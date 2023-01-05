ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man claims gunshot, police discover he’s wanted

UPDATE – Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense. Further investigation into this incident revealed that no evidence of a shooting was located at the scene. After a thorough medical examination, it was discovered that there was also a lack of physical evidence to support the claims of a gunshot wound. Additionally, the victim’s statements to Detectives and Officers revealed a lack of any evidence that the injury he sustained was the result of a gunshot or any type of assault.
Homicide in NW Roanoke last night

On January 8, 2023 at approximately 9:40 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a report of a possible homicide in the 800 block of 30th Street NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male inside a residence with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man deceased. His.
