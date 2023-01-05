Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Evri Stockport raid: Seven held after hundreds of parcels stolen
Seven people have been arrested after hundreds of parcels were stolen from a courier company's warehouse. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said several hundred parcels were seized in the raid on Evri's Lingard Lane site in Brinnington, Stockport, on Friday. They were taken away in transportation cages and a pallet that...
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Police drain pool at home of missing Massachusetts mom
Authorities who are desperately searching for missing mother Ana Walshe have turned their attentions to the pool behind the former home that she shared with her husband Brian Walshe.
BBC
Dorset police renew appeal to identify man found in Weymouth
Police have renewed an appeal for help in identifying a man who could not tell them who he is or where he is from. The man was found near the seafront in Weymouth, Dorset, on 28 September and speaks with an eastern European accent. He is about 50 years old,...
BBC
Newport News: Condition of teacher shot by child improving
The condition of a Virginia teacher left seriously injured when she was shot by a six-year-old pupil has shown signs of improvement, authorities say. Abby Zwerner suffered life-threatening injuries after she was shot with a handgun at Richneck Elementary School in the city of Newport News on Friday. Mayor Phillip...
BBC
Twelve people left locked inside Manchester bogus goods shop
Three men have been arrested after 12 people including a young child were locked inside a shop during a police crackdown on fake goods in Manchester. They were left trapped inside the store on Moulton Street, Strangeways, as the shopkeepers ran off with the keys to try to escape. The...
BBC
Murder charge after remains of Phillip Lewis found in Harlow pond
A man has been charged with murder after human remains were found in a pond on New Year's Eve. Lee Clark, 52, of Wedhey, Harlow, is accused of killing Phillip Lewis, 59, who lived in the town and whose remains were recovered from Oakwood Pond. Essex Police said a 23-year-old...
BBC
Marine pilot dies working on River Humber
A marine pilot has died while working on the River Humber, a port operator has confirmed. The man died "during operations on the water" on Sunday afternoon, Associated British Ports (ABP) said. It said the death was "being investigated by the authorities" and the man's next of kin had been...
BBC
CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
BBC
Kerala food poisoning case: Restaurant owner and cook arrested
The owner and chief cook of an eatery in the southern Indian state of Kerala have been arrested in connection with the death of a customer allegedly due to food poisoning. A nurse who worked in Kottayam district had ordered the food online. Police said 21 others also fell ill...
BBC
Woking: Man dies and four injured in serious crash
A man has died and four people have been injured following a serious crash in Woking. The crash happened on Brookwood Lye Road, just before 19:00 GMT on Sunday, Surrey Police said. The man who died, who was in his 30s, was a passenger. A four-year-old girl, two women in...
BBC
Baby's welfare is priority in missing couple search, police say
Police searching for a couple and their newborn baby said they "do not wish to interrupt their family life". Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been missing since their car broke down on the M61 near Bolton on Thursday. Police said Ms Marten had "very recently" given birth and neither...
BBC
Magnet fisher pulls railway track explosives from Long Melford river
A magnet fisher checking a river for objects of interest had to call the police after explosives were pulled out of the water. Suffolk Police said it closed a section of the B1064 at Long Melford on Saturday after the railway track explosives were discovered. It is thought they were...
BBC
Bournemouth man murdered in argument over e-scooter, jury told
A man was fatally stabbed by an Afghan migrant while acting as a peacemaker in an argument over an e-scooter, a court has heard. Thomas Roberts, 21, was stabbed twice in Old Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, in the early hours of 12 March 2022. The defendant, Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai, parked the scooter...
BBC
Sidney Box: Police searching for missing man find a body
Police searching for a missing 93-year-old man have found a body. Sidney Box, from Earley in Berkshire, was last seen on Thursday night and a body was found in a garden on Monday afternoon, Thames Valley Police said. Although formal identification had not yet taken place, police said they believed...
BBC
Abby Zwerner: Six-year-old who shot his teacher used mother's gun
A six-year-old child used his mother's legally purchased handgun to shoot his teacher at a US school, police say. In a news conference on Monday, police in Virginia said the child brought the pistol to school in his backpack. The child intentionally shot his teacher, Abigail 'Abby' Zwerner, during class...
BBC
Edith Thompson: U-turn over rejection of hanged woman’s pardon
An application to pardon a woman who was hanged 100 years ago for the murder of her husband is being reconsidered after a government U-turn. Edith Thompson, 29, was found guilty of murdering Percy Thompson, despite there being little evidence against her and the insistence of the killer - her lover - that she was no part of it.
BBC
Family of James Brindley campaigns for knife bins across Walsall
The family of a man who was stabbed to death as he walked home from a night out are fundraising to set up knife amnesty bins. James Brindley, 26, was knifed in the heart just 400m (1,312ft) from his parents' house in Aldridge in 2017. A charity set up in...
BBC
Witham Cemetery fly tippers will be 'hunted down' and prosecuted
A pile of fly-tipped waste has been removed from outside a cemetery. The rubbish, including ventilation piping, wooden panels and domestic appliances, was found outside Witham Cemetery and was reported to Essex Police on Monday morning. Braintree District Council staff have cleared the waste and were investigating. Ross Playle, Conservative...
BBC
Police renew appeal for sightings of Rodrigo Falcon
Police have renewed their appeal for sightings of a man who went missing from Aviemore last month. Rodrigo Falcon, 33, was last seen walking along the village's Grampian Road at about 03:10 on Sunday 11 December. Efforts to find him have included searches made by friends of the surrounding area...
Comments / 0