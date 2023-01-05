Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Heather Ussery
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Heather Ussery, Knoxville City Manager as we talk about the most recent council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
2022 Brings Transitional Year for City of Indianola
The year of 2022 was a transitional one for the City of Indianola, that included the completion of major road construction on the Downtown Square Reconstruction Project in addition to the opening of the Warren County Justice Center, and starting plans for a new City Hall/Public Library building. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News he moved to Indianola in 2022, and immediately noticed it is on an upward trend.
Pella School Board Meets for First Time in 2023
The Pella School Board held a work session for the first meeting of the calendar year Monday. The board reviewed Humanex climate survey results and began the process of evaluating Superintendent Greg Ebeling. The board also received an update about ongoing construction from DCI Group, with a focus on progress at the Early Childhood Center.
Knoxville School Board Sets 2023-2024 Calendar
The Knoxville School Board met Monday evening. The board approved the 2023-2024 school calendar with the last day of school being May 22 . An overnight trip request was approved for Mason Hatch for a vocal festival at Luther College. The board considered a proposal on Ipads which were approved for refreshing the 2,040 Ipads the school currently uses. The board looked at a resolution on approving Apple Financial lease and lease documents and approved them as well.
Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting Speaker Series on Underground Railroad
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series later this month, featuring the Underground Railroad movements in southwest Iowa, including details about activities in Madison and Warren County. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Madison County Historical Society President Linda Griffith Smith and former Warren County Historical Society President Deb Taylor will host a program about the Underground Railroad movements, and the punishments for helping your fellow man that included prison, a $10,000 bounty, and your life. The Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series will be on January 31st from 2-3pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Indianola School Board to Discuss District Calendar
The Indianola School Board meets in regular session Tuesday. The board will review the district calendars and handbooks, review the DMACC courses and the implementation of the new K-5 Science Project positions and curriculum. The board will also discuss 2023-24 childcare rates, the contract for the Auxiliary Building Services contract, and consider another round of general obligation bonds funding for the High School Replace in Place project. The board will also hear reports from the School Improvement Advisory Committee, Human Resources, Facilities, and Policy Committees, in addition to future work session planning. The meeting begins at 5:30pm in the boardroom of the District Administration Building.
Legislative Session Begins Today; Rozenboom Expects Several Priorities
This week, lawmakers in Iowa will begin a new two-year General Assembly of the Iowa Legislature, and as the session begins, many priorities are beginning to take shape. State Senator Ken Rozenboom is now serving most of Marion County, all of Jasper County, and western Mahaska County in Senate District 19, entering his 11th year in the chamber. He believes after sweeping tax laws were approved over the past few years impacting income, strong Republican majorities in both chambers are reviewing what can be done to potentially reduce or reform property taxes.
A Hospitable Place: A Photo Tour of Historic & Modern-Day Hospices
The Pella Public Library is offering the program: A Hospitable Place: A Photo Tour of Historic & Modern-day Hospices on Monday, January 23 at 6:30 p.m. This presentation by Professor Linda Laine of Central College will be a historical photo tour of some important hospices. It will be part history, part travel.
Kniff McCulla Starting First Term This Week
As the Iowa Legislative Session begins, all Marion County residents have different representation in the Iowa House. For Pella residents and most of the area, Barb Kniff McCulla is now serving them in the Iowa Capitol, representing District 37. She has made multiple trips to the Iowa Statehouse ahead of...
