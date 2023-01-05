ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southgate, KY

wnewsj.com

One seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash

WARREN COUNTY — On Sunday at 6:26 a.m., members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (Lebanon and Wilmington Posts) and the Clinton Warren Joint Fire District responded to a two-vehicle accident. The accident took place on I-71 southbound near the Clinton and Warren county line. Sgt. Robert Burd, of...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police need help identifying felonious assault suspect

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department are in need of assistance identifying a man in with a felonious assault in Westwood. The incident took place on Dec. 15 on the 3000 block of Aquadale Lane between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. The man in question produced a gun during a fight and struck the victim several times.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man arrested for shooting gun, drug trafficking in Mount Auburn

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man on charges of inducing a panic and drug trafficking in Mount Auburn. According to a Facebook post by the Cincinnati Police Department, District Four officers recently responded to two ShotSpotter activations in Mount Auburn. The ShotSpotter activations where followed by multiple...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver dies in Queensgate crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Queensgate early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1900 block of River Road around 2:25 a.m. Ladebra Sherman, 29, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata westbound...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Fast Food Restaurant in NKY

The incident took place on Friday evening in Florence. (Florence, Ky.) – Police are investigating a shooting incident in Florence. Reports of shots fired was reported Friday evening at Taco Bell on U.S. 42. Upon arrival, officers located witnesses that stated an unknown male had fired a handgun at...
FLORENCE, KY
YAHOO!

Evicted NCH man fatally shoots himself as driving away, striking two homes and igniting a fire

A man evicted without incident from a home in North College Hill today drove away in a truck with his belongings and fatally shot himself in the head while behind the wheel. That’s according to a news release from North College Hill police, who said officers and Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies at the scene in the 2000 block of West Galbraith Road tried unsuccessfully to extricate the man from his truck after it ran off the road, hit two homes and burst into flames.
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
fox56news.com

Georgetown man arrested on drug charges, fleeing police on foot

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with multiple drug-related offenses after fleeing from police on foot. Deputies arrested Bryan Emmons, 40, of Georgetown at 12:18 p.m. and charged him with the following drug-related charges:. First-degree possession of cocaine. First-degree possession of...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield in Thursday night. >> Son arrested, accused of stabbing his father ‘multiple times,’ Clark County Sheriff’s Office says. Thomas A. Gill was taken from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

2 men dead after Dayton shooting ID’d

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Banker Place near the intersection of Oldfield Road on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: Man killed local tattoo artist because he 'disrespected him'

AMELIA, Ohio — A Batavia Township man accused of murdering a local tattoo artist was arraigned in court Monday morning on aggravated murder and aggravated robbery charges. Michael Guilfoyle, 33, is accused of shooting and killing Brian Wilson, 42, Sunday morning outside Wilson's tattoo ship, Stay Gold Tattoo, on East Ohio Pike.
BATAVIA, OH
linknky.com

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Covington

In honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and donned aprons to say “thanks” to the Covington Police Department Jan. 9. Cheeseburgers, French fries, hotdogs were served, along with cupcakes for dessert; volunteers handed out lunch and treats to the first responders as a token of appreciation for their daily commitment to the safety of the city.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Air Care responds to deadly pedestrian crash on I-71

VERONA, Ky. (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of Interstate 71 were closed for nearly three hours Wednesday evening due to a crash. It happened around 6 p.m. on I-71 near the 74 mile marker outside Verona. That’s about a mile past the I-71/75 split in Boone County. A semi...
VERONA, KY

