilson during a verbal dispute over money.
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Man killed local tattoo artist because he 'disrespected him'
AMELIA, Ohio — A Batavia Township man accused of murdering a local tattoo artist was arraigned in court Monday morning on aggravated murder and aggravated robbery charges. Michael Guilfoyle, 33, is accused of shooting and killing Brian Wilson, 42, Sunday morning outside Wilson's tattoo ship, Stay Gold Tattoo, on East Ohio Pike.
Fox 19
Cincinnati man wanted for violating OR bond set multiple fires, endangered lives: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire and Norwood police officials announced in a brief news release Thursday they arrested a man for setting multiple fires in a single day last month, risking serious injury to two people. Ayinde Anderson, 28, is held at the county jail on two counts each of...
WLWT 5
Monroe Township woman charged with felonious assault, domestic violence after shooting husband
A Clermont County woman is being accused of shooting her husband during a dispute. According to officials, police responded to a report of a shooting incident in the 2100 block of Smith Road in Monroe Township on Friday, Dec. 30. The caller told dispatch that his aunt had shot his...
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searching for breaking and entering suspects
CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying suspects in a breaking-and-entering case. According to the sheriff's office, three suspects are accused of breaking into at least 10 apartment complexes across Butler, Warren and Hamilton counties. Deputies said the break-ins happened between...
linknky.com
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Covington
In honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and donned aprons to say “thanks” to the Covington Police Department Jan. 9. Cheeseburgers, French fries, hotdogs were served, along with cupcakes for dessert; volunteers handed out lunch and treats to the first responders as a token of appreciation for their daily commitment to the safety of the city.
Fox 19
Air Care responds to deadly pedestrian crash on I-71
VERONA, Ky. (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of Interstate 71 were closed for nearly three hours Wednesday evening due to a crash. It happened around 6 p.m. on I-71 near the 74 mile marker outside Verona. That’s about a mile past the I-71/75 split in Boone County. A semi...
2 taken to hospital after ceiling collapses at VFW hall in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK — Two people were injured after the ceiling collapsed at a VFW post in Beavercreek Monday. Crews were called to VFW Post 8312 on Dayton Xenia Road around 5 p.m. to reports of part of the ceiling collapsing, according to Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Two people were...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police ask for assistance finding endangered missing Avondale man
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered missing Avondale man, Thursday afternoon. Rayvon Willis, 27, was last seen on Dec. 31 after telling his group home that he was going to the West End to watch the football game at his grandmothers. (Watch...