Pella, Indianola Girls Wrestlers Compete in Ames
The Pella and Indianola girls wrestlers participated in the Jack Mendenhall Invitational in Ames Saturday. The Dutch placed 6th and Indianola was 7th. “Serenity turned in her second straight great performance and placed 2nd. She picked up two more wins by fall before dropping her finals match to a tough opponent. Isabella Smith picked up a really solid overtime win on her way to placing 4th. She did a great job of taking the action to her opponent which ultimately lead to her securing a win when she earned a stall call against her opponent. We’ve been emphasizing controlling the pace of the match and applying the pressure on our opponents, and that match of Isabella’s was a great example of what we’re wanting to see. Jasey Olson did a really solid job with her effort on the mat today and wrestled to second place. She really impressed with her ability to escape from bottom today and has taken some big strides in that area. In her return to the mat, Elizabeth Thomas placed fifth. It was a tough bracket to come back to, but she did a great job of being aggressive and taking advantage of mistakes by opponents. For the second meet in a row, Emmalee Spurgeon found herself in a bracket full of tough competitors. She placed third and wrestled really tough. The competition she got to see here is the exact level of competition we were hoping to get at this tournament, so we were happy to get the opportunity to see how she’s stacking up against some of the tougher wrestlers in the state. It should also be noted that she recorded our program’s first ever win by technical fall! Elaine Babcock continued on with her impressive season with a second place finish in her bracket.”
Board of Supervisors to Meet Tuesday
The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session Tuesday, January 10, starting at 9 a.m. Among the items on the agenda is the Marion County Librarians FY 2024 funding request and the FY 2024 Marion County Compensation Board minutes and recommendations. There will be a resolution with...
Little Creators Club After School Program in Knoxville
The Knoxville Community School District has partnered with the Des Moines-based Little Creators Club to offer two sections of after school programming in February. Little Creators Club, founded by Tim Ferry III of Des Moines, offers students an opportunity to build their own board game. The eight-week program has weekly themes. Each week has a focused lesson plan designed to help the student complete a component of their board game, and each lesson is organized into three parts: the lesson, the activity and the design. By the end of the program the student will have a fully finished and completely original product – a unique board game created by them.
Pella Marching Dutch Thank Community For Support
It’s already been one week since the best high school band in Iowa put the community and state on the national stage, and the students and directors of the Pella Marching Dutch are thankful for the support they received while participating in the Tournament of Roses Parade. Director of...
Al Chapman
Al Chapman, age 84, of Knoxville, Iowa, passed away on January 5th, 2023. Al’s wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned. Al’s family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to EveryStep Hospice of Knoxville. The Winfield Funeral Home is assisting Al’s family.
Pella Boys Wrestlers 5th at Deep Winterset Invitational
The Pella Boys Wrestling team placed 5th out of 15 varsity teams at the deep Gary Christensen Invitational in Winterset Saturday. Find full results below. Pella is next in action at home Thursday for a triangular with Indianola and Woodward-Granger. Team Scores. 1 Carlisle 263.0. 2 Winterset 195.0. 3 Bishop...
Barbara Flo O’Neal
Services for Barbara Flo O’Neal will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. The visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Sandyville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Pleasantville Baptist Church in her name. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Top 10 Under 40 Nominations Still Being Accepted
The Marion County Development Commission (MCDC) announced that nominations are being accepted to honor 10 young professionals in the Red Rock Area. The purpose of these annual. awards is to highlight the impact young adults are making in our communities, encourage young adults to become involved as volunteers and highlight the benefits for young adults to live and work in Marion County.
NCMP Back in Action Saturday, Placing 3rd in Waterloo
In what Coach Sarah Patterson is calling a “tune-up meet,” the NCMP swimmers with Newton and Pella returned to action in Waterloo Saturday. The group of boys swimmers placed 3rd in their first competition since December 19th. The 200 freestyle relay team of Finn Martin, Clay Lamb, Brady...
Senior Citizens Center Serves Close to 100 Meals Per Day
Martha Dykstra.is the coordinator at the Knoxville Senior Citizen Center. According to Dykstra volunteers are always needed to deliver meals. Churches and various civic organizations and individuals have helped over the years, but help is getting more difficult to find she said. According to Dykstra the Senior Center serves on...
Elizabeth Chloe Graves
A celebration of life for Elizabeth Chloe Graves, age 84, of Knoxville will be held on Friday January 13th at the Winfield Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00pm. A private family burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Albia, at a later date. Her wishes were to be cremated. The Winfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
